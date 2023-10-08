News / Technology / Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Biggest discounts of the year available now
Live

Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Biggest discounts of the year available now

Oct 08, 2023 08:12 AM IST
OPEN APP

Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale begin from Sunday (October 8, 2023). Year-long wait for the sale across the country is over. From getting a chance to buy anything from a simple speaker to upgrading a smartphone to the latest iPhone options are unlimited.

Sale starts on October 8, 2023. (File)
Sale starts on October 8, 2023. (File)

Announcing the news, Amazon posted on X, formerly Twitter, “It's ON! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE! Don't miss out on the greatest deals of all time and big discounts on your favourite brands​.”

Flipkart in a post said, “Gear up for the Biggest Sale on the Latest Smartphones, Gadgets, Trendiest Fashion, and much more during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, 8th to 15th Oct.”

Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14. Whereas, Flipkart's sale will be ending on October 15.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 08, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Amazon, Flipkart sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13; check prices

    Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are on the horizon, promising Indian shoppers a frenzy of discounts and deals. For the Plus members of Flipkart and Prime members of Amazon, the shopping extravaganza is live while it will be open for general customers on Sunday.

    Read Here.

  • Oct 08, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    ‘It's ON!’: Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale live now

    Amazon says on X, formerly Twitter, “It's ON! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE! Don't miss out on the greatest deals of all time and big discounts on your favourite brands​.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon flipkart flipkart big shopping day sale flipkart big billion days sale sale via flipkart today flipkart today flipkart grand gadgets day flipkart diwali sale flipkart festive bonanza flipkart big billion days flipkart mobile bonanza flipkart superr sale amazon great indian day sale amazon great india festival sale amazon great india sale amazon prime day sale amazon diwali special amazon great indian sale amazon diwali + 17 more
live

Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Biggest discounts of the year available now

technology
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14.

live Sale starts on October 8, 2023. (File)
ByHT News Desk

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Avail up to 80% off on Noise, boAt smartwatches

The Amazon sale that takes place at the start of the festive season in India is back with a bang. Get amazing discounts of up to 80% on branded smartwatches.

Amazon Sale 2023: Smartwatches are essential fitness items today.
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 08:55 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here and this is your chance to grab your favourite smartphone at an attractive price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 offers stellar deals on smartphones.(Pexels)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 08:17 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Amazon Sale 2023: Explore lowest price on computer accessories

Amazon Sale 2023: Get details of the best computer accessories with advanced technology to fulfil your needs. Read about features and pros and cons here.

Amazon sale 2023 is the best time to get new computer accessories.
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 07:10 PM IST
ByAffiliate Desk

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 45% off on smartphones

The annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here! You can get heavy discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, realme and other brands.

Amazon sale 2023: Get smartphones at heavy discounts.
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:13 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13; check prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale offer discounts and deals.

iPhone 13 is on sale(Apple)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Amazon Sale 2023: Compare LED TVs for the best deals

Check out the finest LED TV options during Amazon Sale 2023. We'll go over the top 10 and offer recommendations to assist you in finding the best one.

LED TVs are a bright choice for viewing of entertainment-oriented programmes. (Pexels )
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByAffiliate Desk

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best deals on the top TV brands

Explore the ultimate savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023! Don't miss out on the best deals on TV in Amazon Sale 2023.

Get a TV in the corner of your living room from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023!(Unsplash)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 03:45 PM IST
ByAffiliate Desk

Ganganyaan: Here's what ISRO's crew module looks; function explained

ISRO shares images of crew module for Gaganyaan mission.

First crew module for Gaganyaan test flight takes shape.(ISRO)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 03:03 PM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Samsung offer: Here's how to get Galaxy Z Fold 5 at 1,38,999,

Samsung launches 'Fab Grab Fest' sale in India with discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs.

Samsung 'Fab Grab Fest' sale (Samsung)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 12:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Fans are mocking GTA 6 ‘announcement’ leaker, sending death threats

Impatient fans mock leaker for wrong GTA VI release date.

Screengrab from cinematic GTA 6 trailer shared by Redditor GibbsonTV.
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to testify in Google Play antitrust trial

Sundar Pichai has been listed as witnesses in a trial scheduled to start Nov. 6 in San Francisco federal court over whether Google Play policies are unlawful.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai(Reuters file photo)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:31 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Amazon Sale 2023: Get discounts of up to 75% on headphones, soundbars, speakers

Amazon Sale is back with a bang! Expect amazing discounts on a host of products including headphones, earbuds, soundbars and speakers.

Amazon Sale 2023: Speakers, soundbars, headphones and earbuds are up for grabs! Hurry!
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 03:05 AM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 30% off on mobile phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here and this is the time when you can fetch mobile phones at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 offers attractive offers on mobile phones.(Pexels)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 02:35 AM IST
ByShreya Garg

Snapchat's AI chatbot may pose privacy risk to children: UK watchdog

The ICO is investigating how "My AI" processes the personal data of Snapchat's roughly 21 million UK users, including children aged 13-17.

Social media platforms, including Snapchat, require users to be 13 or over(REUTERS)
technology
Published on Oct 07, 2023 02:23 AM IST
Reuters |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out