Induction cooktops have gained popularity in modern kitchens due to their efficiency and safety features. Philips offers a range of induction cooktops designed to suit different cooking needs. In this article, we'll review the top 6 Philips induction cooktops available on Amazon India to help you find the perfect one for your kitchen.
The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop features a sleek and compact design, offering 6 preset cooking menus and 0 to 3 hours time setting. Its cool-to-touch surface and auto-off program ensure safety while cooking.
Specifications
Power
2100 Watts
Control
Push Button
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots
The Philips Collection HD4938/01 Induction Cooktop comes with 10 preset menus for Indian cooking and a 24-hour preset timer function. Its sensor touch keys and full glass panel provide easy operation and cleaning.
Specifications
Power
2100 Watts
Control
Sensor Touch
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots
Reasons to buy
10 preset menus for Indian cooking
24-hour preset timer function
Easy to clean full glass panel
Reasons to avoid
May require specific cookware for optimal performance
What is the power consumption of these induction cooktops?
The power consumption of these Philips induction cooktops ranges from 2100 Watts, ensuring fast and efficient cooking.
Are these cooktops compatible with all types of cookware?
These cooktops are compatible with Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, and Cast Iron Frying Pots for optimal performance.
Do these cooktops have safety features for worry-free cooking?
Yes, these cooktops come with safety features such as auto-off programs and child lock protection for safe and worry-free cooking.
How easy is it to clean these induction cooktops?
The Philips induction cooktops feature easy-to-clean glass panels and sensor touch keys for convenient maintenance.
