Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 5: Deals on water heaters from top brands and additional GST offers
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Save big on top-brand water heaters this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 5, with discounts, GST offers, and bank deals.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Havells Adonia Wave 15 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Indias First Geyser with Intelligent Voice Control without Internet or Wi-Fi| 5 Star| Color Changing Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Digital display View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹6,639
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details
|
₹6,289
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 15L View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Havells Monza Pro 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element|High Rise suitable View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank| Warranty: 5 Year on Tank,Protective Anode Rod,Heavy Duty Heating Element(White Mustard) View Details
|
₹7,902
|
|
|
Havells Fabia Slim 10L Horizontal Right Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Anti Rust Tank|Incoloy Element|7 Year Tank Warranty| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details
|
₹8,156
|
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Crompton InstaBliss|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Crompton Solarium Qube 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White), Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹6,899
|
|
|
Crompton Solarium Care 25-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust Proof Plastic Body (White),Free Installation, Free Pipe. View Details
|
₹9,640
|
|
|
Crompton Insta Energia Gas Water Heater, 6L/min, White, Double Solenoid Valve, 2 Year Warranty,oxygen depletion sensor,over heat protection, copper heat exchanger View Details
|
₹6,450
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹6,639
|
|
|
V-Guard Zio Geyser 5 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Blue View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black View Details
|
₹8,147
|
|
|
V-Guard Zio 10 Litre Water Heater for Home | 5 Star Rating | Advanced Multi-layered Safety | Suitable for Hard Water & High-rise Buildings | White View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
V-Guard Pebble Shine Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home With Rust-Proof Abs Body|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Free Pan India Installation&Connection Pipes|White-Grape View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Sieta 15 L Storage Water Heater with glass-lined AC (anti-corrosion) coating, White View Details
|
₹7,348
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 15L View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
AO Smith EWS Plus Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹11,879.1
|
|
|
AO Smith Water Heater Finesse-015 (White) (AO SMITH WATER HEATER FINESSE - 015 (WHITE)), 15 Liters Wall Mount View Details
|
₹10,899
|
|
|
AO Smith HAS-X1-015-LHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater | BEE 4 Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen | Swirl Flow Technology | Titanium Armour Technology | 2 Years Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹5,899
|
|
|
Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG)|Gas Geyser For Home| Oxygen Depletion Sensor|White View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 25 Litre Storage Water Heater For Home | 5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom | Withstand 4.5Kv Surge Voltage | 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【Steel Finish】 View Details
|
₹8,890
|
|
|
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe 15 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater | 4 Star Rated Energy Efficient Geyser | Titanium Armour Technology | Swirl Flow Technology | Rust Proof External Body 【Multicolor】 View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 15 Litre 5 Star Rated Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White/Brown, Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹9,749
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aquator Edge |10L Storage Water Heater| BEE- 5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aura Instant Pro 3L Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom| 3000W Powerful Heating Element Instant Water Heater | SS Tank | For Low & Mid Rise Buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric AQUATOR+ | 15L Storage water heater| 5 Ultra-diamond Glassline coated tank | Suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 year tank warranty | Free Installation and Connecting Pipes View Details
|
₹8,133
|
|
|
Orient Enamour Prime|25L storage water heater|Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank|5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹7,409
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,409
|
|
View More Products