Amazon Home Shopping Spree 2025: Grab geysers, air purifiers, inverters and more at up to 70% off
Feb 05, 2025 04:30 PM IST
Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings massive discounts on a range of home and kitchen appliances. Explore our recommendations and shop today to save big.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty, White View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
₹4,987
|
|
|
Philips GP3601 Car Air Purifier with HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.004um (Equivelant to H14 Grade), UVC light eliminating >99.9% of bacteria and viruses, Ozone free certified product. View Details
|
₹2,839
|
|
|
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft² View Details
|
₹9,979
|
|
|
AIRTH Air Purifier for AC [Summer Version; when AQI<300], HEPA AC Filter for Home & Office, Upgrades AC into Air Purifier, Protection from PM2.5, PM10, Virus & Allergy, Developed at IIT Kanpur & IISc View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black) View Details
|
₹5,600
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹17,699
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹13,399
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹15,699
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹15,690
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black View Details
|
₹16,749
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo) View Details
|
₹29,900
|
|
|
Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details
|
₹3,995
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel View Details
|
₹6,879
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose Gold View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Lifelong LLQH921 Inferno 1000 W (ISI Certified) Quartz Room Heater View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹21,399
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹19,698
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery) View Details
|
₹15,284
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹16,998
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Tall Tubular Trolley Optimus 1250 Sine Wave Inverter, SC 18060 150 Ah (Blue) View Details
|
₹23,849
|
|
|
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details
|
₹4,049
|
|
View More Products