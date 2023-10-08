Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get attractive deals, discounts on TVs

Sales are a prime opportunity to snag gadgets and electronic items at a bargain. During sales, prices are often significantly reduced, allowing you to save money on expensive tech. It's a chance to upgrade your devices or grab that gadget you've had your eye on while enjoying excellent value for your purchase. If you are keen, then now would be a good time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here. The festive sale has begun. Amazon Sale 2023: Get home a new TV from your favourite brand.

Consumer electronic items are a huge segment during any sale season, especially if it is a mega sale like the annual Amazon Sale. Among the various categories that draw a lot of attention is TV. If you had been keen on picking a brand new TV or wanting to exchange your old one with new one, now would be a good time to do so. TVs from a bunch of well known brands are up for sale.

Many Indians tend to think that TV (or for that matter any electrical item) needs to be changed only when it totally breaks down. However, that is not always a good idea as technology keeps changing every now and then and one must go in for upgrades. Hence the need to change one's TV once in few years. And hence the need to avail cool discounts on latest models during a sale.

The latest TVs are a testament to cutting-edge technology, offering a plethora of exciting features that enhance your entertainment experience. With OLED and QLED displays, they deliver stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Many feature 4K and even 8K resolutions, providing unparalleled clarity. Smart capabilities let you stream content from various apps seamlessly, while voice control and AI enhancements offer intuitive navigation. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate low input lag and high refresh rates. Additionally, advanced sound systems and sleek, ultra-slim designs make these TVs a centrepiece in any home, delivering an immersive, cinematic experience like never before.

We have curated a list of some of the best deals and offers on TV during the Amazon Sale. Check them out here.

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

Introducing the TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (Model: 55T6G) in sleek Black, a game-changer in the world of home entertainment. This TV offers an expansive 55-inch QLED display, delivering stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with vibrant colours and incredible detail. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a vast library of apps, movies, and shows, all controllable via Google Assistant. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, it ensures an immersive audio-visual experience. Its elegant design and multiple connectivity options make it a focal point of your living space, combining style and cutting-edge technology for an unparalleled viewing journey.

Specification of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for access to a wide range of apps.

Voice Control: Google Assistant for convenient voice commands.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Audio: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and visuals.

Pros Cons Pros1. Impressive 55-inch 4K QLED display . Large screen size may not suit all spaces 2. Google TV with Google Assistant 2. Potentially higher price point compared to some

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

Check out the Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Model: KD-65X74K) in stunning Black, the epitome of cinematic entertainment. This TV boasts an expansive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering breathtaking visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable clarity. Powered by Google TV, it offers effortless access to a vast array of apps, movies, and shows, all controllable via Google Assistant. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, it ensures an immersive audio-visual experience. Its sleek design and multiple connectivity options make it a centrepiece of your living space, combining style and cutting-edge technology for an unrivaled viewing adventure.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for access to a wide range of apps.

Voice Control: Google Assistant for convenient voice commands.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Audio: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and visuals.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display 1. Large screen size may not fit in smaller rooms 2. Google TV with Google Assistant 2. Higher price point compared to smaller models

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV (Model: UA32T4340BKXXL) in sleek Glossy Black is a blend of entertainment and innovation. This TV features an HD-ready LED screen that ensures vivid visuals with sharp clarity. Its smart capabilities open the door to a world of content through various streaming apps. The sleek and modern design enhances the aesthetics of any room. With Samsung's reputation for quality, this TV offers a reliable and immersive viewing experience. Whether you're watching your favourite shows or gaming, this Smart TV is designed to delight and entertain.

Specification of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen for clear visuals.

Smart TV: Built-in smart features for access to streaming apps.

Resolution: HD resolution with 1366 x 768 pixels.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB.

Colour: Glossy Black design adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

Pros Cons 1. Smart TV capabilities for streaming 1. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms apps and online content. 2. Limited to HD resolution.

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Model: 43Y1S Pro) in elegant Black is a perfect blend of style and innovation. This TV features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, ensuring breathtaking visuals with vivid colours and stunning clarity. Powered by Android TV, it provides seamless access to a vast library of apps and content, all controllable via Google Assistant. With Dolby Audio support, it offers immersive sound quality to complement the outstanding visuals. Multiple connectivity options and a sleek design make it a versatile and sophisticated addition to your entertainment space.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen.

Operating System: Android TV.

Voice Control: Google Assistant.

Audio: Dolby Audio support.

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi.

Pros Cons 1. Crisp 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display 1. Limited screen size for larger rooms 2. Android TV with Google Assistant 2. May have a higher price point compared to some

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV (Model: L43R8-FVIN) in sleek Black is a fusion of advanced technology and seamless entertainment. This TV boasts a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering breathtaking visuals with vibrant colours and crystal-clear details. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV, it offers a world of streaming apps, movies, and shows at your fingertips. With built-in Alexa, you can effortlessly control your television with voice commands. Multiple connectivity options and a stylish design make it a versatile and sophisticated addition to your home, promising an immersive and convenient viewing experience.

Specification of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Amazon's Fire TV for easy access to streaming apps.

Voice Control: Built-in Alexa for convenient voice commands.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB for versatile connectivity options.

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD display for sharp visuals 1. Limited to Amazon's Fire TV ecosystem 2. Built-in Alexa for voice control 2. May not support all streaming platforms

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Model: UA43CUE60AKLXL) in elegant Black is a masterpiece of entertainment and technology. This TV features a stunning 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering breathtaking visuals with vibrant colours and sharp clarity. With its smart capabilities, it offers easy access to a world of streaming apps, movies, and shows, making it a hub for entertainment. The sleek and modern design complements any decor, while Samsung's commitment to quality ensures a reliable and immersive viewing experience. Elevate your home entertainment with this feature-packed Smart TV from Samsung.

Specification of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for stunning visuals.

Smart TV: Built-in smart features for access to streaming apps.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB.

Colour: Sleek and elegant Black design adds sophistication to any space.

Pros Cons 1. Crisp 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display 1. Limited to Samsung's smart TV ecosystem 2. Smart TV capabilities for streaming 2. May not support all streaming platforms

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Check out the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Model: KD-55X74K) in elegant Black, which is a harmonious blend of innovation and entertainment. This TV features a generous 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering breathtaking visuals with rich colours and exquisite detail. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a vast library of apps, movies, and shows, all controllable via Google Assistant. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it guarantees an immersive audio-visual experience. Its sleek design and versatile connectivity options make it a focal point of your living space, marrying style and cutting-edge technology for an unmatched viewing journey.

Specification of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for access to a wide range of apps.

Voice Control: Google Assistant for convenient voice commands.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Audio: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and visuals.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display 1. Larger screen size may not fit in smaller rooms 2. Google TV with Google Assistant 2. Potentially higher price point compared to some

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (Model: L32R8-FVIN) in sleek Black is a perfect blend of compactness and smart functionality. This TV features an 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED screen, offering clear visuals with vibrant colours. With Amazon's Fire TV built-in, it opens the doors to a plethora of streaming apps, movies, and shows. The TV comes with built-in Alexa, enabling voice commands for seamless control. Multiple connectivity options and a modern design make it a versatile addition to your entertainment space, providing an immersive and user-friendly viewing experience.

Specification of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen for clear visuals.

Operating System: Amazon's Fire TV for access to various streaming apps.

Voice Control: Built-in Alexa for convenient voice commands.

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels for good picture quality.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB for versatile connectivity options.

Pros Cons 1. Compact 32-inch HD Ready display 1. Limited to Amazon's Fire TV ecosystem 2. Built-in Alexa for voice control 2. Lower resolution compared to 4K competitors

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

Try the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in stylish Dark Iron Gray, which is an embodiment of smart entertainment in a compact package. This TV features an HD-ready display that delivers vibrant visuals and sharp clarity. With its Smart TV capabilities, it provides easy access to streaming services and apps for a world of entertainment at your fingertips. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. LG's commitment to quality ensures a reliable and immersive viewing experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich and compact television.

Specification of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen for clear visuals.

Smart TV: Built-in smart features for access to streaming apps.

Resolution: HD resolution with 1366 x 768 pixels.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB.

Colour: Stylish Dark Iron Gray design adds elegance to any space.

Pros Cons 1. Smart TV capabilities for streaming 1. Smaller screen size may not suit all needs apps and online content. 2. Limited to HD resolution.

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Model: L43M7-A2IN) in elegant Black is a powerhouse of entertainment and connectivity. This TV boasts a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by Android TV, it offers seamless access to a world of content, with Google Assistant for voice control. The TV's sleek design complements any living space, while its multiple connectivity options ensure compatibility with various devices. With MI's commitment to quality and innovation, this Smart TV promises an immersive viewing experience and endless entertainment possibilities.

Specification of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Android TV for access to a wide range of apps.

Voice Control: Google Assistant for convenient voice commands.

Connectivity: Multiple ports including HDMI and USB for versatile connectivity.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for crisp and detailed picture quality.

Pros Cons 1. Crisp and clear 4K Ultra HD display 1. May not support all streaming platforms 2. Android TV with Google Assistant 2. Limited app store compared to some rivals

Best value for money

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL stands out as the best value for money product among the options. With its reasonable price and an array of smart features, it offers an excellent balance between affordability and functionality. It provides a clear HD display, Smart TV capabilities, and a glossy black design that complements any living space. This TV is perfect for those seeking a reliable and budget-friendly option without compromising on quality and modern features.

Best deal

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL offers the best deal among the listed products. It strikes a perfect balance between affordability and functionality, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its HD display and Smart TV features, it delivers excellent value for those seeking a reliable and reasonably priced television. Its glossy black finish adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for those looking for a great deal on a Smart TV.

