Amazon Fire TV Stick HD launched: Why this streaming device is more than a TV upgrade

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. Interested buyers can purchase it via Amazon, along with platforms such as Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto. Amazon says offline retail availability will follow later.

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Amazon has expanded its streaming device lineup in India with the launch of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. The company is pitching it as a smaller and faster upgrade aimed at users who still rely on Full HD televisions but want access to newer streaming and gaming features without spending on a smart TV upgrade.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: What’s New The new Fire TV Stick HD replaces older hardware with a redesigned body that takes up less space behind televisions. According to the company, the device is over 30 percent slimmer than earlier Fire TV Stick models. It connects directly through a TV’s HDMI port and supports Full HD streaming along with HDR10+ playback.

Amazon claims the new model also delivers more than 30 percent faster performance compared to the previous generation. While the company has not shared chipset details, the upgrade is expected to improve app loading times, navigation, and multitasking between streaming services.

Wi-Fi 6 and Direct Power Support Added One of the key additions is support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The feature is designed to improve streaming performance in homes where several devices share the same network. Users with compatible routers may notice more stable playback and fewer buffering issues while watching content online.

The Fire TV Stick HD also supports Bluetooth 5.3 for pairing accessories such as headphones, speakers, and gaming controllers.

Amazon has added a Direct Power feature as well. In supported televisions, the streaming stick can draw power directly from the TV’s USB port instead of relying on a separate power adapter. This could help reduce cable clutter for users with limited plug points near their entertainment setup.

Updated Fire TV Experience The new device ships with Amazon’s redesigned Fire TV interface. The updated layout separates movies, TV shows, live channels, and free content into dedicated sections. The company says the aim is to make content discovery easier without requiring users to jump between multiple apps.

The streaming stick supports popular services including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5, and JioHotstar. Subscription fees continue to apply depending on the service being used.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Arrives on Fire TV HD Amazon has also introduced support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Fire TV Stick HD. This marks the first time Xbox cloud gaming support has arrived on a Fire TV HD device in India.

Users can stream supported Xbox titles directly on their television by pairing a Bluetooth controller with the streaming stick. The feature works through an active Xbox Game Pass subscription and removes the need for a dedicated Xbox console for cloud-supported games.

The addition signals Amazon’s growing focus on turning Fire TV devices into entertainment hubs that go beyond video streaming.

Alexa Remote and Smart Home Features The Fire TV Stick HD ships with the Alexa Voice Remote, allowing users to search for content through voice commands. The remote also includes shortcut buttons for select streaming apps.

Amazon says users can control compatible smart home products such as lights, fans, air conditioners, and geysers through Alexa integration on the Fire TV interface.

Alongside the hardware launch, the company also highlighted its updated Fire TV mobile app, which now allows users to manage watchlists, browse content, and remotely control playback on connected televisions through their smartphones.

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