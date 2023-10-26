Amazon festive offer is here with up to 34% off on ceiling fans

With the changing seasons and the joyful atmosphere all around, it's the perfect moment to create a cosy and stylish sanctuary right in your own home. And guess what? Amazon, the renowned online marketplace, has some fantastic gifts for you as well. Get ready to be amazed by their irresistible festive offer - discounted ceiling fans! With savings of up to 34%, Amazon's Festive Offer will not only keep you cool during your celebrations, but also help you save big.

Amazon's 2023 ceiling fan spectacular: Dive into a whirlwind of savings and comfort.(Pexels)

If you're wondering why Amazon's Festive Offer is the right choice for your ceiling fan needs, let me explain. Amazon has always prioritized customer satisfaction and quality, and their commitment shines through with this festive promotion. They offer a wide selection of ceiling fans from top brands, all at irresistible discounts. Choosing Amazon means choosing reliability and value.

In our modern, fast-paced world, convenience and online shopping have become an integral part of our daily lives. Amazon recognizes the importance of this and offers you the opportunity to enjoy the ease and comfort of shopping from your own home. With their Festive Offer, you can upgrade your living space without the inconvenience of visiting multiple stores or showrooms.

This offer goes beyond just saving money. It's about enhancing the interior of your home, creating a more pleasant living environment, and embracing the festive season with open arms. With our selection of ceiling fans at discounts of up to 34%, you can give your home a refreshed look and feel without breaking the bank.

1. atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Brown and Black) | Winner of National Energy Conservation Awards (2022)

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a perfect combination of technology, efficiency, and style. This fan not only enhances the elegance of your home but also offers outstanding features. It has been awarded a 5-star energy rating, ensuring up to 65% energy savings. This makes it an excellent choice for those who prioritize environmental friendliness while also reducing electricity bills.

Easily adjust the speed and settings of this fan with its convenient remote control. Rest assured knowing that it comes with a 2+1 year warranty, demonstrating Atomberg's commitment to quality and durability. Additionally, the fan has been honoured with the prestigious 2022 National Energy Conservation Award for its exceptional energy-saving capabilities.

Specifications of atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) Motor

Fan Size: 1200mm (48 inches)

Energy Rating: 5-Star Rated, ensuring high energy efficiency.

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency. Price

2-Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown

The Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan is a remarkable fusion of elegance, performance, and innovative technology. It boasts an expansive 1250mm blade span that effortlessly circulates powerful and consistent airflow, creating a comfortable atmosphere in any room.

One distinguishing feature of this fan is its "Goodbye Dust" functionality, which includes a special dust-resistant coating that repels dust. This makes maintenance effortless and keeps the fan looking clean, while also ensuring that the air you breathe remains cleaner.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown

Fan Size: 1250mm, providing a broad and effective air circulation.

Design and Finish: Available in Sparkle Golden and Brown finishes, adding a touch of elegance to your interior decor.

Goodbye Dust Feature: This fan is equipped with a unique dust-resistant coating, reducing dust accumulation on the blades, motor, and other components. It's designed for easy maintenance, ensuring cleaner air and a pristine appearance.

Pros Cons Goodbye dust feature Installation

3- anchor by panasonic Raveno 1200mm Ceiling Fan (HoneyGold Briken)

The Anchor by Panasonic Raveno 1200mm Ceiling Fan in HoneyGold Briken finish embodies Panasonic's dedication to both functionality and aesthetics. This ceiling fan not only offers effective cooling but also adds an elegant touch to your living spaces. With its 1200mm sweep, it ensures optimal air circulation in medium to large rooms, keeping you comfortable even during scorching hot days.

Specifications of anchor by panasonic Raveno 1200mm Ceiling Fan (HoneyGold Briken)

Fan Size: 1200mm sweep or 48 inches, making it suitable for medium to large rooms.

Design and Finish: Features a HoneyGold Briken design, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to your interior decor.

Airflow: Provides efficient air circulation and cooling, ensuring comfort even in larger spaces.

Pros Cons Elegant design Professional installation

4- USHA Ace-Ex 1200 MM 3 Blades Ceiling Fan Brown (1200mm, Brown)

The USHA Ace-Ex 1200 MM Ceiling Fan in Brown combines simplicity with impressive performance. With three blades and a 1200mm sweep, this ceiling fan ensures efficient air circulation, making it suitable for rooms of different sizes. Its unassuming design in a timeless brown finish seamlessly complements any interior decor.

Specifications of USHA Ace-Ex 1200 MM 3 Blades Ceiling Fan Brown (1200mm, Brown)

Fan Size: 1200mm sweep or 48 inches, suitable for medium to large rooms.

Number of Blades: Equipped with 3 blades for effective air circulation.

Design and Finish: Features a classic Brown finish, offering a versatile and unobtrusive design that complements various interior decor styles.

Pros Cons Efficient cooling Basic design

5- anchor by panasonic Luxoria Dlx 1200mm Anti Dust Ceiling Fan ( Matt Smoke Brown Teak )

The Anchor by Panasonic Luxoria Dlx 1200mm Anti Dust Ceiling Fan in Matt Smoke Brown Teak is a perfect blend of style and functionality. With its sleek design, it adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Not only does it enhance the aesthetics but also incorporates anti-dust features to make maintenance hassle-free. The 1200mm sweep ensures that air circulation is efficient, making it suitable for larger rooms.

Specifications of anchor by panasonic Luxoria Dlx 1200mm Anti Dust Ceiling Fan

Fan Size: 1200mm sweep or 48 inches, suitable for medium to large rooms.

Design and Finish: Features an elegant Matt Smoke Brown Teak design, adding a touch of sophistication and style to your interior decor.

Airflow: Provides efficient air circulation for effective cooling, ensuring a comfortable environment in various room sizes.

Pros Cons Anti dust feature Budget

6- Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Sparkle White, Pack of 1)

The Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm Ceiling Fan in Sparkle White is a stylish and functional addition to any room. With three blades, it provides efficient air circulation and cooling, making it perfect for larger rooms and living spaces. This convenient pack includes one fan for easy installation.

With its elegant and simple Sparkle White design, this fan effortlessly blends into any interior decor style. It operates quietly, creating a peaceful ambiance in your space, and its durable build reflects Usha's renowned reputation for quality and longevity.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Fan Size: 1250 mm sweep or 49 inches, suitable for larger rooms and spaces.

Number of Blades: Equipped with three blades for effective air circulation and cooling.

Design and Finish: Features a Sparkle White design, offering a simple and elegant look that can complement various interior decor styles.

Pros Cons Quiet operation Limited colour

7 Standard Amazer 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Espresso Brown Copper)

The convenient pack includes one fan for easy installation.Its exquisite Espresso Brown Copper finish lends an elegant and classic touch to your interior decor, making it an eye-catching addition to any space. The fan operates quietly, creating a tranquil environment, and its sturdy build reflects the brand's commitment to quality and durability.

The Espresso Brown Copper finish adds an elegant and timeless touch to your interior decor, making it a beautiful addition to any space. This fan operates quietly, providing a peaceful environment. Its sturdy construction showcases the brand's dedication to quality and lasting durability.

Specifications of Standard Amazer 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Espresso Brown Copper)

Fan Size: 1200mm sweep or 48 inches, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Design and Finish: Features an elegant Espresso Brown Copper finish, adding a classic and stylish look to your interior decor.

Airflow: Provides effective air circulation and cooling, ensuring comfort in rooms of varying sizes.

Pros Cons Effective cooling Limited features

8- Crompton Sea Sapphira 1200 mm Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Lustre Brown, Pack of 1)

The Crompton Sea Sapphira 1200mm Ceiling Fan, available in Lustre Brown and sold individually, offers a unique blend of performance and elegance. With its three blades and high-speed operation, this ceiling fan ensures efficient air circulation, making it an ideal choice for larger rooms and living spaces.

Specifications of Crompton Sea Sapphira 1200 mm Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Fan Size: 1200 mm sweep or 48 inches, suitable for medium to large rooms.

Number of Blades: Equipped with three blades designed for ultra-high-speed operation, ensuring rapid and effective air circulation and cooling.

Design and Finish: Features a Lustre Brown finish, adding a touch of sophistication and style to your interior decor.

Pros Cons Ultra high speed opertion The design may not be so elegant

9- Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Sparkle Golden and Brown, Pack of 1)

Introducing the Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm Ceiling Fan in Sparkle Golden and Brown. This stylish and high-performing ceiling fan comes in a convenient pack of one, combining elegance with functionality. With its three blades and a sweep of 1250 mm, it provides efficient air circulation, making it perfect for larger rooms and living spaces.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Fan Size: 1250 mm sweep or 49 inches, suitable for medium to large rooms.

Number of Blades: Equipped with three blades for effective air circulation and cooling.

Design and Finish: Features a dual-tone Sparkle Golden and Brown finish, adding a touch of elegance and style to your interior decor.

Pros Cons Quiet operation The build is not as durable.

10- Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Sparkle Golden, Cherry, Pack of 1)

The Usha fan's elegant Sparkle Golden and Brown design adds a touch of sophistication, making it a standout feature in any room. Additionally, the fan operates silently, creating a peaceful ambiance. Its durable build reflects Usha's reputation for exceptional quality and reliability.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

Fan Size: 1250 mm sweep or 49 inches, making it suitable for medium to large rooms.

Number of Blades: Equipped with three blades for efficient air circulation and cooling.

Design and Finish: Features a dual-tone Sparkle Golden and Cherry finish, adding a touch of sophistication and charm to your interior decor.

Pros Cons Durable build May be a bit noisy

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Brown and Black) | Winner of National Energy Conservation Awards (2022) BLDC Motor 5 star rated Remote control Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown Goodbye dust technology Quiet operation Durable build anchor by panasonic Raveno 1200mm Ceiling Fan (HoneyGold Briken) Right fan size Perfect design Perfect finish USHA Ace-Ex 1200 MM 3 Blades Ceiling Fan Brown (1200mm, Brown) Right airflow Easy installation Wide colour options anchor by panasonic Luxoria Dlx 1200mm Anti Dust Ceiling Fan ( Matt Smoke Brown Teak Right number of blade size Right design and finish The airflow is correct Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Sparkle White, Pack of 1) Quiet operation Pack of 1 Beautiful design Standard Amazer 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Espresso Brown Copper) Easy installation Colourful designs Lightweight Crompton Sea Sapphira 1200 mm Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Lustre Brown, Pack of 1) Right number of blades Good appearance Durable Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Sparkle Golden and Brown, ) 1250 mm sweep or 49 inches Equipped with three blades for effective air circulation and cooling. Quiet operation Usha Bloom Primrose 1250 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan(Sparkle Golden, Cherry, ) 1250 mm sweep or 49 inches Equipped with three blades for effective air circulation and cooling. Durable build

Best overall product

The Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan in Sparkle Golden and Brown is an exceptional product that stands out as the best overall choice. It has a generous 1250mm sweep, making it highly effective in circulating air in medium to large rooms. What makes it truly unique is its innovative Goodbye Dust technology, which prevents dust accumulation on the blades and motor, resulting in cleaner air and easier maintenance. Additionally, its elegant dual-tone design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. With quiet operation, it is perfect for bedrooms and living rooms, ensuring a peaceful environment. The fan's reputation for durability and reliability further solidifies its position as a top-tier ceiling fan option.

Best value for money

The Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan in the Sparkle Golden and Brown color option is a fantastic choice that offers great value for your money. It has a generous 1250mm sweep, making it highly effective at cooling medium to large rooms and providing optimal comfort. What sets this fan apart is its innovative Goodbye Dust technology, which prevents dust buildup on the blades and motor. This not only makes it low-maintenance but also ensures cleaner air for you and your family. Additionally, the fan features an elegant dual-tone design that adds a touch of sophistication to any decor. Its quiet operation makes it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms where peace and tranquility are desired. With Usha's longstanding reputation for quality and longevity, investing in this fan guarantees reliability and cost-effectiveness in enhancing your home's comfort level.

How to find the perfect ceiling fan?

When searching for the perfect ceiling fan, it's important to consider a few factors that will ensure it meets your needs and complements your space. Begin by measuring the size of the room so you can determine the appropriate fan size and sweep. Next, choose a design that aligns with your interior decor, whether you prefer classic or modern styles. For energy efficiency, look for options with features like BLDC motors or Energy Star ratings to help reduce electricity bills. Additionally, make sure the fan operates quietly for a peaceful environment. If convenience is important to you, consider models with remote controls or smart capabilities. Lastly, opt for reputable brands that offer good warranties as quality and durability are vital for selecting the perfect ceiling fan.

