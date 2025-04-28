Amazon Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Grab up to 94% off on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more
Apr 28, 2025 02:00 PM IST
Amazon’s Back to School Quest is still live! Save up to 94% on top gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Sony, and more leading brands. Don’t miss out!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women - Midnight Black
₹1,399
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)
HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop
₹43,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop
₹33,250
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS
₹32,990
Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green
₹13,499
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
₹29,499
Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black)
₹7,699
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
₹25,990
Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg
₹58,800
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
₹34,490
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹83,990
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU
₹29,990
Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA073IN
₹45,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu
₹50,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W
₹67,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg
₹57,490
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Silver, 1.7KG, X1504VA-NJ320WS, Backlit Keyboard, Thin and Light Laptop
₹36,990
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
₹15,749
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy
₹20,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹34,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.
₹27,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
₹17,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
₹20,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
₹30,999
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
₹39,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details
₹27,999
Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus View Details
₹8,999
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details
₹10,999
Dell P2725H 27 FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
₹17,399
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers View Details
₹11,999
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27 IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| Height Adjust| 99% sRGB| Bezel-Less| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| HDMI| DP (Dark Grey) View Details
₹18,990
Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details
₹7,699
BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White) View Details
₹24,990
Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers View Details
₹8,299
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details
₹13,499
Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40 View Details
₹6,499
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details
₹5,499
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details
₹20,999
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
₹13,699
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing View Details
₹12,799
HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details
₹5,299
Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details
₹13,199
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink View Details
₹13,899
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details
₹13,499
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard View Details
₹16,999
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black SS) View Details
₹1,099
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
₹1,499
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details
₹51,199
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
₹7,499
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
₹21,999
Noise Pulse 2 Pro [New Launch] 1.8 Vibrant Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women, 7 Days Battery Life, Metallic Finish, Built-in Games, Voice Assistance, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details
₹1,699
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details
₹2,199
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link View Details
₹4,997
Fastrack Astor FS2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.96” AMOLED Display, 410 * 502 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Gun) View Details
₹3,499
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details
₹3,999
View Details
₹1,099
View Details
₹1,999
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
₹24,989
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details
₹8,589
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details
₹5,999
Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black View Details
₹9,998
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
₹7,450
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details
₹14,990
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
₹16,550
KODAK PIXPRO AZ405-BK 20MP Digital Camera 40X Optical Zoom 24mm Wide Angle Lens Optical Image Stabilization 1080P Full HD Video 3 LCD Vlogging Camera (Black) View Details
₹28,966
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom View Details
₹42,489
4K Digital Camera, 48MP Autofocus Vlogging Camera for Photography & YouTube, Vintage-Style Compact Travel Camera with Flash, 18X Digital Zoom, Anti-Shake, 32GB SD Card & 2 Batteries Included View Details
₹7,899
4K Digital Camera for Vlogging & Photography, 64MP with 18X Digital Zoom, Compact Point and Shoot Camera with Autofocus, Ideal for Boys, Girls, Teens & Beginners, Includes 32GB Card View Details
₹4,749
Fujifilm X-H2S 26MP APS-C X-Trans Stacked Sensor|IBIS System|Wedding Camera|Cinematic Camera|Flagship Mirrorless Hybrid Camera|Touchtracking|4K Upto 120fps|6.2K ProRes|F-Log2|for Professionals View Details
₹182,000
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
₹61,490
Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP View Details
₹64,699
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-c X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p|Eye/Subject Detection|Product Priority|Background defocus for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free) View Details
₹128,000
Fujifilm X-T5 40MP APS-C X-trans sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra high resolution mirrorless camera|6.2k 30p|Subject tracking|1/180000 shutter speed|Touchtracking|quick lever for photo/video-Black View Details
₹133,000
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - Black View Details
₹136,490
