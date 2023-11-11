AI may revolutionize but not necessarily cheapen the price of GTA 6, Says Take Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick

Take Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, shared insights at the Paley International Council Summit on how the integration of generative AI could enhance games like the highly anticipated GTA 6.

GTA 6 Fandmade Poster

With the gaming community buzzing after Rockstar's Sam Houser announced the release of the GTA 6 reveal trailer on December 6, Zelnick's remarks added fuel to the excitement.

In response to a question about the potential of generative AI in game development, Zelnick acknowledged the potential improvements but cautioned that while the quality might increase, the process would likely not become faster or cheaper.

Addressing a specific area of interest, he expressed enthusiasm about leveraging AI to enhance non-playable characters (NPCs).

"Everyone’s working on that. You’re a playable character, you’re interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun," he explained.

It's crucial to note that Zelnick's comments aren't tied directly to incorporating these features into GTA 6. Instead, he provides general insights into how this advancing technology could revolutionize the gaming experience across various titles.

Separately, during Take-Two's investor call a day later, Zelnick assured that the development of GTA 6 is "completely protected" from potential delays arising from a strike by SAG-AFTRA's game voice actors, as reported by IGN.

Zelnick expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, stating, "Negotiations are expected to resume next week. We're optimistic. We value all of our talent greatly. We value excellent labor relations, we're looking forward to reaching an agreement that serves everyone well."

In a recent disclosure by a studio executive working on GTA 6, plans for integrating generative AI into the company's future projects were unveiled. However, despite the potential for increased efficiency leading to cost reductions, gamers shouldn't expect a drop in the overall price of games.

As anticipation for GTA 6 reaches a fever pitch, Rockstar's confirmation of an imminent trailer has heightened excitement. Yet, discussions around the incorporation of AI in game development have stirred controversy, especially within creative realms. Xbox found itself in hot water recently after revealing intentions to use generative AI for scripts and dialogue in their games.

The latest twist in this narrative comes from Take-Two and Rockstar, as indicated during a recent earnings call. While some players have speculated that AI implementation could make game development more cost-effective, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick offers a sobering perspective. Zelnick suggests that while AI might bring about potential cost savings, those benefits won't necessarily translate into reduced expenses for gamers.

