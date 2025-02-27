Amazon Clearance Store! Min 50% off on kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, microwaves and more
Feb 27, 2025 01:43 PM IST
Grab min 50% discount on kitchen appliances from top brands like Usha, Bajaj, Havells and more. Grab mixer grinders, water purifiers, etc on Amazon Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful 500 Watt Motor | Long Lasting Shock Proof Abs Body | Heavy Duty Motor With Nano - Grinding Technology, Black come with 2 year warranty View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,948
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black View Details
|
₹8,199
|
|
|
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 W View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details
|
₹1,696
|
|
|
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Auto Shut-Off & Over-Heat Protection With 8 Cooking Mode & BIS Approved | 1-Year Warranty | (Black, Push Button) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details
|
₹3,057
|
|
|
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details
|
₹5,800
|
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC25BD, Black,151 India Dishes; Auto Menu, Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹9,830
|
|
|
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, Stainless steel cavity with 51 Auto cook Menus) View Details
|
₹6,290
|
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
|
₹12,790
|
|
|
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black) View Details
|
₹6,890
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹12,989
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹15,000
|
|
|
Butterfly EKN 1.8L 1500 Watt Electric Water Kettle (Stainless Steel) View Details
|
₹997.9
|
|
|
OLEGA Electric Kettle for Boiling Water, 1500W Fast Boiling Hot Water Kettle, 1.8L Portable Hot Water Boiler Electric Tea Kettle Teapot for Coffee, Auto Shut Off Boil-Dry Protection (Black) View Details
|
₹1,220
|
|
|
Shulabh Creative Electric Kettle for Tea Coffee Making Milk Boiling Water Heater 2.0 Litre View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Borosil Eva 1 L 1200W Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | Boil Water for Tea/Coffee/Soup/Noodles | Water Heater Jug | Auto Cut-off, Dry Boil Protection | Multipurpose Kettle | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,589
|
|
|
Vrozty Electric Kettle 2 Litre, Hot Water,Tea,Coffee,Milk, Rice and Cooking Foods Kettle View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body/Cool touch outer body/Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Blue, 1500 Watt) & Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster (Black) View Details
|
₹3,584
|
|
|
PIPALIYA?Electric Foldable Kettle, 600ml Food Grade Silicone Folding Kettle for Home Outdoor Camping Hiking,Boil Dry Protection Portable (White & Blue) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Prestige Electric Kettle Pkoss - 1500Watts, Steel (1.5Ltr), Black & Prestige Electric Kettle Pkss (1350 Watts) 1.0Ltr - Stainless Steel View Details
|
₹2,134
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender Robot Inox 1000 ES-1000 Watts| Super Silent DC Motor| Variable 20 Speed Control| Detachable Stem for Cleaning & Storage|(Black/Silver), Stainless Steel,Plastic View Details
|
₹1,875
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details
|
₹2,395
|
|
|
Easymart 260 Watt Hand Blender Mixer Electric Egg Beater For Cake Making and Beater For Whipping Cream Beater For Mix Cream Beater For Kitchen With 7 Speed with spatula and oil brush View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
AGARO Regency Hand Mixer, Hand Mixer Blender, Detachable Beaters & Whisker/Dough Hooks, 300W, 5 Speed Settings View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details
|
₹1,663
|
|
|
Prestige Hand Blender - ACE View Details
|
₹869
|
|
|
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer, 200ml Capacity, 80 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit Juicer & Squeezer Machine, Electric Fruit Squeezer, Portable, white View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
COOKWELL Cold Press Slow Juicer And Ice Cream Maker, 500 Watt, Stainless Steel View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Citrus Juicer Electric for Busy Moms, Quiet Copper DC Motor Juice Machine, 3 Cone Sizes, Effortless Ergonomic Handle, BPA-Free, Easy To Clean, 1-Year Warranty, 180 Watts View Details
|
₹2,998
|
|
View More Products