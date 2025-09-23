Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: End of season offer of up to 55% off on ACs from top brands
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 12:58 am IST
Shop the Amazon Great Indian Festival for up to 55% off on ACs from top brands. Grab split, window, and inverter models with festive discounts.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Voice Command, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNUS, White) View Details
|
₹29,890
|
|
|
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD312L, White) View Details
|
₹25,790
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹23,740
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹26,890
|
|
|
Voltas 1 Ton 3 star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details
|
₹26,200
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹26,400
|
|
|
Hitachi 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White) View Details
|
₹26,800
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹31,490
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details
|
₹31,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, ID318YKU, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details
|
₹28,190
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFD318P, White) View Details
|
₹30,300
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC3R35F0,White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details
|
₹35,490
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43° Celsius, RAW318HHEO, White) View Details
|
₹31,250
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode, Smart Diagnosis, Anti Freeze Protection, Pure Air Filter, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2025 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3 WYA, White) View Details
|
₹27,900
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White) View Details
|
₹29,500
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 183 Vectra Prism-1, White) View Details
|
₹34,450
|
|
|
LLYOD Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Anti Corrosion Coating,White With Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I3KWSEM) View Details
|
₹40,749
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹44,190
|
|
|
Voltas 2 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 243V Vectra Elite, White) View Details
|
₹42,380
|
|
|
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy Duty Cooling At 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White) View Details
|
₹41,100
|
|
|
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D322PCBIBS, White) View Details
|
₹40,500
|
|
|
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details
|
₹47,006
|
|
|
IFB 2025 Model Gold Pro Series 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC with Hybrid Technology, Works upto 55°C, 4-Way Swing, Higher Cooling Capacity, Self-Clean & AI - White (CI223GN32RGN1, Copper Condenser) View Details
|
₹43,700
|
|
