Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 66% off on TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back, and it's bigger and better than ever before. This annual extravaganza isn't just another sale; it's a treasure trove of savings and delightful surprises for savvy shoppers. If you've been eyeing some creative products to elevate your lifestyle, now is the time to strike. From cutting-edge electronics to trendy fashion, this sale has it all. It's not just about grabbing a good deal; it's about seizing the opportunity to upgrade your life without breaking the bank. With massive discounts that rarely surface throughout the year, this sale is a dream come true for those seeking unbeatable deals on quality products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Expect attractive discounts on TVs.

In today's modern households, TVs have become an integral part of our lives. Beyond being a source of entertainment, they serve as a hub for family bonding. Gathered around the TV, whether it's for a movie night or cheering on your favorite sports team, it's a shared experience that strengthens family ties.

But these aren't your ordinary TVs; they're a canvas of creativity and technology. Look out for new models with features like 4K resolution, HDR, and Smart TV capabilities that bring a cinematic experience right into your living room. Innovative technologies like OLED and QLED displays ensure stunning visuals, while advanced audio systems immerse you in sound like never before.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, Redmi, and OnePlus will be offering massive discounts on their top-notch TV models. It's the perfect opportunity to bring home a cutting-edge TV that not only enhances your entertainment but also adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. Don't miss out on these irresistible deals!

To help you navigate the labyrinth of deals, we've meticulously curated a list of the finest TV bargains this sale season. Our expert team has scoured the offerings, handpicking the most reputable brands and cutting-edge models for your consideration. Whether you're after the brilliance of LED, the vibrancy of QLED, the affordability of LCD, or the elegance of AMOLED, we've got you covered. Mark your calendars, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for everyone else. Don't miss your chance to grab these exclusive TV deals, and join us in making this sale season unforgettable.

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL in black offers a brilliant viewing experience. Its 4K resolution and Crystal Processor provide stunning clarity and lifelike colors. With a sleek design, it seamlessly blends into any space. This Smart TV comes with Tizen OS, offering a plethora of apps and streaming options. Additionally, it features Adaptive Sound, enhancing the audio quality to match the content. The TV also supports voice commands and screen mirroring.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL:

43-inch Ultra HD 4K display

Crystal Processor for enhanced picture quality

Tizen OS with a wide range of apps

Adaptive Sound for improved audio

Voice control and screen mirroring capabilities

Pros: Cons: Crisp 4K visuals for a cinematic experience Limited to a 43-inch screen size Smart features for easy content access May require additional sound equipment for an immersive audio experience Adaptive Sound enhances audio quality Smart features might be overwhelming for some users Stylish black design complements any decor Limited connectivity options for older devices Voice control simplifies navigation Premium pricing compared to non-Smart TVs in the same size range.

2. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL in Black is a feature-packed entertainment hub. It boasts a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing stunning visuals on its 50-inch screen. With Google TV integration, you have access to a vast array of apps, streaming services, and voice-controlled search. Its advanced processing ensures smooth performance, while the included remote simplifies navigation. Additionally, this TV supports Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Audio

Colour: Black

Pros: Cons: Impressive 4K visuals May be on the higher end of the price spectrum Extensive app and streaming service support Requires a stable internet connection for optimal performance Voice-controlled navigation Limited availability of physical inputs for older devices Enhanced sound quality with Dolby Audio May have a learning curve for those unfamiliar with Google TV Sleek and stylish design Built-in speakers may not satisfy audiophiles.

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

The LG 32LQ643BPTA is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV in a sleek black design. It offers a high-definition viewing experience with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. This Smart TV is equipped with LG's webOS platform, allowing easy access to streaming services and apps. It boasts a quad-core processor for smooth performance and quick app loading. With its dynamic colour enhancer and wide viewing angles, it delivers vibrant visuals from any seat. However, its audio quality could be better, and it lacks 4K resolution. Nonetheless, it's a budget-friendly option for those seeking a compact, connected TV.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, with webOS

Processor: Quad-core

Colour: Black

Pros: Cons: Affordable Smart TV option. Limited audio quality. Good HD picture quality. No 4K resolution support. User-friendly webOS interface. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms. Compact and space-saving design. Limited HDMI and USB ports. Wide viewing angles for better visibility. Not ideal for gaming due to lower resolution and refresh rate.

4. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 in Black offers a compact yet feature-rich entertainment experience. With a 32-inch HD display, it provides sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Its Smart Android TV functionality allows easy access to a wide range of streaming apps and content. Equipped with Dolby Audio, it delivers immersive sound. This TV comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. Its slim design and sleek black finish blend seamlessly with any decor.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen.

Operating System: Android TV with pre-installed apps.

Audio: Dolby Audio support.

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

Remote Control: Ergonomically designed remote with voice control.

Pros: Cons: Smart TV functionality for easy streaming. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience. HD resolution, not Full HD or 4K. Multiple connectivity options. May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models. Sleek and stylish design. Limited app store compared to other smart TV platforms. Voice-controlled remote for convenience. Remote control can be sensitive to background noise during voice commands.

5. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL in Black is a feature-packed entertainment hub. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers vibrant visuals and lifelike clarity. Its integrated Google TV functionality offers seamless access to a plethora of streaming apps and services, while the included voice remote enhances user convenience. The TV boasts Dolby Digital Plus for immersive audio, and its ample 43-inch screen size provides an engaging viewing experience. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Pros: Cons: High-quality 4K Ultra HD display. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Comprehensive smart TV capabilities with Google TV. May require an internet connection for full functionality. Dolby Digital Plus audio for immersive sound. Price point may be higher compared to non-smart TVs. Multiple connectivity options for versatile usage. Built-in speakers may not provide audiophile-grade sound. Voice remote for easy navigation. Potential for software updates and app compatibility issues over time.

6. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

The MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN in Black offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 138 cm screen size. It runs on Android TV, providing access to a vast library of apps and content. This TV boasts a sleek black design that blends seamlessly with any decor.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black):

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity.

Android TV OS for a user-friendly interface and app access.

138 cm (55 inches) screen size for an immersive viewing experience.

Multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity.

Dolby audio support for superior sound quality.

Pros: Cons: Crisp 4K resolution enhances visual quality. The black bezel may not suit all room aesthetics. Android TV offers a wide range of streaming options. Some users may prefer more advanced smart features. Generous screen size for an immersive cinematic experience. Requires a stable internet connection for optimal streaming. Multiple connectivity options for diverse device compatibility. The TV's size may be too large for smaller rooms. Dolby audio enriches the audio experience. Price may be relatively higher compared to non-smart TVs.

7. iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 (Black)

The iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 in sleek black offers a brilliant home entertainment experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear visuals, while the integrated Google TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio support, it delivers immersive sound quality. This TV boasts a quad-core processor for smooth performance and features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. The sleek design enhances any living space.

Specifications of iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 (Black):

Screen Size: 58 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports

Pros: Cons: Stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals May require additional sound system for audiophiles Access to a plethora of streaming services via Google TV Limited availability of some apps on Google TV platform Immersive sound quality with Dolby Audio Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms Multiple connectivity options No mention of HDR support Sleek and stylish design Price may be higher compared to non-smart alternatives.

8. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43, also known as L43R7-7AIN in Black, offers an immersive viewing experience. With a sleek design, it boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution that ensures stunning, lifelike visuals. This Android Smart TV is equipped with Google Assistant, allowing voice control and easy access to a wide range of apps. It features a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, DTS-HD audio for crisp sound, and multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black):

Display Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Android TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Audio: DTS-HD

Pros: Cons: High-resolution display for sharp visuals. Limited refresh rate for fast-paced content. Android OS provides access to a variety of apps. May require a stable internet connection for optimal performance. Voice control with Google Assistant. No mention of HDR support. DTS-HD audio enhances the sound quality. Some users might prefer a larger screen size. Multiple connectivity options for versatile use. Price may be relatively high compared to non-smart TVs of the same size.

9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in Black is a feature-rich television offering immersive entertainment. With a 32-inch HD Ready display, it delivers crisp visuals. This Smart TV runs on Google TV, providing access to a vast array of streaming content and apps. It boasts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity for versatile connectivity options. The built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control and seamless integration into a smart home ecosystem.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Pros: Cons: Google TV provides a wide selection of streaming apps. Limited to HD Ready resolution, not Full HD or 4K. Voice control with Google Assistant for convenience. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms. Multiple connectivity options for external devices. Smart features may require a stable internet connection. Crisp HD Ready display for clear visuals. No mention of HDR support for enhanced contrast. Sleek black design complements any room decor. Audio quality may not match premium TV models.

10. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A in sleek black offers an immersive viewing experience. Its Full HD resolution provides sharp and vibrant visuals. Powered by Android, it offers access to a plethora of apps and streaming services. This TV boasts a bezel-less design for an edge-to-edge display.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black):

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Android OS

Bezel-Less Design

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros: Cons: Stunning Bezel-Less Display Limited screen size for larger rooms Smart TV functionality with Android OS No mention of HDR support Full HD resolution for crisp visuals Audio quality may require external speakers for a better experience Multiple connectivity options Remote control functionality might need improvement Access to a wide range of apps and content Price could be a bit high for budget-conscious consumers.

Best deal of the product

The best deal among the listed products is the iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 in Black, which offers an astounding 66% discount. This TV boasts an impressive screen size, high-resolution 4K Ultra HD display, and smart features powered by Google TV. With its large screen, you can enjoy immersive viewing experiences, and the Google TV integration provides access to a wide range of streaming apps and content. The substantial discount makes it an attractive option for those seeking a premium television experience without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with the iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at an unbeatable price.

Best value for money product

The best value for money product among the mentioned options is the "OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) - 38% discount." This TV offers a great balance between features and affordability.

With a 32-inch HD Ready display, it provides clear visuals for your entertainment needs. Its Smart Android TV capabilities allow you to access a wide range of apps and streaming services. The 38% discount makes it even more budget-friendly, without compromising on quality.

While some of the other TVs offer 4K resolution or larger screens, the OnePlus 32Y1 stands out for its reasonable price and the essentials needed for a satisfying viewing experience. If you're looking for a cost-effective option that doesn't sacrifice quality, this TV is an excellent choice for your entertainment setup.

