Induction cooktops have gained popularity in modern kitchens due to their efficiency and safety features. Philips offers a range of induction cooktops designed to suit different cooking needs. In this article, we'll review the top 6 Philips induction cooktops available on Amazon India to help you find the perfect one for your kitchen.

The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop features a sleek and compact design, offering 6 preset cooking menus and 0 to 3 hours time setting. Its cool-to-touch surface and auto-off program ensure safety while cooking.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Push Button Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy Sleek and compact design Multiple preset cooking menus Auto-off program for safety Reasons to avoid Does not support non-induction base cookware Click Here to Buy Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

The Philips Collection HD4938/01 Induction Cooktop comes with 10 preset menus for Indian cooking and a 24-hour preset timer function. Its sensor touch keys and full glass panel provide easy operation and cleaning.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Sensor Touch Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy 10 preset menus for Indian cooking 24-hour preset timer function Easy to clean full glass panel Reasons to avoid May require specific cookware for optimal performance Click Here to Buy Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black)

The Philips HD4929 Induction Cooker is equipped with a 24-hour preset timer and a sensor touch control panel. Its electromagnetic induction technology ensures fast heating and cooking efficiency.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Sensor Touch Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy 24-hour preset timer Fast heating with electromagnetic induction Sleek and durable design Reasons to avoid May produce a humming sound during operation Click Here to Buy Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction Cooker (Black)

Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving

The Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop features 6 power levels and a 24-hour preset timer. Its energy-saving technology ensures efficient cooking with reduced power consumption.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Push Button Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy Energy-saving technology Multiple power levels for versatile cooking 24-hour preset timer Reasons to avoid May not be compatible with all cookware Click Here to Buy Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving

The Philips HD4934/00 Induction Cooktop offers 10 preset menus and a child lock safety feature. Its high-quality glass panel and sensor touch keys ensure convenient and safe cooking.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Sensor Touch Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy Child lock protection High-quality glass panel Sensor touch keys for easy operation Reasons to avoid May require specific cookware for optimal performance Click Here to Buy Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil

The Philips Collection HD4921/00 Induction Cooktop features 6 preset cooking menus and a 3-hour time setting. Its electromagnetic induction technology ensures fast, safe, and energy-efficient cooking.

Specifications Power 2100 Watts Control Push Button Pan Compatibility Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, Cast Iron Frying Pots Reasons to buy Energy-efficient cooking Multiple preset cooking menus Auto-off program for safety Reasons to avoid May not be compatible with all cookware Click Here to Buy Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black) (Pack of 2)

Philips Induction Cooktops Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Sleek Design Multiple Preset Menus Energy Efficiency Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop Yes 6 Yes Philips Collection HD4938/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop Yes 10 Yes Philips HD4929 2100-Watt Induction Cooker Yes 6 Yes Philips HD4920 Induction Cooktop with Energy Saving Yes 6 Yes Philips HD4934/00 Induction Cooktop with Child Lock Protection Yes 10 Yes Philips Collection HD4921/00 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop Yes 6 Yes

What is the power consumption of these induction cooktops? The power consumption of these Philips induction cooktops ranges from 2100 Watts, ensuring fast and efficient cooking.

Are these cooktops compatible with all types of cookware? These cooktops are compatible with Steel Pots, Stainless Steel Pots, and Cast Iron Frying Pots for optimal performance.

Do these cooktops have safety features for worry-free cooking? Yes, these cooktops come with safety features such as auto-off programs and child lock protection for safe and worry-free cooking.

How easy is it to clean these induction cooktops? The Philips induction cooktops feature easy-to-clean glass panels and sensor touch keys for convenient maintenance.

