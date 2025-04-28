Menu Explore
Amazon Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Grab up to 94% off on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more

Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 28, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Amazon's Back to School Quest is still live! Save up to 94% on top gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Sony, and more leading brands. Don't miss out!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women - Midnight Black
₹1,399

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop
₹43,990

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop
₹33,250

₹33,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS
₹32,990

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green
₹13,499

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
₹29,499

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black)
₹7,699

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
₹25,990

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg
₹58,800

₹58,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
₹34,490

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹83,990

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU
₹29,990

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA073IN
₹45,990

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu
₹50,990

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W
₹67,990

₹67,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg
₹57,490

₹57,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Silver, 1.7KG, X1504VA-NJ320WS, Backlit Keyboard, Thin and Light Laptop
₹36,990

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
₹15,749

₹15,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy
₹20,999

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹34,999

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Mirage Purple
₹27,999

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
₹17,999

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
₹20,999

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
₹30,999

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
₹39,999

₹39,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
₹27,999

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus
₹8,999

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI
₹10,999

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell P2725H 27 FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot
₹17,399

₹17,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers
₹11,999

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27 IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| Height Adjust| 99% sRGB| Bezel-Less| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| HDMI| DP (Dark Grey)
₹18,990

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black)
₹7,699

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White)
₹24,990

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers
₹8,299

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black
₹13,499

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40
₹6,499

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home
₹5,499

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm,

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black SS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹51,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Pro [New Launch] 1.8 Vibrant Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women, 7 Days Battery Life, Metallic Finish, Built-in Games, Voice Assistance, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link View Details checkDetails

₹4,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Astor FS2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.96” AMOLED Display, 410 * 502 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Gun) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹24,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KODAK PIXPRO AZ405-BK 20MP Digital Camera 40X Optical Zoom 24mm Wide Angle Lens Optical Image Stabilization 1080P Full HD Video 3 LCD Vlogging Camera (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,966

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom View Details checkDetails

₹42,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

4K Digital Camera, 48MP Autofocus Vlogging Camera for Photography & YouTube, Vintage-Style Compact Travel Camera with Flash, 18X Digital Zoom, Anti-Shake, 32GB SD Card & 2 Batteries Included View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

4K Digital Camera for Vlogging & Photography, 64MP with 18X Digital Zoom, Compact Point and Shoot Camera with Autofocus, Ideal for Boys, Girls, Teens & Beginners, Includes 32GB Card View Details checkDetails

₹4,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fujifilm X-H2S 26MP APS-C X-Trans Stacked Sensor|IBIS System|Wedding Camera|Cinematic Camera|Flagship Mirrorless Hybrid Camera|Touchtracking|4K Upto 120fps|6.2K ProRes|F-Log2|for Professionals View Details checkDetails

₹182,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details checkDetails

₹61,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP View Details checkDetails

₹64,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-c X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p|Eye/Subject Detection|Product Priority|Background defocus for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free) View Details checkDetails

₹128,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fujifilm X-T5 40MP APS-C X-trans sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra high resolution mirrorless camera|6.2k 30p|Subject tracking|1/180000 shutter speed|Touchtracking|quick lever for photo/video-Black View Details checkDetails

₹133,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - Black View Details checkDetails

₹136,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon’s Back to School Quest is still LIVE, offering incredible discounts of up to 94% on electronics. From laptops and tablets to headphones, smartwatches, and cameras, there’s something for everyone. Popular brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Sony are included in this amazing sale, giving you access to top-tier gadgets at a fraction of the cost.

Amazon’s Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Unwrap up to 94% off on the coolest gadgets from Apple, Samsung, HP, Sony, Lenovo, and more – amazing deals await!
Amazon’s Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Unwrap up to 94% off on the coolest gadgets from Apple, Samsung, HP, Sony, Lenovo, and more – amazing deals await!

These deals are perfect for anyone looking to equip themselves with quality tech for school or personal use. Don’t miss your chance to grab the gadgets you need at fantastic prices. Don’t wait — dive into the Amazon Back to School Quest and grab these limited-time offers before they’re gone!

Top deals on coolest gadgets during the Amazon Back to School Quest:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Don’t miss the best laptop deals on Amazon: Up to 49% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, bringing incredible discounts on laptops from leading brands. If you’re looking for a laptop to handle your academic work, personal projects, or entertainment, now is the best time to take advantage of these offers.

Save up to 49% on popular models from Apple, Lenovo, HP, and more. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t miss out. Shop now to secure the laptop that meets your needs before the sale ends!

Top deals on best selling laptops:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Unlock incredible tablet discounts! Amazon’s Back to School Quest is still live: Up to 46% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, offering fantastic discounts on tablets from top brands. Whether you're looking for a device for note-taking, streaming, or browsing, now is the best time to take advantage of these great offers.

Save up to 46% on popular models from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. These deals won’t last long, so act fast and secure your new tablet before the sale ends!

Top deals on tablets:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Grab monitor deals up to 73% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, offering huge discounts on monitors from top brands. If you're looking to set up a productive study space or home office, now is the best time to take advantage of these deals.

Save up to 73% on monitors from trusted names like Dell, Samsung, BenQ, Acer, and LG. These offers won’t last long—act quickly and get the monitor you need before the sale ends!

Top deals on monitors:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Up to 94% off on best selling electronic gadgets.
Amazon Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Up to 94% off on best selling electronic gadgets.

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Save up to 38% on printers

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, offering impressive discounts on printers from trusted brands. If you need a printer for school projects, assignments, or everyday tasks, now is the time to grab one at a discounted price.

Save up to 38% on popular models from HP, Canon, Epson, and more. Don’t wait—these deals are available for a limited time, so grab your printer before the sale ends!

Top deals on printers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Grab smartwatch deals up to 94% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, offering fantastic discounts on smartwatches. If you’re looking for a device that helps you stay connected, track fitness, and manage daily tasks, now is the best time to shop.

You can save up to 80% on smartwatches from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit and Amazfit. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers. Grab your smartwatch today before the sale ends!

Top deals on smartwatches:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Get headphones and earbuds deals up to 84% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, bringing you amazing discounts on headphones. If you need quality sound for studying, work, or entertainment, now is the time to shop.

Save up to 84% on headphones and earbuds from leading brands like Bose, Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, and Boult Q. These deals are available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to grab top-rated headphones at incredible prices before the sale ends!

Top deals on headphones and earbuds:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Grab camera deals up to 61% off

The Amazon Back to School Quest is still live, offering impressive discounts on cameras. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or need a camera for school projects, now is the ideal time to shop.

Save up to 61% on cameras from trusted brands like Kodak, Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers. Grab your new camera today before the sale ends and get ready to capture memories!

Top deals on cameras:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that punch above their price point from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Grab up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands from boAt, Sony, JBL, Apple, and more with Amazon Sale offers

Asus Back to School Offers! Asus Vivobook for 15768 with cashback, exchange and EMI discounts

Best smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 feature-rich picks with AI assistant, AMOLED display, and health tracking features

Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

Best neckband earphones: Top 10 picks for a comfortable and seamless listening experience

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience

FAQs on Amazon Back to School Quest is still live! Grab up to 94% off on top electronic gadgets

  • What is the Amazon Back to School Quest?

    It’s a limited-time sale offering massive discounts on electronic gadgets like laptops, tablets, headphones, and more.

  • Which brands are participating in the Amazon Back to School Quest?

    Brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony, and more are part of the sale.

  • Is the Amazon Back to School Quest available for a limited time?

    Yes, it’s a time-sensitive offer, so make sure to shop before the sale ends.

  • Are all electronic gadgets included in the sale?

    The sale includes a wide range of gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and cameras.

  • Can I combine the Back to School Quest sale with other offers?

    In most cases, sale discounts cannot be combined with other promotions, but it depends on the offer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Back to School Quest is still LIVE! Grab up to 94% off on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more
