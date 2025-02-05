Menu Explore
Amazon Home Shopping Spree 2025: Grab geysers, air purifiers, inverters and more at up to 70% off

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Feb 05, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings massive discounts on a range of home and kitchen appliances. Explore our recommendations and shop today to save big.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White
₹2,499

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
₹5,699

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey
₹5,999

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015
₹6,999

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes
₹10,299

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications
₹2,799

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White
₹13,900

₹13,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty, White
₹4,999

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA
₹9,999

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
₹4,987

₹4,987

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips GP3601 Car Air Purifier with HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.004um (Equivelant to H14 Grade), UVC light eliminating >99.9% of bacteria and viruses, Ozone free certified product.
₹2,839

₹2,839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²
₹9,979

₹9,979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AIRTH Air Purifier for AC [Summer Version; when AQI<300], HEPA AC Filter for Home & Office, Upgrades AC into Air Purifier, Protection from PM2.5, PM10, Virus & Allergy, Developed at IIT Kanpur & IISc
₹2,199

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)
₹1,299

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White
₹3,099

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black
₹2,499

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
₹2,899

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN
₹6,499

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml
₹6,599

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black)
₹5,600

₹5,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
₹11,999

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
₹17,699

₹17,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
₹13,399

₹13,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
₹15,990

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources
₹15,699

₹15,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
₹15,690

₹15,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black
₹16,749

₹16,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
₹3,399

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black
₹22,990

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count
₹13,999

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled
₹19,999

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control
₹22,999

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo)
₹29,900

₹29,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium
₹32,990

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)
₹5,999

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
₹5,990

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
₹4,995

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)
₹3,995

₹3,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel
₹6,879

₹6,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black
₹3,599

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLQH921 Inferno 1000 W (ISI Certified) Quartz Room Heater View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹21,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹19,698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹15,284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹16,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Tall Tubular Trolley Optimus 1250 Sine Wave Inverter, SC 18060 150 Ah (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹23,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details checkDetails

₹4,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Get ready to revamp your home with the Amazon Home Shopping Spree 2025! Whether you need a geyser to tackle the winter chill, an air purifier for cleaner air, or an inverter for uninterrupted power, this sale has you covered. With discounts of up to 70%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your appliances without breaking the bank.

Upgrade your home and kitchen appliances with Amazon Home Shopping Spree!
Upgrade your home and kitchen appliances with Amazon Home Shopping Spree!

From energy-efficient water heaters to high-performance kitchen gadgets, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on top brands. Don’t miss out, these offers won’t last forever! Shop smart, save big, and make your home more comfortable today.

Geysers at more than 50% discount on Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Get more than 50% discount on geysers during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree! This Amazon sale 2025 offers huge savings on top brands like Havells, Crompton, and Racold, making it the best time to shop for a reliable water heater. Choose from instant, storage, or gas geysers to meet your needs and enjoy efficient heating, energy savings, and advanced safety features. Whether it's for cold mornings or relaxing hot showers, these geysers ensure a steady hot water supply. With powerful performance and durable designs, they are perfect for every home. Don’t miss this Amazon sale!

Air purifiers at more than 60 % off on Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Get more than 60% off on air purifiers during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree! This Amazon sale 2025 brings massive discounts on top brands like Philips, Honeywell, Coway and more helping you breathe cleaner air at home. With rising pollution levels, an air purifier is essential for removing dust, allergens, and harmful particles. Choose from HEPA filter purifiers, activated carbon models, and smart air purifiers with real-time air quality monitoring. Whether for your bedroom, living room, or office, these devices ensure fresh and healthy air for your family.

Mixer grinders at more than 50% off on Amazon Sale

Get more than 50% off on mixer grinders during the Amazon Sale! This is the perfect time to bring home a powerful kitchen companion from top brands like Lifelong, Bajaj, and Philips. Whether you need to grind spices, make smoothies, or prepare chutneys, these high-performance mixer grinders ensure efficient and hassle-free cooking. Choose from 500W to 1000W motors, multiple speed settings, and durable stainless steel jars for all your kitchen needs. With advanced safety features and long-lasting performance, these appliances make daily cooking easier. Don’t miss this amazing Amazon Sale, grab the best deals before they run out!

Water purifiers at more than 50% off on Amazon Sale

Get more than 50% off on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale! Ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family with top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Blue Star at unbeatable prices. Whether you need an RO, UV, or gravity-based purifier, this sale offers a variety of options to suit your home’s water quality needs. With advanced filtration technology, high purification capacity, and durable design, these water purifiers remove impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals for healthier hydration. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a reliable water purifier at a great price.

Also read: Best budget water purifiers in India: Top 8 picks for clean and safe-drinking water

Vacuum cleaners at up to 70% discount on Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Get up to 70% discount on vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree! This Amazon sale 2025 offers incredible deals on top brands like Philips, Eureka Forbes and more making it the best time to buy a powerful cleaning companion. Whether you need a cordless, robotic, or wet & dry vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of options to keep your home spotless. Enjoy high suction power, advanced filtration, and user-friendly designs that make cleaning effortless. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best vacuum cleaners at unbeatable prices. Shop now before the deals disappear!

Also read:Best mini vacuum cleaner for home: Deep clean your sofas, mattresses, windows and more with handheld vacuum cleaners

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale

Get up to 70% off on air fryers during the Amazon Sale! Enjoy guilt-free frying with top brands like prestige, Inalsa, and Faber, offering advanced air circulation technology for crispy and healthy meals. Whether you want to make fries, kebabs, or desserts, these air fryers let you cook with little to no oil while maintaining great taste. Choose from different capacities, digital controls, and preset cooking modes to suit your kitchen needs. With fast cooking and easy cleaning, these air fryers make every meal convenient. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Sale, grab your air fryer today at the best price!

Room heaters at more than 70% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Get more than 70% off on room heaters during the Amazon Sale 2025! Stay warm this winter with top brands like Havells, Orient, and Crompton, offering efficient and reliable heating solutions at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a fan heater, oil-filled radiator, or infrared heater, this sale has options for every home. Enjoy fast heating, energy-efficient performance, and advanced safety features to keep your space cosy and comfortable. Don’t miss this chance to grab a high-quality room heater at a massive discount. Shop now before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

Inverters, batteries and combos at up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Get up to 50% off on inverters, batteries, and combos during the Amazon Sale 2025! Ensure uninterrupted power supply with top brands like Luminous, Genus, and more offering high-performance solutions for your home and office. Whether you need a sine wave inverter, long-lasting battery, or a combo for complete backup, this sale has the best options at unbeatable prices. Enjoy efficient power management, fast charging, and extended battery life to keep your appliances running during outages. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best deals on reliable power solutions. Shop now before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

FAQs on Amazon Home Shopping Spree

  • What appliances are available at a discount during the sale?

    You can find geysers, inverters, air purifiers, mixer grinders, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, room heaters, and more at huge discounts.

  • Are branded home appliances available at discounted prices?

    Yes, top brands like Havells, Philips, Crompton, Luminous, and Bajaj offer great deals on their best-selling products.

  • How can I ensure I get the best deals during the sale?

    To grab the best discounts, add products to your cart in advance, check for bank offers and exchange deals, and shop early before stocks run out.

  • Do home appliances come with a warranty during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, all products come with the manufacturer’s warranty, and you can check individual listings for warranty details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

