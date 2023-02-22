Alfa Romeo F1, EA Sports F1 22 to bring real and virtual closer ahead of Xbox game pass

Alfa Romeo F1 Team and EA Sports F1 22 have teamed up to bring players a new and exciting addition to the game. The Italian team is set to unveil the livery of their new C43 car, to be used in the upcoming 2023 season, directly to the current game. It's a game-changer for players who are used to waiting for yearly releases to enjoy updated rosters and liveries.

EA Sports F1 22 is also set to become more accessible, as the game is coming to the Xbox Game Pass soon. This news will allow more players to experience the title, which was released last year to much anticipation. All players will also get the chance to enjoy the Alfa Romeo 2023 C43 livery as a bonus.

Players will get to enjoy the new livery in the game's Time Trial mode, taking the level of authenticity to a whole new level. The Alfa Romeo 2023 C43 livery will be an exciting update, and it opens up the possibility for other F1 teams to follow suit.

The game's entry into the Xbox Game Pass is a crucial moment for the game's future. Starting March 2, the game will be available on both console and PC for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, giving them the opportunity to try the game without having to pay for it.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Representative, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "Fans mean everything to us, and to be able to give them the chance to drive our new Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 before they even see it on track in real life is something that was never done before in the official F1 video games. "

Players are excited to see how accurately Codemasters can translate the real-life livery into the virtual world. This partnership between Alfa Romeo F1 Team and EA Sports F1 22 is a step towards reducing the gap between real and virtual life. It is undoubtedly a game-changer for players and motorsports enthusiasts alike, and they can't wait to experience the new livery in-game.

