Airtel 5G launched in eight cities. Check yours in the list

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in eight Indian cities. The Airtel 5G Plus” services have been unveiled in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The company announced its plans to expand its 5G network across urban India by 2023.

The customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will get Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as Airtel builds up its network and wraps up the roll out.

What is Airtel 5G Plus?

As per the Telecom major, Airtel 5G Plus service has three distinct advantages for customers over other networks. It is compatible with all the 5G smartphones as it runs on a technology that has the extensive adoption in the world with an advanced ecosystem.

Second, the company claims to offer 20 to 30 times faster internet than the existing speed, complemented with improved voice quality. And lastly, Airtel asserts to follow a unique power reduction approach, being more environmentally friendly.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, any 5G smartphone can use the service with the existing SIM cards. Along with improving our customers’ experience, focus is also on making a 5G solution environment friendly. He added, Airtel 5G Plus is all set to reformulate the way people interact, live, work, connect and play for years to come.

In a statement, the company noted that the Airtel service portfolio as a whole will benefit from Airtel 5G Plus. Additionally, it will enable incredibly rapid access to HD video streaming, gaming, multiple chats, immediate photo uploads, and more. With this launch, Airtel 5G Plus will revolutionise education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics, helping India’s economy develop.

The Indian telecom giant said that in the last one year, Airtel has proved the power of 5G with various powerful use cases that will change lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail