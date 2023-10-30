Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Save up to 40% on premium phones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is back, and it's bigger and better than ever before. It's that time of the year when shopaholics and deal-hunters unite to experience the joy of finding incredible discounts and irresistible offers on a wide array of products. Among the many spectacular deals, one category that's bound to steal the spotlight is the fantastic discounts on premium smartphones, where you can save up to a whopping 40%.

Premium smartphones come with high quality camera, amazing display and fast processors.

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, connecting us to the world and serving as versatile tools for work, play, and everything in between. However, acquiring a top-tier smartphone can often put a considerable dent in your wallet. That's where the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 comes to the rescue, providing you with the opportunity to own cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

The festival sale has gained a reputation for being a one-stop destination for all your shopping needs, and this year's edition promises to be no different. The spotlight is on premium phones from renowned brands, offering powerful performance, stunning displays, innovative features, and exquisite designs. Whether you're an Android enthusiast or an iOS aficionado, you'll find a wide range of options to choose from.

Imagine owning the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or any other premium smartphone, all at a fraction of their original prices. With savings of up to 40%, it's the perfect time to upgrade your mobile experience, gift a loved one, or simply indulge in a little self-pampering. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 ensures that you can do just that.

In this blog, we will take you on a journey through the most exciting deals, the must-have features of the premium phones on offer, and some essential tips to make the most of this fantastic sale. So, get ready to embark on a shopping adventure of a lifetime as we explore the incredible world of smartphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

1. Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue

Introducing the iPhone 15 - a technological marvel with a 4500mAH Powerful Battery. The phone boasts a revolutionary feature - Dynamic Island, ensuring you never miss crucial alerts or Live Activities. The design speaks of innovation, crafted with colour-infused glass and resilient aluminum. A notable enhancement is its 6.1" Super Retina XDR display, which shines twice as brightly under the sun as its predecessor. Photography takes a leap with a 48MP main camera and 2x Telephoto. Capture life-like portraits with the next-generation feature. Powering this beast is the A16 Bionic Chip, offering enhanced performance while ensuring prolonged battery life. Don't miss the opportunity to own this feature-packed smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue:

Brand: Apple

Model Name: iPhone 15

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: IOS

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons High-resolution 48MP Camera Efficient A16 Chip Efficient A16 Chip

2. Xiaomi 13 Pro (Ceramic Black, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage)

Unlock the Xiaomi 13 Pro in Ceramic Black, a stunning blend of style and substance, available at the Amazon Sale 2023. With 12GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB storage, this smartphone is designed for ultimate performance and versatility. Capture life's moments with incredible detail using the 50MP Leica professional optics powered by the Sony IMX989 sensor. With a 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display and a peak brightness of 1900 nits, enjoy vivid visuals and Dolby Vision & HDR10+ compliance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures groundbreaking performance, complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi's 120W HyperCharger fully juices up the 4820mAh battery in just 19 minutes, and it supports wireless Turbocharging and reverse charging. The 3D Bio ceramic back design and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection combine style with durability. Elevate your smartphone experience with Xiaomi 13 Pro, available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro (Ceramic Black, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage):

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Xiaomi 13 Pro

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: Supports 5G* / 4G / 3G/

Pros Cons Professional Video Recording No Official Water Resistance Spectacular 2K AMOLED Display

3. Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Nothing Phone (2) 5G in White, a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of performance and design, is now available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With a whopping 12GB RAM and a spacious 512GB inbuilt memory, it offers immense storage for all your needs. This phone boasts an innovative 50MP+50MP dual camera setup, delivering stunning photography and 4K video capabilities. The 6.7-inch OLED display, with a flexible refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, offers a visual treat, while the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset ensures blazing-fast performance. A 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps you powered up, and the phone can also wirelessly charge compatible accessories. It's designed with style and durability in mind, featuring IP54 water and dust resistance. Enjoy the power and elegance of the Nothing Phone (2) at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage):

Brand: Nothing

Model Name: Nothing Phone (2)

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13 || Nothing OS 2.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, 4G VOLTE, 3G, 2G, GSM, WCDMA

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon Processor Non-Expandable Storage In-Display Fingerprint Reader

4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Discover the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G in Fearless Flame, a testament to exceptional power and style, now available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Packed with a mighty 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers top-tier performance and ample storage capacity. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, this smartphone offers flagship-grade performance. An independent gaming chip enhances FPS, sharpens display quality, and conserves power. The 120W FlashCharge takes just 8 minutes to reach 50% battery, while the 50MP GN5 camera ensures stunning photos day and night. With features like Motion Control and 4D Game Vibration, it's a gaming enthusiast's dream. Elevate your mobile experience with iQOO, the best premium smartphone brand, at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Lightning-Fast Charging No Wireless Charging Immersive Gaming Features

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Black offers unparalleled performance and style. A robust 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) ensures a snappy experience. Its captivating 17.45 cm (6.9-inch) WQHD+ dynamic Amoled display boasts a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, delivering crystal-clear visuals. Capture stunning memories with the 108+12+12MP triple rear camera and 10MP front camera. Powered by Android v10.0 and Exynos 990 octa-core processor, multitasking is a breeze. A long-lasting 4500mAH lithium-ion battery keeps you on the go. This is now available on offer at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Operating System: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB

Pros Cons Vivid Display Non-Removable Battery High-resolution primary camera of 108MP

6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G in Green, a pinnacle of innovation and sustainability, is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it offers high performance and ample storage capacity. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's eco-conscious design, built-in S Pen, and pro-grade camera set it apart. With a 200MP wide-angle camera, it delivers strikingly clear photos. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform ensures smooth gaming without draining the battery. Experience innovation and eco-friendliness with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, now available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage):

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Stunning 200MP Resolution Limited Availability Eco-Conscious Design

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G (Mint, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G in Mint, the epitome of style and innovation, is now available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it's a powerful device that fits in your pocket. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G is a pocket-sized statement piece offering a unique foldable design. It's the world's first water-resistant foldable smartphone with durable Gorilla Glass Victus2 and Ultra Thin Glass. The innovative FlexCam lets you take hands-free group shots or selfies at extraordinary angles. With an upgraded processor and long-lasting battery, it's a powerhouse that also supports super-fast charging and wireless power sharing. Don't miss the chance to own this sleek and innovative device during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G (Mint, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Flip5 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Water-Resistant & Durable Front Screen Limited Use Hands-Free FlexCam

8. OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)

OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black) – your gateway to cutting-edge technology at the Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone boasts an impressive 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for your digital life. Capture the world in stunning detail with its 50 MP Main Camera and 16MP Front Camera, equipped with Nightscape 2.0, Super Macro, and UltraShot HDR. The 6.7-inch 120Hz display offers a vivid visual experience. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 12 and powered by the MTK D8100 Max processor, this device is lightning-fast. Don't miss out on this incredible smartphone at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 – it's a game-changer for tech enthusiasts!

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC):

Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus 10R

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: OxygenOS

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Lack of Official Water Resistance Feature-Packed Camera Modes

9. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight

Elevate your mobile experience with the Apple iPhone 13 in Midnight, now available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. With 128GB of storage, enjoy ample space for your digital life. Experience the brilliance of a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and unlock creative potential with Cinematic mode. The advanced dual-camera system and 4K Dolby Vision recording redefine your photography and videography. With Night mode, every shot shines, even in low light. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 ensures lightning-fast performance. Elevate your mobile experience with Apple now at a special price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight:

Brand: Apple

Model Name: iPhone

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: iOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Photographic Styles & Night Mode No Headphone Jack Impressive 4K Dolby Vision Recording

10. Vivo X90 Pro (Legendary Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

The Vivo X90 Pro in Legendary Black seamlessly marries style with functionality. Flaunting a 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ display, it delivers visuals that are nothing short of captivating. Its camera suite, a trio of 50MP + 50MP + 12MP at the back and a 32MP front shooter, captures moments with unparalleled clarity. Under the hood, a whopping 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM are powered by the beastly Dimensity 9200 processor, ensuring a smooth experience. To round it off, a 4870 mAh battery promises lasting performance. This is your ideal choice for a premium feature-rich smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Vivo X90 Pro (Legendary Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM):

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: VIVO X90 PRO BLK 8/256GNB

Network Service Provider: Consumer Cellular

Operating System: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Faster multitasking May be bulkier Robust battery for Longer usage

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue 6.1' Super Retina XDR Next-Gen Portraits A16 Bionic Chip Xiaomi 13 Pro (Ceramic Black, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage) Snapdragon 8 gen 2 120 W xiaomi hyper charge E6 AMOLED Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) Devised with Glyph Interface Available with NOTHING OS 2.0 Built with Impressive Camera iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Motion Control Snapdragon 8+ Gen Superior Flagship Grade Performance Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Mystic Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Triple Camera Massive RAM Powerful Battery of 4500mAH Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) Low light camera action Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 symmetrical design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G (Mint, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Designed with the planet in mind Flex cam selfies Smart switch OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) Impossibly fast charging Flagship fast and smooth Triple camera system Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight Water resistant Raises the bar for battery life Smart performance Vivo X90 Pro (Legendary Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Triple camera setup 4870 mAh battery Dimensity 9200 Processor

Best overall product

Delve into the world of unparalleled innovation with the Apple iPhone 15. This technological marvel is not just a phone; it's a revolution. With its Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera, your experience is elevated, ensuring you never miss out on anything important. Its 6.1" Super Retina XDR display offers brilliance, and the A16 Bionic Chip provides unmatched speed and efficiency. All these stunning features come packed in a design that speaks of elegance and resilience. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, there's no better time to embrace this piece of art.

Best value for money

Get the perfect blend of style and high-end features without breaking the bank with the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This smartphone, available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, boasts a powerful 50MP camera a spectacular 2K AMOLED display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. What's more? It charges fully in just 19 minutes! The combination of performance, design, and price makes the Xiaomi 13 Pro the ultimate value for your money. Don't miss out on this perfect balance of cost and quality.

How to select high-end smartphones at Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 and save up to 40%?

Research and Set Priorities: Start by listing your priorities and preferences. What features are essential to you in a high-end smartphone? Is it camera quality, display, performance, battery life, or brand?

Create a Budget: Determine your budget range for a high-end smartphone. Keep in mind that during sales like Amazon's Great Indian Festival, you can often get premium devices at significantly reduced prices.

Make a Wish List: Create a wishlist of the smartphones that match your criteria. Pay attention to their original prices, specifications, and features.

Check the Sale Dates: Mark the dates of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on your calendar. Typically, these sales last for several days, allowing you ample time to make an informed decision.

Set Up Deal Alerts: Before the sale begins, set up deal alerts on the Amazon app or website. This way, you'll be notified when the smartphones on your wishlist go on sale.

