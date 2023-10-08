Amazon Flipkart Sale 2023: 5 smartphones below 25,000 you may consider buying

E-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive deals on smartphones, laptops and other items as part of their respective festive sales. While Amazon's ‘The Great Indian Festival’ sale is taking place till October 14, the Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale will end on October 15. This festive season, if you are planning to buy an affordable smartphone, you can take advantage of these two festive sales. Here are five smartphone options which are available for less than ₹25,000. Amazon & Flipkart sales LIVE coverageMotorola Edge 40The Motorola Edge 40 smartphone with 8GB+256GB storage option is available on Flipkart with an instant discount of ₹10,000. It is available for ₹24,999 as compared to its earlier price of ₹34,999. The e-commerce platform during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is also offering bank discounts of up to ₹1,000 for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi credit card users. The smartphone comes with a 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display. It has a 50MP + 13MP | 32MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery. ALSO READ: Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy now

RedMi 12 5G and Samsung Galaxy M04. (Amazon website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung Galaxy M34 5GThe Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹15,999 on Amazon during its Great Indian Festival. The website is also offering discount of up to ₹1,000 on SBI credit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to ₹15,100 on your old smartphone. Talking about features and specifications, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display. It has a 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup and runs on 6000 mAh Battery. IQOO Z7 Pro 5GThe IQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone is available at a price of ₹24,999 after a discount of ₹3,000 on Amazon. The website is offering a discount of up to ₹1,500 on SBI credit and debit card transactions. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 7200 5g processor based on the latest 4nm energy. It has a 3D Curved Super-vision Display with 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) screen size. The IQOO Z7 Pro 5G has 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera with features like 4K video recording, Hybrid Image Stabilization and Super Night Mode.Redmi 12 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Redmi 12 5G smartphone is available on both Amazon and Flipkart. On Amazon, it is available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 and the price on Flipkart stands at ₹13,963. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It has a large 6.79" FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. It has a 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with classic film filters. Samsung Galaxy M04This smartphone is available on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹7,499. It is powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12,One UI Core 4.1. It has a 13MP+2MP Dual camera setup. This smartphone has a 16.55 centimeters (6.5-inch) LCD display and runs on 5000mAH lithium-ion battery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON