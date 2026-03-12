Best tablets to buy during the Amazon Electronics Premier League sale with big discounts
The Electronics Premier League sale brings major discounts on popular tablets across brands - from productivity-friendly devices to entertainment-ready screens.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
S-Pen in boxSamsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, SilverView Details
₹29,300
Best of tabletsApple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — StarlightView Details
₹96,220
Petite sizeApple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details
₹48,899
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, GrayView Details
₹31,999
Great priceOnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero BlueView Details
₹15,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Tablets have settled into a comfortable middle ground between phones and laptops. They are easy to carry, quick to start up, and good for everything from catching up on shows to sketching ideas or replying to emails. What stands out today is the range of options available. The Apple iPad Air with the M3 chip brings serious speed for creative work, while the compact iPad mini remains a favourite for reading, travel and everyday browsing.
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Android devices are just as compelling. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 pairs a sharp AMOLED display with the included S Pen for note-taking and drawing. More affordable choices such as the OnePlus Pad Lite and Lenovo Tab Plus focus on long battery life, strong speakers and comfortable viewing.
Put together, it means finding a tablet that fits your routine is easier than it has ever been.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite brings together a bright display, practical AI tools and the convenience of an included S Pen, making it a useful companion for work and downtime alike. The screen feels comfortable for reading, sketching and watching videos, while the responsive refresh rate keeps scrolling smooth. Built-in editing tools such as object eraser add real everyday utility, especially for photos and quick content edits. Its slim, lightweight design also makes it easy to carry between home, office or classroom.
Specifications
BEST OF TABLETS
2. Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Apple iPad Air with the M3 chip brings serious computing power into a tablet that still feels easy to carry around. It runs demanding creative apps, handles multitasking smoothly and remains comfortable for everyday browsing or streaming. The Liquid Retina display makes photos, films and design work look sharp and natural, while the large storage leaves room for projects, apps and media. With long battery life and fast Wi-Fi, it fits neatly into both workdays and travel.
Specifications
The Apple iPad mini pairs serious performance with a size that feels comfortable to carry anywhere. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, it handles reading, note-taking, gaming and creative work without slowing down. The compact display makes it ideal for travel, while still offering crisp visuals for films, documents and browsing. Fast Wi-Fi support keeps downloads and cloud work quick, and the responsive design makes it a practical companion for both casual use and productivity on the move.
Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite offers a practical mix of productivity tools and everyday entertainment features. The included S Pen makes it useful for note-taking, sketching and quick edits, while the large display keeps reading, streaming and browsing comfortable. Built-in AI tools such as object eraser add convenience for photo adjustments and creative tasks. With 5G connectivity and a slim design, the tablet stays easy to carry while remaining capable for work, study and media use.
Specifications
The OnePlus Pad Lite focuses on delivering everyday usefulness at a sensible price. Its large display feels comfortable for streaming, reading and casual gaming, while the bright panel helps when watching videos in well-lit rooms. The massive battery means fewer charging interruptions during long study sessions or travel. Four speakers also give films and music a fuller presence than typical budget tablets. Paired with OxygenOS features such as split-screen multitasking, it works well for both entertainment and light productivity.
Specifications
DYNAMIC AMOLED 2X
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 sits comfortably in the premium tablet space, offering the kind of performance and display quality that suits both creative work and entertainment. The Dynamic AMOLED screen delivers deep colours and smooth motion, making films, games and reading feel noticeably richer. The included S Pen adds real usefulness for sketching, note-taking and editing documents. With strong processing power and reliable battery life, the tablet works equally well for productivity, streaming and everyday digital tasks.
Specifications
The Lenovo Tab offers a practical tablet experience for everyday use without stretching the budget. Its 10.1-inch display feels comfortable for reading, streaming videos and browsing the web, while the metal body gives the device a sturdy, well-built feel. Dolby Atmos speakers add a noticeable boost when watching films or listening to music. With expandable storage and Android 14, the tablet remains flexible for apps, media and casual tasks at home or on the move.
Specifications
The Lenovo Tab Plus is built for people who treat a tablet as a portable entertainment hub. Its large 2K display feels comfortable for films, streaming and casual gaming, while the standout feature is the powerful speaker system tuned by JBL. Music, videos and podcasts sound fuller than most tablets in this price range. The built-in kickstand also adds everyday practicality, letting the device sit comfortably on a desk or table during long viewing sessions.
Specifications
Which tablet offers the best value for entertainment and streaming?
If films, YouTube and music dominate your usage, sound and display quality matter more than raw power. The Lenovo Tab Plus stands out with JBL-tuned speakers that deliver fuller audio than most tablets in its range. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 also shines here thanks to its AMOLED screen and quad speakers, creating a noticeably richer viewing experience.
Which tablet is best for productivity and note-taking?
Tablets that support stylus input naturally fit productivity workflows better. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 Lite both include the S Pen in the box, making them useful for handwritten notes, document marking and sketching. The Apple iPad Air also performs strongly for creative work when paired with Apple Pencil and productivity apps.
Are budget tablets like Lenovo Tab or OnePlus Pad Lite worth buying?
They can be surprisingly practical if expectations are realistic. The Lenovo Tab handles reading, browsing and video comfortably, while the OnePlus Pad Lite adds stronger battery life and brighter display performance. These models suit students, casual users and families looking for a shared home device without paying flagship tablet prices.
Which tablet size works best for daily use?
Smaller tablets such as the Apple iPad mini feel easier to carry and use one-handed, making them ideal for travel and reading. Larger models like the OnePlus Pad Lite or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offer a better experience for films, multitasking and gaming. The right size usually depends on how often the tablet leaves home.
Factors to consider when buying a new tablet
- Display size, resolution and refresh rate
- Processor performance for multitasking
- Stylus support for notes or drawing
- Battery life and charging speed
- Speaker quality for films and music
- Storage capacity and expansion options
- Connectivity such as Wi-Fi, 5G or USB-C
Key features of tablets discussed today
|Product name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|10.9" display, 90Hz
|Dual speakers
|Wi-Fi
|Apple iPad Air (M3)
|11" Liquid Retina display
|Stereo speakers
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)
|8.3" Liquid Retina display
|Stereo speakers
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (Wi-Fi + 5G)
|10.9" display, 90Hz
|Dual speakers
|Wi-Fi + 5G
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|11" display, 90Hz
|Quad speakers
|Wi-Fi
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
|11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
|Quad speakers by AKG
|Wi-Fi + 5G
|Lenovo Tab
|10.1" WUXGA IPS display
|Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi
|Lenovo Tab Plus
|11.5" 2K display, 90Hz
|Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers
|Wi-Fi
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Bharat Sharma
