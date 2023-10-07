Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 45% off on smartphones

Amazon India is back with its signature sale - the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. There will be a world of consumer items waiting for you at heavily discounted rates. While you can expect ‘anything under the sun’ products up for grabs, it wouldn't be incorrect to say that some of the best deals will be on electronic items, gadgets and home and kitchen items. For this discussion, we will stick to latest mobile phones from smartphone majors like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi etc.

Amazon sale 2023: Get smartphones at heavy discounts.

Life without smartphones is hard to imagine today due to their indispensable benefits. These pocket-sized marvels have revolutionized communication, information access, and daily tasks. Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have set the standard for innovation. Smartphones connect us globally, enabling instant communication through calls, texts, and social media. They serve as portable entertainment hubs, offering games, streaming services and endless content. These devices also assist in productivity with email, calendars, and productivity apps. Moreover, smartphones empower us with information at our fingertips, aiding navigation, research, and education. In essence, life without smartphones in the modern world would mean sacrificing convenience, connectivity, and a wealth of information.

India boasts a vibrant smartphone market with a plethora of options to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Among the leading contenders are Samsung, known for its innovative Galaxy series with impressive displays and cameras. Xiaomi offers feature-packed, budget-friendly models under its Redmi and Mi brands, capturing a substantial market share. OnePlus delivers high-end performance and design, often referred to as the ‘flagship killer’. Apple's iPhone remains an aspirational choice for many, celebrated for its ecosystem and cutting-edge technology. Realme, Oppo, and Vivo also vie for attention with competitive offerings, emphasizing camera capabilities and stylish designs. In India's dynamic smartphone landscape, options abound for every budget and need.

Sales are a prime opportunity to purchase smartphones due to significant cost savings. During sales events like Black Friday or festive seasons, manufacturers and retailers offer enticing discounts, bundles, and exclusive deals. This translates into substantial savings on high-end devices, making flagship smartphones more accessible. Additionally, older models often see price drops, providing excellent value for budget-conscious buyers. Sales also offer a chance to take advantage of trade-in programmes, trade up to the latest technology, and enjoy premium features without breaking the bank.

We have curated a list of 10 of the best smartphones from the above-mentioned brands. Check them out here.

realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display

Check out the realme narzo N53 in stunning Feather Gold, a smartphone that redefines convenience and style. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it ensures swift multitasking and ample space for your data. The standout feature is its blazing-fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging, which keeps you powered up in no time. The narzo N53 is also the slimmest phone in its segment, making it a fashion statement. Its 90Hz Smooth Display offers vibrant visuals and smooth interactions. From sleek aesthetics to rapid charging and immersive visuals, the narzo N53 delivers an exceptional smartphone experience, setting a new standard in its class.

Specifications of realme narzo N53 in stunning Feather Gold:

Colour: Feather Gold

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Display: 90Hz Smooth Display

Pros Cons Fast Charging: The 33W charging capability ensures quick power top-ups. Limited Storage: With only 64GB of storage, users may need to rely on cloud storage or additional memory options. Slim Design: The narzo N53 is the slimmest phone in its segment, offering a sleek and stylish appearance. Moderate RAM: While 4GB is decent for most tasks, heavy multitasking or gaming might benefit from more RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus

The Samsung Galaxy M13 in the elegant Stardust Brown variant, is a powerhouse of performance and style. Boasting 6GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage, it effortlessly handles all your multitasking needs and offers ample space for your content. The highlight is its massive 6000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without constant recharging. With the option to upgrade to a whopping 12GB of RAM through RAM Plus, this device offers exceptional speed and responsiveness. The Samsung Galaxy M13 blends style and substance, making it the ideal choice for those who demand both power and sophistication in their smartphone.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M13:

Colour: Stardust Brown

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 6000mAh

RAM Plus Support: Allows for an upgrade to up to 12GB of RAM through RAM Plus.

Pros Cons Ample Storage (128GB) Limited RAM (6GB) Impressive Battery (6000mAh) Limited Colour Availability

Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery

The Redmi 12C in the sleek Matte Black finish is a smartphone that combines style with substance. Packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it effortlessly handles your daily tasks and stores your digital life. Powered by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. The large 6.71-inch HD+ display provides immersive visuals, while the robust 5000mAh(typ) battery keeps you going all day. The Redmi 12C is your perfect companion for work and play, offering a seamless blend of high performance, a spacious display, and long-lasting battery life.

Specifications of the Redmi 12C:

Colour: Matte Black

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 for high performance

Display: 6.71-inch HD+ display

Battery: 5000mAh(typ) for long-lasting usage.

Pros Cons High-Performance Processor Moderate RAM (4GB) Large HD+ Display Limited Color Option (Matte Black)

Redmi A2 (Classic Black, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Check out the Redmi A2 in the timeless Classic Black hue, a smartphone that combines essential functionality with affordability. Featuring 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it strikes the right balance between performance and storage space. Whether it's browsing, social media, or handling everyday tasks, the Redmi A2 is up to the challenge. The sleek and compact design makes it a stylish companion for your daily adventures. With dependable performance and ample storage capacity, the Redmi A2 is a budget-friendly choice for those seeking a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Colour: Classic Black

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: (Specific processor model not mentioned in the provided information)

Display: (Specific display details not mentioned in the provided information)

Pros Cons Affordability Limited RAM (2GB) Ample Storage (64GB) Basic Features

realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

The realme narzo 60 5G in the striking Mars Orange variant is a phone that blends cutting-edge technology with eye-catching design. With a generous 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB of storage, it guarantees swift multitasking and ample space for your digital life. The highlight is its stunning 90Hz Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and smooth interactions. The ultra-premium vegan leather design not only looks luxurious but also feels comfortable in hand. Plus, the included 33W SUPERVOOC charger ensures that you stay powered up at lightning speed. Elevate your smartphone experience with the realme narzo 60 5G.

Specifications of the realme narzo 60 5G:

Colour: Mars Orange

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED display for vibrant visuals

Charger: 33W SUPERVOOC charger for fast charging.

Pros Cons High RAM and Storage (8GB+128GB) Design Material Preferences Super AMOLED Display (90Hz) Fast Charging Dependency

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in a stunning Prism Silver finish is a smartphone designed to exceed expectations. Packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures swift multitasking and ample space for your content. The standout feature is the mesmerizing 120Hz sAMOLED display, providing ultra-smooth visuals for an immersive experience. Capture breathtaking moments with the 50MP Triple No Shake Cam, and rest easy with the robust 6000mAh battery. With 4 Gen OS Upgrade and a 5-year security update promise, it's future-proof. And for those who crave even more power, the RAM+ option offers an impressive 12GB. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G redefines excellence in the smartphone world.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Colour: Prism Silver

RAM: 6GB (With option to upgrade to 12GB using RAM+)

Storage: 128GB

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED display for smooth visuals

Camera: 50MP Triple No Shake Cam for stunning photography

Battery: 6000mAh for extended usage

Software: Android 13

Charger: Not included (Without Charger)

Software Updates: 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera (50MP) Charger Not Included Long Battery Life (6000mAh) Limited RAM Options (6GB in base model)

Redmi 12 5G (Jade Black, 4GB 128GB) India's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 2The Redmi 12 5G in captivating Jade Black is a true game-changer as India's first smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. With 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage, it delivers remarkable performance and ample space for your apps and media. The 5G connectivity ensures blazing-fast internet speeds, perfect for streaming and gaming. Its sleek design and vibrant display make it a stylish companion for daily use. The Redmi 12 5G sets a new benchmark, combining cutting-edge technology with affordability, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of mobile connectivity.

Specifications of the Redmi 12 5G:

Colour: Jade Black

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: India's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset

Connectivity: 5G support for high-speed internet.

Pros Cons Cutting-Edge Chipset (Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) RAM Configuration (4GB) Generous Storage (128GB) Limited Color Options (Jade Black)

realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green, 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

Check out the realme narzo 60X 5G in the vibrant Stellar Green hue, a smartphone that redefines your mobile experience. Packed with 4GB of RAM and an expansive 128GB storage, it offers swift multitasking and ample space for your digital world. Capture stunning moments with the impressive 50MP AI Primary Camera, delivering brilliant photos and videos. What sets it apart is the exclusive 33W Supervooc Charge, providing ultra-fast charging for minimal downtime. Plus, with support for up to 2TB of external memory, you'll never run out of space. Elevate your smartphone game with the realme narzo 60X 5G, where innovation meets style.

Specifications of the realme narzo 60X 5G:

Colour: Stellar Green

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

External Memory Support: Up to 2TB

Camera: 50MP AI Primary Camera

Charging: 33W Supervooc Charge

Connectivity: 5G support for high-speed internet.

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera (50MP) Limited RAM (4GB) External Memory Support (Up to 2TB) Limited Color Options (Stellar Green)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,6GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in the captivating Smoky Teal shade is a true marvel of technology. Boasting 6GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB of storage, it guarantees swift multitasking and ample space for your digital world. The phone features a remarkable 50MP Triple Cam for capturing stunning photos and videos. With its exclusive 6000mAh 5G SP battery, it ensures extended usage even on high-speed networks. Powered by a cutting-edge 5nm processor, it delivers exceptional performance. Plus, with 2nd Gen. OS Upgrade and a 4-year security update promise, it's built to last. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is the future of connectivity and innovation.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Colour: Smoky Teal

RAM: 6GB (With option to upgrade to 12GB using RAM Plus)

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP Triple Cam

Battery: 6000mAh 5G SP battery

Processor: 5nm Processor

Software: Android 13

Software Updates: 2nd Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update

Charger: Not included (Without Charger)

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera (50MP) Charger Not Included Long Battery Life (6000mAh) Limited RAM in Base Model (6GB)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the refreshing Pastel Lime is a smartphone that combines style with high-performance capabilities. With a generous 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB of storage, it guarantees seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files and apps. This 5G-enabled device is perfect for rapid data speeds and smooth browsing. The sleek design and vibrant colour make it a standout companion for your everyday adventures. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers the perfect blend of power, storage and aesthetics, ensuring you stay connected and fashionable in the world of mobile technology.

Specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Colour: Pastel Lime

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G support for high-speed internet

Display: (Specific display details not provided in the given information)

Pros Cons Ample RAM and Storage (8GB+128GB) Limited Color Options (Pastel Lime) 5G Connectivity Display Details Not Specified

Best value for money

The realme narzo 60X 5G stands out as the best value for money product among the options listed. With an impressive 50 MP AI primary camera, up to 2TB external memory support, and a super-fast 33W Supervooc charger, it offers an excellent balance of camera capabilities, storage expansion, and quick charging. Moreover, it's competitively priced, making it a budget-friendly choice without compromising on essential features. The realme narzo 60X 5G delivers a compelling combination of performance and affordability, making it a top pick for savvy smartphone shoppers.

Best deal

The Redmi 12C is the best deal product in this lineup. It offers a compelling combination of features and affordability. With its high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a generous 6.71-inch HD+ display, and a 5000mAh battery, it provides excellent value for users looking for a capable smartphone without breaking the bank. The Redmi 12C delivers a well-rounded experience with a focus on essential features, making it a smart choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone.

