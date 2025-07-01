Alibaba unveils Qwen VLo: Free AI model for text-to-image and photo editing

Alibaba has launched a new AI model for image generation called Qwen VLo. This model builds on the earlier Qwen 2.5 vision language system, and now offers enhanced features for creating and editing images. Qwen VLo supports both text-to-image and image-to-image generation and understands text prompts in several languages, including English and Chinese. Alibaba has launched Qwen VLo, a new AI model for generating and editing images using text prompts.(@Alibaba_Qwen)

Qwen VLo Image Generator AI Tool

The Alibaba’s Qwen team announced the release of Qwen VLo on their official social media handle, X. The model, formally known as Qwen3-235B-A22B, is now available for free to use through Alibaba's chat platform. Users do not need to log in to access it. This AI model will allow users to either generate images from text prompts or descriptions or modify existing images by providing written instructions.

One of the model’s notable features is “progressive generation,” which lets users see images form step-by-step. For example, users can ask the model to create an image of a robo dog or cat or upload a picture and request specific changes like adding an object to the image. The AI then applies the edits while maintaining the integrity of the original image.

Qwen VLo AI Tool: Advanced Features

According to Alibaba’s GitHub page, Qwen VLo has improved capabilities in understanding images, which enables it to perform precise inline edits without distorting the input. It can also handle vague or open-ended prompts better, which will help it produce images more closely aligned with what users expect.

Beyond generation and editing, the model can also perform image annotation tasks such as edge detection, segmentation, and prediction mapping. Future updates will allow Qwen VLo to process multiple images at once and combine them based on user instructions.

On the other hand, text rendering within images has also improved, with the model accurately producing text in various fonts. Additionally, Qwen VLo supports dynamic input aspect ratios, including extreme dimensions like 4:1 and 1:3. Alibaba plans to introduce image generation in multiple aspect ratios soon.

The development of Qwen VLo reflects Alibaba’s growing focus on AI. The Hangzhou-based company, which is primarily known for its e-commerce operations, has been expanding its investment in AI research through the Qwen brand. Earlier this year, Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu emphasised the importance of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), signalling the company's move towards creating AI systems with advanced reasoning capabilities.

With Qwen VLo, Alibaba aims to compete with other AI developers both in China and internationally. The company faces competition from firms such as DeepSeek, which recently gained attention for releasing a powerful AI model developed with limited funding.