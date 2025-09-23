Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: End of season offer of up to 55% off on ACs from top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 12:58 am IST

Shop the Amazon Great Indian Festival for up to 55% off on ACs from top brands. Grab split, window, and inverter models with festive discounts.

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Voice Command, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNUS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,890

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,790

View Details

₹23,740

View Details

₹26,890

Voltas 1 Ton 3 star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,200

View Details

₹26,400

Hitachi 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,800

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, ID318YKU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,190

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD318P, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,300

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC3R35F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43° Celsius, RAW318HHEO, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,250

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode, Smart Diagnosis, Anti Freeze Protection, Pure Air Filter, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2025 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3 WYA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,900

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,500

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 183 Vectra Prism-1, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,450

LLYOD Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Anti Corrosion Coating,White With Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I3KWSEM) View Details checkDetails

₹40,749

View Details

₹44,190

Voltas 2 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 243V Vectra Elite, White) View Details checkDetails

₹42,380

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy Duty Cooling At 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,100

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D322PCBIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,500

LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹47,006

IFB 2025 Model Gold Pro Series 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC with Hybrid Technology, Works upto 55°C, 4-Way Swing, Higher Cooling Capacity, Self-Clean & AI - White (CI223GN32RGN1, Copper Condenser) View Details checkDetails

₹43,700

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live, bringing end-of-season discounts of up to 55% on air conditioners from leading brands. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly window AC, a high-performance split AC, or energy-efficient inverter models, the sale offers options for every home and room size. Shoppers can enjoy added benefits like bank offers, exchange deals, and limited-time festive discounts.

Grab the best deals on ACs during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Grab the best deals on ACs during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

With summer on its way out, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cooling system and enjoy comfort without breaking the bank. Don’t miss this chance to grab top AC models at unbeatable prices.

Get heavy discounts on 1 Ton Split ACs during the Amazon sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, 1 Ton split ACs are available at big discounts. Perfect for small to medium-sized bedrooms or offices, these units deliver efficient cooling and energy savings. Ideal for singles, couples, or compact spaces, they offer features like inverter technology, fast cooling, and quiet operation.

Shoppers can expect reliable performance and modern comforts at attractive prices. Take advantage of festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals to upgrade your cooling system this season without stretching your budget.

Best deals on ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Top deals on 1 Ton Window ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 1 Ton window ACs come with top deals and heavy discounts. These units are perfect for small rooms, offering efficient cooling and energy savings. Window ACs are compact, easy to install, and require minimal maintenance, making them ideal for first-time buyers or rented homes.

They are simple to operate with user-friendly controls and often come with remote functions. With festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, shoppers can enjoy hassle-free cooling and reliable performance at affordable prices this season.

Best deals on 1Ton Window ACs during Amazon sale 2025

Choose from the top 1.5 Ton Split ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, 1.5 Ton split ACs are available at attractive discounts. Ideal for medium to large bedrooms or living rooms, these ACs offer efficient cooling and energy savings. Perfect for families, they come with modern features like inverter technology, fast cooling, quiet operation, and smart controls.

With easy installation and user-friendly operation, these units provide reliable performance throughout the season. Take advantage of festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals to upgrade your home cooling system without overspending.

Best deals on 1.5Ton split ACs during Amazon sale 2025

Want a 1.5 Ton Window AC? Check out the top deals on Great Indian Festival Sale

Looking for a 1.5 Ton window AC? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to grab top deals. These units are ideal for medium to large rooms, offering powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. Window ACs are easy to install and simple to operate, making them perfect for first-time buyers or rented homes. Don’t miss this chance during the Amazon sale 2025 to upgrade your cooling system with festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals at unbeatable prices.

Best deals on 1.5Ton Window ACs during Amazon sale 2025

Go all out with 2 Ton Split ACs during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Beat the summer heat with 2 Ton split ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for large bedrooms and living spaces, these ACs offer powerful cooling, energy-efficient performance, and quiet operation. With easy installation and modern features like inverter technology and smart controls, they’re ideal for families seeking comfort and reliability.

Don’t miss out on top deals during this Amazon Diwali Sale, where festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals make upgrading your home cooling system easier and more affordable than ever.

Best deals on 2 Ton Split ACs during Amazon sale 2025

  • Which AC type should I choose for my room?

    For small rooms, 1 Ton ACs work best. Medium rooms suit 1.5 Ton units, while large living spaces require 2 Ton ACs. Split ACs are quieter; window ACs are easier to install.

  • What is the benefit of inverter ACs?

    Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for efficient cooling, reducing energy consumption, lowering electricity bills, and providing consistent comfort without frequent on/off cycles.

  • Are there festive offers on ACs during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Amazon Diwali Sale offer discounts, bank deals, and exchange options for most AC models.

  • Can I install a window AC myself?

    Window ACs are easier to install than split ACs, but professional installation is recommended for safety and warranty purposes.

  • How do I maintain my AC for longevity?

    Clean filters regularly, check refrigerant levels, schedule annual professional servicing, and ensure proper drainage to maintain performance and extend your AC’s life.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

