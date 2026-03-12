Edit Profile
    Amazon Electronics Premier League ends today! Get up to 65% off on chimneys from Faber, Elica, more

    Amazon's ongoing Electronics Premier League will end today. Ahead of that, interested buyers can get a discount of up to 65 percent on chimneys from top brands like Glen, Faber, Elica and more.

    Updated on: Mar 12, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
    FAQs

    Chimneys have become a necessity in modern kitchens. They not only help in keeping strong aromas and oil fumes in check but they also help in maintaining temperatures on the burner stoves while cooking. Besides these, some chimneys also keep the kitchen smelling fresh by helping circulate the air. So if you are planning to give your kitchen an upgrade, now would be a good time to do so as Amazon’s Electronics Premier League sale ends tonight.

    Amazon is offering up to 65 percent discount on the purchase of chimneys. (Amazon)
    Amazon is offering up to 65 percent discount on the purchase of chimneys. (Amazon)

    For the unversed, Amazon is offering discounts up to 65 percent on the purchase of chimneys from top brands such as Glen, Faber, Elica, Crompton and Kaff during the Electronics Premier League sale. In addition to this, buyers can also get instant discounts of up to 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit and EMI transactions. So, here are our top deals for you:

    Top deals on chimneys on Amazon

    This 60cm chimney comes with a pyramid-style design and it offers a suction power of 1100 m3 per hour, which is ideal for kitchens up to 200 sq ft in size or two to four burner stoves. It has a noise level of 65db and push buttons for controlling suction speed and LED light and turning the machine on or off. Buyers also get a dedicated oil collection tray with this unit.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1100 m3 per hour
    Control
    Push buttons for controls
    Noise level
    65db

    2. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

    This 60cm chimney by Faber is available with a discount of 68 percent during the Electronics Premier League. It comes with a suction power of 1000 m3 per hour and it has baffle filters, which is ideal for oily Indian cooking. Users can control this chimney using push based buttons and it is ideal for two to four burner stoves. It has a lower noise level of 49db and users can select between three suction settings based on their cooking requirements.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1100 m3 per hour
    Control
    Push buttons for controls
    Noise level
    49db

    This chimney by Elica is available at a discount of 50 percent during the sale on Amazon. Buyers can get additional discounts on using their HDFC Bank credit cards. On the feature front, this 60cm chimney offers a suction power of 1600 m3 per hour. It comes with a baffle filter along with touch-based controls and motion sensors. It requires ducted installation.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1600 m3 per hour
    Control
    Touch controls with motion sensors
    Noise level
    58db

    This chimney by Kaff comes with a curved shaped design and matte black finish. It offers a suction power of 1450 m3 per hour. Users can control its suction speed and LED light using touch-based controls and gestures. It has a filter-less design and a front glass panel with a digital display. Buyers can get a discount of up to 64 percent along with bank discounts on the purchase of this chimney during the Electronics Premier League.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1450 m3 per hour
    Control
    Touch controls with motion sensors
    Noise level
    58db

    This 60cm chimney by Elica comes with a curved glass design and is suitable for two to four burner stoves. It offers a maximum suction power of 1200 m3 per hour and it can be controlled using both touch-based controls and gestures. It is available with a discount of 58 percent during Amazon’s ongoing sale.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1200 m3 per hour
    Control
    Touch controls with motion sensors
    Noise level
    58db

    This 60cm chimney comes with a curved glass design with a filter-less design. It is powered by the BLDC motor that provides a suction power of 1400 m3 per hour. It can be operated using touch-based controls and gestures and users can select from nine degrees of suction controls based on their cooking needs. It is available with a discount of 72 percent on Amazon right now.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1400 m3 per hour
    Control
    Touch controls with motion sensors
    Noise level
    58db

    This chimney comes with a ductless design and it can be operated using touch-based and motion-based controls. It offers a maximum suction power of 1100 m3 per hour, which can be reduced based on individual cooking requirements. What makes it different from other chimneys in the market is its filters. First, it has a baffle filter that is ideal for oily cooking and removes the grease. Second, it has an activated charcoal filter, which removes odor from the kitchen. It is available at a discount of 35 percent during Amazon’s sale.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1100 m3 per hour
    Control
    Touch-based and motion sensor controls
    Noise level
    58db

    This 60cm chimney comes with a stainless steel design and it is ideal for cooking on a three-burner cooktop. It offers a maximum suction power of 1050 m3 per hour, which is coupled with a baffle filter that separates grease and oil. This chimney is available at a discount of 47 percent during Amazon’s Electronics Premier League sale.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Suction
    1050 m3 per hour
    Control
    Push buttons
    Noise level
    58db

    Top features of best chimneys available at Amazon Electronic Premier League

    ChimneysSizeSuction powerSpecial features
    Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney60cm1100 m3 per hourBaffle filters, low noise level
    Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney60cm1100 m3 per hourBaffle filters for oily cooking
    Elica 60cm 1600 m3/hr Baffle Filter T-Shape Kitchen Chimney60cm1100 m3 per hourHigh suction power
    KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney60cm1450 m3 per hourGesture-based controls, filter-less design
    Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filters Auto-clean Kitchen Chimney60cm1200 m3 per hourAuto-cleaning function, high suction power
    Livpure 60cm 1400m3/hr BLDC Filterless Auto-clean Chimney60cm1400 m3 per hourHigh suction power, filter-less design
    Glen Wall Mounted Ductless Kitchen Chimney60cm1100 m3 per hourBaffle and activated charcoal filters
    Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney60cm1050 m3 per hourBaffle filters

    FAQs for purchasing a chimney
    Brands like Elica, Faber, Kaff and Glen are considered more popular choices. However, brands like WonderChef and Crompton are slowly catching up.
    Size of the chimney and suction power are the two most important factors to consider while buying a chimney.
    60cm is the right chimney size for most Indian kitchens with two to three burner stoves. Users who have more burner tops or a bigger kitchen can opt for 75cm size variants.
    Size of the kitchen and number of burner stoves are the key factors while determining the right suction power. A suction power of around 1200 m3 per hour is ideal of two to three burner cooktops.
    Chimneys with baffle filters are ideal for Indian cooking needs which involves a strong aromas and oil.

