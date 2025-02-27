Amazon Clearance Store! Min 50% off on kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, microwaves and more

The Amazon Clearance Store brings you a minimum of 50% off on a wide range of kitchen appliances. If your old mixer grinder is giving up, or you’ve been planning to get a microwave, this sale is your best opportunity to get anything at unbeatable prices. Amazon Clearance Store: Grab kitchen appliances at minimum 50% discount.

From Usha, Bajaj, Havells, and more, top brands are offering huge discounts on must-have kitchen essentials. Need a water purifier to ensure safe drinking water? Need a microwave to take your baking endeavours a level up or an induction cooktop for quick cooking? You’ll find them all at half the price!

Why pay more when you can save big? A good kitchen setup makes cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable. So, don’t miss this chance to grab high-quality appliances at lower prices.

Mixer grinders at up to 60% discount on Amazon Clearance Store

A good mixer grinder is a must-have in every kitchen, making tasks like grinding spices, blending smoothies, and preparing chutneys effortless. Whether you need a powerful motor for tough grinding or multiple jars for different tasks, you’ll find the perfect match at the Amazon Clearance Store.With the Amazon Clearance Sale, you can grab top mixer grinders at up to 60% off! Popular brands like Bajaj, Havells, Usha, and Prestige are available at huge discounts. These deals make it easy to upgrade your kitchen without spending a fortune.

Why miss out on such amazing Amazon offers? This is your chance to save big while getting a high-quality appliance that makes cooking faster and easier. But hurry—Amazon deals like these don’t last long! Shop now and bring home the best mixer grinder at an unbeatable price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

A water purifier ensures your family stays healthy. Whether you need an RO, UV, or gravity-based purifier, the Amazon Clearance Store has top-quality options for every need. From removing impurities to enhancing taste, these purifiers provide the safest drinking water. Why spend more when you can save big with these Amazon deals? At the Amazon Clearance Store, you can grab water purifiers at up to 60% off! Leading brands like Aquaguard, HUL, and Havells are available at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Induction cooktops at up to 60% off on Amazon Clearance Sale

An induction cooktop is a game-changer in the kitchen, offering faster cooking, energy efficiency, and safety compared to traditional stoves. Whether you want to boil, fry, or simmer, these cooktops make cooking effortless with precise temperature control. Perfect for small kitchens, bachelors, or even as a backup stove, an induction cooktop is a smart choice. Now is the best time to grab one, as the Amazon Clearance Sale brings you up to 60% off on top brands like Prestige, Philips, and Havells. These high-quality cooktops are available at unbeatable prices, making it the perfect chance to upgrade your kitchen without spending too much.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Microwaves at up to 40% discount on Amazon Clearance Store

Looking for a top-notch microwave? Now is the best time to buy one, as the Amazon Clearance Store is offering up to 40% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Morphy Richards. These Amazon deals bring you high-quality microwaves at unbeatable prices, making it easier than ever to upgrade your kitchen. Whether you want to bake, grill, defrost, or reheat, a microwave saves you time and effort, making everyday cooking more convenient. Perfect for busy households, bachelors, and anyone who loves easy meal prep, it’s a kitchen essential.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Electric kettles at up to 50% discount on Amazon deals

Get a durable, fast-boiling electric kettle at a fraction of the cost and make your daily routine easier. An electric kettle is a must-have for every kitchen, making it easy to boil water, prepare tea, coffee, instant noodles, or even soups in minutes. Now is the perfect time to grab one, as Amazon deals bring you up to 50% off on top brands like Havells, Prestige, and more. The Amazon Clearance Store offers high-quality kettles at unbeatable prices, making it a smart investment for your kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Amazon deals on hand blenders and mixers at up to 50% off

A hand blender or mixer makes cooking easier by helping you blend, mix, and whip ingredients effortlessly. If you're preparing smoothies, soups, cake batter, or chutneys, these appliances save time and make kitchen tasks hassle-free. Compact and easy to use, they are a must-have for every home. Why spend more when you can save big with these amazing Amazon offers? Upgrade your kitchen with a powerful, efficient appliance at a fraction of the cost.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Juicers at up to 60% off on Amazon Clearance Store

A juicer is perfect for making fresh and healthy drinks at home. Enjoy fruit juices, vegetable blends, and detox drinks with ease while getting the most nutrients from your ingredients. A high-quality juicer makes preparation effortless and quick. The Amazon Clearance Store offers up to 60% off on top brands like Agaro, Inalsa and more. These Amazon deals bring premium juicers at unbeatable prices, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Get a top-quality juicer at a fraction of the price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best microwaves in 2025: Top 10 picks for baking, grilling and more

Best Philips induction cooktops to make cooking easy and quick: Our top 6 induction cooktops

Best juicer mixers in 2025: Your go-to guide for juicing, blending, and creating healthy recipes with ease; top 10 picks

Best blender mixer under ₹10000: Top 10 models for versatile blending and mixing capabilities

Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 affordable options to chop and grind with ease

Best water purifiers: Experience clean and fresh water with our top 10 picks

Kitchen appliances Which water purifier is best for home use? The best water purifier depends on your water source. RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS water, while UV purifiers work well for municipal water. Brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Livpure offer great options.

Can I bake in a microwave? Yes, but only if it's a convection microwave. Convection models allow baking, grilling, and roasting, unlike solo or grill microwaves.

Is an induction cooktop better than gas? Induction cooktops heat faster, are more energy-efficient, and safer since they don’t produce open flames. Brands like Prestige, Philips, and Bajaj offer reliable options.

How often should I clean my water purifier? Filters should be cleaned every 3-6 months, and a full service is recommended once a year for optimal performance.

Can I use any cookware on an induction cooktop? No, only induction-compatible cookware with a magnetic base works. Stainless steel and cast iron are good choices.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.