Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get the best TVs under 30,000 from Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more at up to 65% off

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to upgrade your TV viewing experience with the best TVs under ₹30,000 that you could grab, that too at a discount of up to 65%. This is an excellent time for budget-conscious shoppers to upgrade their home entertainment. Brands like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer impressive options in this range, featuring 4K Ultra HD displays, smart TV functionalities, and built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Some models even support Dolby Audio and HDR10 for enhanced viewing experiences. With additional discounts, exchange offers, and bank cashback deals, this sale presents a great opportunity to get a feature-packed TV at an affordable price. Amazon Great Indian Sale offers up to 65% off on TVs under ₹ 30,000

Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 32" HD Ready TV delivers clear and vibrant visuals, perfect for small to medium rooms. Powered by Google TV, this television offers access to numerous apps, streaming services, and voice control through Google Assistant. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily mirror content from your devices. The TV’s sleek design, good audio performance, and smart features provide excellent value for its size. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 52% off on this TV.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV, A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Features: HDR

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store

Design: Slim frame

2. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

The Acer 50" Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV provides stunning clarity and impressive colour accuracy with its 4K resolution and HDR support. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to streaming services, apps, and voice commands via Google Assistant. With robust sound quality, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek design, this TV brings entertainment and functionality together for a superior viewing experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 42% off on this TV.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: HDR10+, Wide Colour Gamut

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store access

Design: Bezel-less frame with sleek finish

The Hisense 43" E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings vivid visuals and lifelike colour to your living space. Equipped with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, this TV enhances picture quality for a cinematic experience. Powered by Google TV, it offers easy access to streaming apps, Google Assistant voice control, and built-in Chromecast for screen mirroring. Its elegant design and superior audio capabilities make it a complete entertainment package. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 47% off on this TV.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store

Design: Slim design with narrow bezels

The TCL 50" Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines sleek design with top-notch performance. With 4K resolution and HDR, it offers detailed and vibrant picture quality. Google TV ensures easy access to streaming apps, voice control through Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast for seamless content sharing. It's near bezel-less frame and premium audio quality make it an ideal choice for immersive home entertainment. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 55% off on this TV.

Specifications of TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: HDR10, Micro Dimming

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Audio, 24W speakers

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast, Google Play Store

Design: Bezel-less design

5. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

The Panasonic 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines sharp picture quality with rich, vibrant colours, providing an exceptional viewing experience. It supports 4K resolution with HDR, bringing life-like details to your screen. Integrated with Google TV, it offers a vast range of apps, voice command through Google Assistant, and an intuitive interface. With a sleek design and enhanced audio, it seamlessly blends performance with aesthetics. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 36% off on this TV.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: HDR10, Wide Colour Gamut

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W speakers

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store

Design: Minimal bezel with slim profile

6. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

The MI 43" X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is designed to offer a superior viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. It features Google TV for easy access to popular streaming services and apps, while Google Assistant allows for convenient voice control. This TV also boasts powerful audio, multiple connectivity options, and a slim, modern design, perfect for any living room setup. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 47% off on this TV.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: 30W speakers, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast, Google Play Store access

Design: Bezel-less design with sleek finish

Some more deals on TVs under ₹30,000 for you:

7. Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV:

The Blaupunkt 50" Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV offers outstanding visual quality with QLED technology, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colours. Equipped with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, it ensures exceptional clarity and contrast. Google TV integration provides seamless access to streaming services, apps, and voice commands. Its robust audio system and premium design make it a perfect choice for home entertainment. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 46% off on this TV.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 50W speakers

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast, Google Play Store

Design: Premium slim frame

8. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV:

The Xiaomi 43" A Pro 4K Smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. Running on Google TV, it gives you access to a wide range of content and apps, all powered by a user-friendly interface. This TV also comes with Google Assistant for voice control, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek design to enhance any room. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 44% off on this TV.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: Chromecast built-in, access to Google Play Store

Design: Slim, bezel-less frame

9. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

The LG 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers excellent picture quality with vivid colours and crisp clarity, thanks to its 4K resolution and HDR support. Integrated with a user-friendly Google TV interface, it provides easy access to apps, streaming services, and Google Assistant for voice commands. Designed to complement your living space, this TV combines superior performance, smart features, and a sleek, minimalistic design. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 40% off on this TV.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: HDR10 Pro, Active HDR

Operating System: WebOS with Google TV

Audio: 20W speakers, AI Sound

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Chromecast

Design: Thin bezel design

10. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

The Samsung 43" D Series Crystal 4K Vivid TV provides incredible picture quality with its Crystal 4K processor, offering sharp details and vibrant colours. It features a sleek, modern design and is powered by Samsung's Tizen OS for smooth navigation and smart functionality. With voice control, multiple streaming options, and enhanced sound quality, this TV offers a fully immersive home entertainment experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 35% off on this TV.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Features: Crystal 4K, HDR10+

Operating System: Tizen OS

Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Voice Assistant: Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant

Smart Features: Screen Mirroring, Samsung TV Plus

Design: Slim profile with minimal bezels



FAQs on TV brands under ₹30,000 What are the best TV brands under ₹ 30,000? Popular brands in this price range include Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi (Mi), TCL, Hisense, OnePlus, Realme, and Vu. These brands offer good value-for-money options.

What screen sizes are available under ₹ 30,000? Most TVs in this price range offer screen sizes between 32 inches and 50 inches. Occasionally, you may find deals on larger screens, but 43-inch and 50-inch TVs are quite common.

Should I go for a Full HD, 4K, or HD Ready TV? HD Ready (720p) is suitable for smaller TVs (up to 32 inches) and casual viewing. Full HD (1080p) offers better clarity and is ideal for screen sizes from 32 to 43 inches. 4K Ultra HD provides the best picture quality with sharp details, suitable for larger screens (43 inches and above), and is ideal for streaming content or gaming.

Is a Smart TV worth it under ₹ 30,000? Yes, you can easily get a Smart TV with features like built-in apps (Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, etc.), Wi-Fi connectivity, and screen mirroring in this price range. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, and OnePlus are known for offering excellent smart features at an affordable price.

What is the ideal refresh rate for a TV under ₹ 30,000? Most TVs in this range come with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is standard for regular viewing. A higher refresh rate (120Hz) can improve motion clarity, but it's rare in this price bracket.

