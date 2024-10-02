Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 4 PM deals: Best offers on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more, up to 65% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE, and you don’t want to miss out on the exciting 4 PM deals! This is your chance to grab the best deals on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG, with discounts of up to 65% off. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home entertainment system, now is the perfect time to shop! Check out the Amazon Sale 4 PM deals on a range of TVs from the most trusted brands

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, you can find amazing offers on smart TVs that will enhance your viewing experience. Imagine enjoying your favourite shows and movies on a stunning, high-quality screen, this sale makes it possible at a great price.

Whether you’re looking for a new TV for your living room or a compact model for your bedroom, there’s something for everyone. The Amazon Sale 2024 is packed with incredible discounts, so take advantage of these limited-time offers.

Enjoy a stunning viewing experience with the Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Smart LED TV at 39% off during the Amazon Sale 2024! This TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear, vibrant images and a refresh rate of 50Hz for smooth motion. Key specifications include Crystal Processor 4K, 20W audio output with Q-Symphony, and multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI and 1 USB port. It also supports popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, making it perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Audio Output: 20W (2Ch, Q-Symphony)

Display Technology: LED

2. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Upgrade your entertainment with the LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at an amazing 44% off during the Amazon Sale 2024! Experience stunning visuals with 4K resolution and a smooth refresh rate of 60Hz. Key features include WebOS 23 for unlimited OTT app support, AI Sound for virtual surround sound, and Game Optimizer for enhanced gaming. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 20 Watts (2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound)

Display Technology: LED

3. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enjoy 40% off on Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This smart TV features stunning 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and built-in Google Assistant for easy navigation. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connecting your devices is a breeze. The 20 Watts audio output delivers clear sound. Don’t miss these best deals on smart TVs from Sony during the Amazon Diwali Sale, shop the 4 PM deals now!

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 20 Watts (2ch, Open Baffle Speaker)

Display Technology: LED

Amazon Sale 2024 deals on TVs

4. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Transform your entertainment with the Sony BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV! Enjoy 44% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This stunning 65-inch smart TV offers breathtaking 4K resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. With Google Assistant built in, navigating your favourite content is simple. Connect effortlessly using 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for all your devices. Don't miss out on these best deals on smart TVs from Sony during 4 PM deals.

Specifications of Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 20 Watts (2ch, Open Baffle Speaker)

Display Technology: LED

Special Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-In

Amazon Sale 2024: Unmissable evening deals on a range of smart TVs.

5. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Get ready for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can grab the TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at an amazing 59% off! This stylish 43-inch metallic bezel-less TV offers stunning 4K resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals for all your favourite shows and movies. Experience rich sound with 24 Watts audio output and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience. Don’t miss out on these incredible best deals on smart TVs from TCL during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port

Audio: 24 Watts output with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google Assistant, access to Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and more

6. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! You can snag the Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with a fantastic 42% off! This sleek 55-inch TV comes equipped with cutting-edge features, including a 4K AI Upscaler and voice control, to elevate your home entertainment experience. This TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions alike. Take advantage of these amazing best deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale and upgrade your viewing experience today! Hurry and check out the 4 PM deals before they're gone!

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 24W output with DTS Virtual X for immersive audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more

Display Technology: HDR 10

Grab the Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED Smart Google TV at an amazing 37% discount! This sleek TV combines stunning visuals with exceptional sound, making it perfect for all your entertainment needs. Upgrade your home entertainment setup with this feature-packed TV! Take advantage of the best deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale, hurry before they're gone!

Specifications of Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV

Resolution: 4K QLED (3840 x 2160)

Sound: Integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Google TV, ActiVoice Remote Control, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video

Display Technology: HDR10+, Dynamic Backlight Control

Hottest deals you can’t miss during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

8. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV

Don’t miss the chance to own the VW Playwall 43-inch Frameless Full HD Android Smart LED TV at an incredible 44% discount! Experience stunning visuals with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and immersive sound from its 24W stereo output. Connectivity is seamless with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, allowing you to easily connect your devices. Access popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video effortlessly. Featuring IPE Technology for vibrant colours and a sleek frameless design, this TV is the perfect upgrade for your home entertainment setup!

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV:

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Sound: 24W output with stereo surround sound and 5 sound modes

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android OS, access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video

Display Technology: IPE Technology

9. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Upgrade your home entertainment with the MI 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, now available at an amazing 47% discount! Enjoy stunning visuals with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and vibrant colours supported by Dolby Vision and HDR 10. This smart TV features 30W Dolby audio, Bluetooth 5.0, and three HDMI ports for easy connectivity. With Google TV and Chromecast built-in, you can access popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video seamlessly. Plus, it offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees for an immersive viewing experience!

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 30 Watts

Display Technology: LED

10. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

This Amazon Diwali Sale, enhance your entertainment experience with the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (43Y1S Pro). This sleek black TV features a stunning 4K resolution for crystal-clear visuals and a refresh rate of 60 Hz for smooth motion. With Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding, enjoy immersive sound quality that complements the vibrant picture. The bezel-less design adds a modern touch, making it a perfect addition to any room.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Output: 24 Watts

Display Technology: LED

Special Features: Android TV, Bezel-less Design, Browser

Unmissable TV deals on Amazon Sale 2024

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 What brands of TVs will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? You can find a wide range of brands, including Sony, LG, OnePlus, Samsung, and more, featuring various models and sizes.

Will there be any discounts on TVs during the sale? Yes, expect significant discounts on select TV models, with savings up to 65% off the M.R.P., along with special bank offers.

Can I get No Cost EMI options for purchasing TVs? Absolutely! Many TVs will have No Cost EMI options available, allowing you to spread your payments over several months without additional interest.

Is there a warranty on the TVs purchased during the sale? Yes, most TVs come with a warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years, ensuring you have support for any manufacturing defects.

Will I receive free delivery for TVs during the sale? Yes, free delivery is offered for TVs purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, making your shopping experience hassle-free.

