Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale day 6 brings price drop on Samsung TVs
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 03:02 pm IST
Grab Samsung TVs at unbeatable prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale day 6. Big screens, smart features, and crisp visuals now more affordable!
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹25,980
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹25,449
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹38,980
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹57,100
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹64,900
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹56,980
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹57,980
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹58,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹87,490
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹103,800
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
|
₹142,090
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA75Q8FAAUXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹169,990
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75U8500FUXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹105,200
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA75Q70BAKXXL (Titan Grey) View Details
|
₹206,249
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel) View Details
|
₹348,499
|
|
