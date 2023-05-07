Aman Gupta's ‘JBL-boAt’ take on Kohli-Ganguly handshake

boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta on Sunday likened the post-match handshake between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to Gupta's old employer telling him that ‘boAt is doing decently well.’ Virat Kohli with Sourav Ganguly after the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTI)

“That's sight you can't unsee! Some see this that Ganguly is patting Kohli and Kohli reciprocating the respect for Ganguly. Looking closely, some see iconic brands JBL and boAt. What I see is my old employer (JBL) telling me that boAt is doing decently well,” Gupta tweeted.

Continuing, he wrote: “The experienced, the formidable campaigner, respected everywhere, represents JBL, and the aggressive, young insurgent, the leader of the day, represents boAt. Competition is always good for the consumers. Competitors respect each other and can bring out the best out of each other. Creating better products for everyone, every day.”

Incidentally, boAT, a consumer electronics brand co-founded by Gupta in 2015, is in a partnership with three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, one of which is Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as their official audio and wearable partner.

Also, both Kohli and Gupta are from Delhi.

JBL, meanwhile, is the new audio and brand sponsor of Delhi Capitals (DC), the IPL franchise where Ganguly is a member of the coaching staff.

What is the issue between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli?

The alleged tiff between the two former Team India captains dates back to late-2021, when Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy, a month after stepping down as captain of the T20I team. His decision to leave T20I captaincy had sparked a war of words between the batter and the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) administration, which, at the time, was headed by Ganguly.

Subsequently, in January 2022, Kohli resigned as the skipper of the Test team as well.

Then, in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL, in a match between RCB and DC, Kohli had given a stare-down at Ganguly, who ignored the former. They did not shake hands after the match, which the Bengaluru-based side won on its home ground.

Therefore, in Saturday's reverse fixture, played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, all eyes were on the duo. After the game, however, they shook hands, and the moment, predictably, went viral on social media. As for the match result, DC returned the favour, winning comfortably by 6 wickets.

