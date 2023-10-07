Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best deals on the top TV brands

Are you ready for the ultimate shopping extravaganza? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here, and it's time to snag the best deals on TV brands! No longer do you need to wait for that special occasion to upgrade your home entertainment. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is your gateway to a world of discounts and savings on your favourite TV brands. In this year's Amazon Sale 2023, we're bringing you exclusive offers and discounts that will make your jaw drop.

Get a TV in the corner of your living room from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023!(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From the latest smart TVs to sleek LED screens, we've curated a list of the finest TV deals that cater to every budget. Whether you're in the market for a high-end television or searching for the best discounts on budget-friendly options, our guide to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 has you covered. Don't miss out on the chance to bring home the television of your dreams without breaking the bank with Amazon deals.

Join us as we explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and unveil the discounts on TV brands that will redefine your home entertainment experience. It's time to discover the exciting deals right here, right now, by getting up to 48% off and 18 months no cost EMI.

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-55X74L in sleek black. This television promises exceptional picture quality, smart features, and a world of entertainment options. Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 to discover unbeatable discounts on this stunning TV. As you explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival, keep an eye out for this Sony Bravia TV to enjoy the best deals on TV brands and elevate your home entertainment to the next level.

Specifications on Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-55X74L:

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 123.2 x 72.1 x 6.9 cm

Weight: 15.4 kg

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display Limited Storage (16GB) Google TV for Content Variety HDR Support for Lifelike Images Quad-Core Processor for Performance Included Voice Remote Sleek and Modern Design

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Sony Bravia 32-inch smart TV: Comprehensive review of smart features and quality

2. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

Immerse yourself in the ultimate cinematic journey with the TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55T6G, elegantly presented in stylish black. This cutting-edge television seamlessly integrates QLED technology, smart features, and Google TV for an unparalleled entertainment experience. As you embark on the exciting adventure of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, discover exclusive discounts of up to 63% on this exceptional TV. Take advantage of the special offering of 12 months No Cost EMI, providing you with a budget-friendly option to bring home top-notch entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55T6G:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Display Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot Technology)

Operating System: Google TV

HDR Support: Yes (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 123.3 x 75.7 x 7.5 cm

Weight: 16.2 kg

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Price Point (QLED TVs can be expensive) Quantum Dot Technology for Vibrant Colors Google TV for Seamless Content Access Dolby Vision and HDR10 Support Powerful 30 Watts Sound Output Sleek Design with Thin Profile

3. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step into a realm of enhanced visual brilliance with the Acer Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL in a sleek black finish. Unlock unbeatable discounts on the Acer AR50GR2851UDFL exclusively during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Experience the joy of up to 44% off on this stellar TV, complemented by the convenience of 6 months No Cost EMI. Don't miss out on exciting deals and exchange offers, making your purchase of the Acer AR50GR2851UDFL even more rewarding. Upgrade your viewing experience with top brands and enjoy the benefits of exclusive offers, all at the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Acer Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL:

Screen size: 50 inches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

HDR Support: Yes (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 113.5 x 65.9 x 8.6 cm

Weight: 11.8 kg

Pros Cons Crisp 4K Ultra HD Display Smaller Screen Size (50 inches) Google TV for Seamless Content Access Dolby Vision and HDR10 Support Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance Sleek Design Adds Elegance Voice Remote for Convenient Control

4. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your home entertainment with the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in the sophisticated Dark Iron Gray, transforming your living room into a cinematic haven. This TV seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology, smart features, and a sleek design, promising an immersive and visually stunning entertainment experience. Explore the extraordinary savings offered exclusively during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 with up to 37% off on the LG 55UR7500PSC. Take advantage of the convenience of 18 months No Cost EMI, allowing you to bring home this top-tier TV without the burden of immediate full payment.

Specifications of LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC:

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: WebOS

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 123.1 x 72.6 x 8.6 cm

Weight: 16.4 kg

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display Higher Storage (32GB) may be unnecessary WebOS for Intuitive Smart Features HDR Support for Enhanced Visuals Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance Ample 32GB Storage for Apps and Content Voice Remote for Effortless Control

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL (Black)

Dive into the brilliance of the Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL in classic black. This TV seamlessly combines crystal-clear visuals, smart features, and Samsung's innovative technology for an unparalleled viewing experience. Get yourself in the stunning visuals, and with the exclusive Up to 34% off offer, elevate your viewing experience without breaking the bank. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers not only exclusive discounts but also enticing deals and exchange offers to enhance your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL:

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Display Technology: Crystal Display

Operating System: Tizen

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Crystal Processor 4K

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 8GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 123.8 x 71.4 x 5.9 cm

Weight: 14.1 kg

Pros Cons Crystal Clear 4K Ultra HD Display Requires Stable Internet Crystal Processor 4K for Enhanced Performance Tizen OS for Seamless Smart Features HDR Support for Dynamic Visuals Slim Design Enhances Aesthetics Voice Remote for Convenient Control

6. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

Embark on a visual journey like never before with the Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN, elegantly crafted in sleek black. As part of Mi's X Series, this TV seamlessly integrates advanced features, Android TV functionality, and a modern design for an unparalleled viewing experience. Now is the perfect time to indulge in this visual treat with exclusive discounts available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023. Dive into the myriad opportunities at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, where you can avail yourself of up to 47% off, making the Mi L43M7-A2IN even more enticing.

Specifications of Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN:

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 8GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 96.3 x 56.9 x 8.2 cm

Weight: 7.4 kg

Pros Cons Crystal Clear 4K Ultra HD Display Limited Storage (8GB) Android TV for Access to a Variety of Apps Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance Sleek Design Enhances Aesthetics Voice Remote for Convenient Control Affordable Option for 4K Smart TV

7. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray)

Experience uninterrupted visual immersion with the Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K, elegantly finished in sophisticated grey. This TV is celebrated for its bezel-less design, delivering captivating visuals, intelligent features, and seamless integration with Google TV. Discover exclusive discounts of up to 44% off on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with the added convenience of 9 months No Cost EMI, exciting exchange offers, and top brands available.

Specifications of Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K:

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Display Technology: Bezel-less Design

Operating System: Google TV

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 97.1 x 56.5 x 7.3 cm

Weight: 8.2 kg

Pros Cons Bezel-less Design for Immersive Viewing Requires Stable Internet Google TV for Seamless Content Access Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance HDR Support for Dynamic Visuals Ample 16GB Storage for Apps and Content Voice Remote for Effortless Control

8. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

Embark on a visual journey with the iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62, elegantly presented in sleek black. This intelligently designed TV offers a fusion of advanced features and Google TV integration for a truly smart entertainment experience. Uncover exclusive discounts on TV brands, including for this iFFALCON TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Elevate your home entertainment setup by bringing home the iFFALCON iFF43U62, ensuring an immersive and feature-rich visual feast by getting up to 58% off and 12 months no cost EMI.

Specifications of iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62:

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 97.4 x 56.8 x 7.9 cm

Weight: 8.2 kg

Pros Cons Crystal Clear 4K Ultra HD Display Higher Storage (16GB) may be unnecessary Google TV for Seamless Content Access Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance HDR Support for Enhanced Visuals Sleek Design Adds Elegance Voice Remote for Convenient Control

9. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

Experience the world of intelligent entertainment with the Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN in elegant black. Crafted by the renowned Redmi brand, this TV harmonizes high-definition visuals, intelligent functionalities, and the ease of Amazon Fire TV integration. Navigate the Amazon Great Indian Festival to seize the top brands offering up to 58% off, along with exciting Amazon deals and exchange offers. Elevate your home entertainment setup affordably with the Redmi L32R8-FVIN.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black):

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Display Technology: LED

Operating System: Fire TV

HDR Support: No

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 73.3 x 43.5 x 8 cm

Weight: 4.9 kg

Pros Cons HD Ready Display for Crisp Visuals No HDR Support Amazon Fire TV Integration for Streaming Convenience Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance Compact Design Fits Any Space Voice Remote for Effortless Control Budget-Friendly Smart TV Option

10. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

Indulge in a captivating visual experience with the VW Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S, boasting an elegant black finish. Renowned for its boundary-pushing frameless design, this TV effortlessly combines state-of-the-art features, Android TV functionality, and a chic aesthetic. Uncover exclusive discounts on this VW television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get up to 54% off on this Amazon deal.

Specifications of VW Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S:

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Display Technology: LED

Operating System: Android TV

HDR Support: No

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Voice Remote: Included

Dimensions: 73.5 x 43 x 8 cm

Weight: 4.5 kg

Pros Cons Frameless Design for an Immersive View Limited Storage (8GB) Android TV for a Variety of Apps Requires Stable Internet Quad-Core Processor for Smooth Performance No HDR Support Stylish Appearance Adds Elegance Smaller Screen Size (32 inches) Voice Remote for Effortless Control Budget-Friendly Smart TV Option

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 55X74L Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Quad-Core Processor TCL 55T6G 16GB Storage HDR Support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Acer AR50GR2851UDFL Voice Remote Included Dimensions: 113.5 x 65.9 x 8.6 cm Weight: 11.8 kg LG 55UR7500PSC Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Quad-Core Processor Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL 16GB Storage HDR Support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Mi L43M7-A2IN Crystal Clear 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV 8GB Storage Hisense 43A6K Bezel-less Design for Immersive Viewing Dimensions: 97.1 x 56.5 x 7.3 cm Weight: 8.2 kg iFFALCON iFF43U62 HDR Support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Voice Remote Included Redmi L32R8-FVIN 8GB Storage No HDR Support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB VW VW32S Frameless Design for an Immersive View Android TV Quad-Core Processor

Best overall product

Among the impressive array of TV products available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL stands out as the best overall choice. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD display, you'll experience unparalleled visual clarity and lifelike colours. The integration of Tizen OS ensures a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience, offering a plethora of apps and features. Powered by a robust Quad-Core Processor, the Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL guarantees smooth navigation and efficient multitasking. Its HDR Support further enhances the viewing experience, providing vivid and dynamic visuals. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connectivity options, you have the flexibility to connect to various devices and networks. The inclusion of a Voice Remote adds convenience to your TV control, making it user-friendly. Additionally, the TV's sleek design and dimensions of 123.8 x 71.4 x 5.9 cm make it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any living space.

Best value for money

In the realm of TV products available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Redmi L32R8-FVIN emerges as the epitome of value for money. Priced competitively, this TV offers a compelling combination of features and affordability. With its HD Ready Display, the Redmi L32R8-FVIN delivers crisp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, you can capitalize on exclusive discounts, ensuring that you receive the best deals on TV brands. For those seeking an optimal balance of features, performance, and budget-friendly pricing, the Redmi L32R8-FVIN is the top choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, providing unbeatable value for your money.

How to find the best deals on TV in Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Uncovering the best deals on TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival involves a strategic approach to ensure you make a well-informed purchase. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Begin by outlining your specific TV requirements, such as screen size, display technology (LED, QLED, etc.), resolution, and smart features like Android TV or Google TV.

Determine your budget range for the TV purchase. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 often offers exclusive discounts, so having a budget in mind helps narrow down your choices.

Explore the latest TV models available on Amazon. Pay attention to specifications like resolution, processor, storage, and connectivity options.

Read user reviews to understand real-world experiences with each TV. During the Amazon sale, compare the deals offered by different TV brands.

Look for discounts, bundled offers, and any additional perks like extended warranties or free installation services.

By following these steps, you'll navigate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with a strategic approach, ensuring that you secure the best deals on TV brands that align perfectly with your preferences and budget.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!