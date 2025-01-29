Menu Explore
Best Philips induction cooktops to make cooking easy and quick: Our top 6 induction cooktops

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 29, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Wish to add an induction cooktop to your kitchen? Check out our top Philips induction cooktops that are sleek and safe to use with many advanced features.

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,997

Best Overall Product

Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction Cooker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,560

Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving View Details checkDetails

Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black) (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

Induction cooktops have gained popularity in modern kitchens due to their efficiency and safety features. Philips offers a range of induction cooktops designed to suit different cooking needs. In this article, we'll review the top 6 Philips induction cooktops available on Amazon India to help you find the perfect one for your kitchen.

The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop features a sleek and compact design, offering 6 preset cooking menus and 0 to 3 hours time setting. Its cool-to-touch surface and auto-off program ensure safety while cooking.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Push Button
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

Sleek and compact design

Multiple preset cooking menus

Auto-off program for safety

Reasons to avoid

Does not support non-induction base cookware

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

The Philips Collection HD4938/01 Induction Cooktop comes with 10 preset menus for Indian cooking and a 24-hour preset timer function. Its sensor touch keys and full glass panel provide easy operation and cleaning.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Sensor Touch
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

10 preset menus for Indian cooking

24-hour preset timer function

Easy to clean full glass panel

Reasons to avoid

May require specific cookware for optimal performance

Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips HD4929 Induction Cooker is equipped with a 24-hour preset timer and a sensor touch control panel. Its electromagnetic induction technology ensures fast heating and cooking efficiency.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Sensor Touch
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

24-hour preset timer

Fast heating with electromagnetic induction

Sleek and durable design

Reasons to avoid

May produce a humming sound during operation

Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction Cooker (Black)

Also read:Best portable induction cooktops: 10 picks for on-the-go cooking

Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving

The Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop features 6 power levels and a 24-hour preset timer. Its energy-saving technology ensures efficient cooking with reduced power consumption.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Push Button
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

Energy-saving technology

Multiple power levels for versatile cooking

24-hour preset timer

Reasons to avoid

May not be compatible with all cookware

Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving

Also read:Best induction cooktops for 2025: Top 8 options for easy and efficient cooking in your kitchen

The Philips HD4934/00 Induction Cooktop offers 10 preset menus and a child lock safety feature. Its high-quality glass panel and sensor touch keys ensure convenient and safe cooking.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Sensor Touch
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

Child lock protection

High-quality glass panel

Sensor touch keys for easy operation

Reasons to avoid

May require specific cookware for optimal performance

Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil

The Philips Collection HD4921/00 Induction Cooktop features 6 preset cooking menus and a 3-hour time setting. Its electromagnetic induction technology ensures fast, safe, and energy-efficient cooking.

Specifications

Power
2100 Watts
Control
Push Button
Pan Compatibility
Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient cooking

Multiple preset cooking menus

Auto-off program for safety

Reasons to avoid

May not be compatible with all cookware

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black) (Pack of 2)

Also read:Best induction cooktop choices under 2000: Comparison guide with top 10 options

Philips Induction Cooktops Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeSleek DesignMultiple Preset MenusEnergy Efficiency
Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction CooktopYes6Yes
Philips Collection HD4938/01 2100-Watt Induction CooktopYes10Yes
Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction CookerYes6Yes
Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy SavingYes6Yes
Philips HD4934/00 Induction Cooktop with Child Lock ProtectionYes10Yes
Philips Collection HD4921/00 2100-Watt Induction CooktopYes6Yes

FAQs on Zebronics tower speaker

  • What is the power consumption of these induction cooktops?

    The power consumption of these Philips induction cooktops ranges from 2100 Watts, ensuring fast and efficient cooking.

  • Are these cooktops compatible with all types of cookware?

    These cooktops are compatible with Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, and Cast Iron Frying Pots for optimal performance.

  • Do these cooktops have safety features for worry-free cooking?

    Yes, these cooktops come with safety features such as auto-off programs and child lock protection for safe and worry-free cooking.

  • How easy is it to clean these induction cooktops?

    The Philips induction cooktops feature easy-to-clean glass panels and sensor touch keys for convenient maintenance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

