Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 5: Deals on water heaters from top brands and additional GST offers

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Save big on top-brand water heaters this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 5, with discounts, GST offers, and bank deals.

Havells Adonia Wave 15 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Indias First Geyser with Intelligent Voice Control without Internet or Wi-Fi| 5 Star| Color Changing Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Digital display View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹6,639

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,289

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 15L View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Monza Pro 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element|High Rise suitable View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank| Warranty: 5 Year on Tank,Protective Anode Rod,Heavy Duty Heating Element(White Mustard) View Details checkDetails

₹7,902

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Fabia Slim 10L Horizontal Right Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Anti Rust Tank|Incoloy Element|7 Year Tank Warranty| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹8,156

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton InstaBliss|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Solarium Qube 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White), Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹6,899

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Solarium Care 25-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust Proof Plastic Body (White),Free Installation, Free Pipe. View Details checkDetails

₹9,640

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Insta Energia Gas Water Heater, 6L/min, White, Double Solenoid Valve, 2 Year Warranty,oxygen depletion sensor,over heat protection, copper heat exchanger View Details checkDetails

₹6,450

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹6,639

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Zio Geyser 5 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,147

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Zio 10 Litre Water Heater for Home | 5 Star Rating | Advanced Multi-layered Safety | Suitable for Hard Water & High-rise Buildings | White View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Pebble Shine Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home With Rust-Proof Abs Body|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Free Pan India Installation&Connection Pipes|White-Grape View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Sieta 15 L Storage Water Heater with glass-lined AC (anti-corrosion) coating, White View Details checkDetails

₹7,348

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 15L View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith EWS Plus Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹11,879.1

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Water Heater Finesse-015 (White) (AO SMITH WATER HEATER FINESSE - 015 (WHITE)), 15 Liters Wall Mount View Details checkDetails

₹10,899

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith HAS-X1-015-LHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater | BEE 4 Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen | Swirl Flow Technology | Titanium Armour Technology | 2 Years Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG)|Gas Geyser For Home| Oxygen Depletion Sensor|White View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 25 Litre Storage Water Heater For Home | 5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom | Withstand 4.5Kv Surge Voltage | 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【Steel Finish】 View Details checkDetails

₹8,890

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe 15 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater | 4 Star Rated Energy Efficient Geyser | Titanium Armour Technology | Swirl Flow Technology | Rust Proof External Body 【Multicolor】 View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 15 Litre 5 Star Rated Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White/Brown, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹9,749

CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aquator Edge |10L Storage Water Heater| BEE- 5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aura Instant Pro 3L Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom| 3000W Powerful Heating Element Instant Water Heater | SS Tank | For Low & Mid Rise Buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric AQUATOR+ | 15L Storage water heater| 5 Ultra-diamond Glassline coated tank | Suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 year tank warranty | Free Installation and Connecting Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹8,133

CHECK DETAILS

Orient Enamour Prime|25L storage water heater|Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank|5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,409

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,409

CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 enters Day 5, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home essentials with unbeatable discounts on water heaters from top brands. Whether you’re looking for instant geysers for quick heating or storage water heaters for large families, the sale has options across all budgets.

Score top deals on water heaters this Amazon Diwali Sale.
Score top deals on water heaters this Amazon Diwali Sale.

Shoppers can also make the most of additional GST benefits, bank offers, and exchange deals to maximize savings. With the winter season around the corner, this is the ideal opportunity to bring home a reliable water heater at the best price.

Top deals on water heaters during Amazon sale 2025

Best deals on Havells water heaters during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Havells water heaters are known for their durability, energy efficiency, and stylish designs, making them a reliable choice for Indian homes. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can grab exciting discounts on a wide range of Havells geysers, including instant and storage models. With added savings from bank offers and GST benefits, this is the right time to bring home a Havells water heater at a great price.

Top deals on Havells water heaters on Amazon sale

Crompton water heaters see big price drop on Amazon sale

Crompton water heaters combine performance, energy efficiency, and modern safety features, making them a trusted pick for households. On the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Crompton geysers are available at never-seen-before discounts. Whether you’re looking for instant or storage models, you can grab excellent deals along with added savings through bank offers and GST benefits. It’s the perfect chance to upgrade to a reliable Crompton water heater at a reduced price.

Top deals on Crompton water heaters on Amazon sale 2025

V-Guard water heaters are trusted and easy to use; Get on Amazon sale

V-Guard water heaters are known for their durability, energy efficiency, and user-friendly design, making them a popular choice for Indian households. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can grab exciting discounts on a wide range of V-Guard geysers. From instant to storage models, there’s something for every need. Combine these offers with bank discounts and GST benefits to get even more savings on your new water heater.

Top deals on V-Guard water heaters during Amazon sale

Buy stylish AO Smith water heaters on Amazon Diwali sale

AO Smith water heaters combine sleek designs with advanced technology, making them a reliable choice for modern homes. This Diwali sale, Amazon is offering special discounts on AO Smith geysers across different capacities. Whether you need a compact instant heater or a large storage model, there are options to fit every household. Shoppers can also enjoy additional bank offers and GST savings, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a stylish and energy-efficient AO Smith water heater.

Top deals on AO Smith water heaters on Amazon sale 2025

Bajaj water heaters have been a part of Indian households for a long time; buy one during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Generations of Indian families have trusted Bajaj water heaters for consistent hot water and durable design. This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings exciting discounts across Bajaj’s wide range, from compact instant heaters to large storage models. With value-driven pricing, easy operation, and added bank and GST offers, it’s the perfect chance to upgrade your bathroom essentials. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a proven brand, now’s the time.

Top deals on Bajaj water heaters on Amazon sale 2025

Get an Orient water heater at high discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Orient water heaters blend efficiency with modern style, making them a smart pick for everyday comfort. During the Amazon Sale 2025, you’ll find impressive discounts across the lineup, from compact instant heaters to sleek storage models. With Orient’s reputation for reliability, combined with extra savings through bank and GST offers, this is the right time to grab one for your home. Warm baths just got easier on your budget.

Top deals on Orient water heaters on Amazon sale

  • Which type of water heater is best for small families?

    Instant water heaters are best for small families, offering quick heating, compact size, and lower energy use. They’re ideal for kitchens or single-bathroom households.

  • How energy efficient are modern water heaters?

    Most modern water heaters come with BEE star ratings. A 5-star heater consumes less electricity, saving money in the long run while ensuring steady hot water performance.

  • Can I use a storage water heater in areas with hard water?

    Yes, but choose one with a corrosion-resistant inner tank or glass-lined coating. These help extend durability and prevent scaling caused by minerals in hard water.

  • Are water heaters safe to leave switched on?

    Yes, if they have safety features like auto cut-off, thermostat control, and pressure release valves. Still, it’s best to turn them off when not in use.

  • Do water heaters come with installation support during Amazon sales?

    Yes, many brands offer free or discounted installation during sales. Check product details before purchase to confirm whether the installation service is included or chargeable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

