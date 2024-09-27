Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Home audio at up to 75% off; shop for speakers, soundbars, home theatre and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is an exciting event for tech lovers and students The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has officially begun, bringing exciting discounts on a wide range of home audio products. With discounts of up to 75%, this sale is a fantastic opportunity for audio enthusiasts and casual listeners alike to upgrade their sound systems. Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 75% discount on the best home audio speakers, soundbars and more.

From portable speakers perfect for outdoor gatherings to immersive soundbars and complete home theatre systems, there’s something for every preference and budget. Whether you want to enhance your movie nights or enjoy music in high quality, this sale offers top brands and models at unbeatable prices. Make sure to explore the variety of options available and take advantage of these limited-time offers to elevate your audio experience at home!

Best deals on home audio at the Great Amazon Sale

Top picks for home audio deals at the Amazon Sale 2024

The JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers impressive sound quality and convenience for music lovers. With up to 12 hours of playtime, this speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings, beach trips, or cosy nights at home. Its IP67 water and dustproof rating means you can enjoy your music without worry, even in challenging conditions. The PartyBoost feature allows you to connect multiple speakers for a richer sound experience, while the personalization app lets you customise settings to suit your preferences. This makes it an excellent gift for friends and family who love music on the go.

Specifications of JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Special features: IP67 Water & Dustproof, Personalization App

The Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers an exceptional audio experience with over 30 hours of playtime, making it ideal for long trips or outdoor adventures. Its 360° sound design ensures everyone enjoys rich and immersive audio, whether you're hosting a party or relaxing at home. The IP67 rating guarantees it's both dust and waterproof, so you can take it anywhere without worry. With features like Stack Mode, you can easily pair multiple speakers for an even louder sound. This speaker is a fantastic gift for music lovers who appreciate style and quality.

Specifications of Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: 30+ Hours of Playtime, IP67 Waterproof

The Sony SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker is designed for music lovers who want powerful sound wherever they go. With a remarkable battery life of up to 25 hours, you can keep the party going without interruptions. The IPX4 splash-proof rating ensures it can handle spills and splashes, making it perfect for outdoor gatherings. Its ambient lighting adds a vibrant touch to your events, while the built-in power bank feature allows you to charge your devices on the go. Plus, with karaoke and guitar inputs, it's a great choice for parties or family gatherings. This speaker is ideal for anyone who loves music and wants to enjoy it in style.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 55 Watts

Special features: IPX4 Splash-Proof, Built-in Power Bank

The ZEBRONICS Roxor 100W Multi-Connectivity Speaker is your ultimate entertainment companion, perfect for hosting lively parties. This powerful speaker delivers 100W of dynamic sound, enhanced by Dolby Audio for an incredible audio experience. With a built-in rechargeable battery lasting up to 5 hours, you can enjoy uninterrupted music. Its versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and USB, make it easy to play your favourite tracks. The speaker also features karaoke capabilities with a wireless UHF mic, making it ideal for fun gatherings. With vibrant RGB LED lights, it adds an exciting visual element to your events. This speaker is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment or bring the party to life!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Roxor 100W Multi-Connectivity Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Special features: Dolby Audio, Wireless UHF MIC

The GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital Sound Bar transforms your home into a theatre with its powerful 525W output and 5.1 channel surround sound. Equipped with a wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers, it delivers a dramatic audio experience that makes movies and music come alive. With three equaliser modes—Movie, News, and Music—you can easily tailor the sound to suit your preferences. The soundbar features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, Bluetooth, and USB, ensuring seamless integration with your devices. Its stylish design and LED display enhance your entertainment setup, while the remote control allows for easy adjustments to bass, treble, and volume. This soundbar is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home audio experience.

Specifications of GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Audio, Wireless Subwoofer

The Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar brings the ultimate home theatre experience right to your living room with its impressive 600W output. This soundbar system includes a three-channel bar speaker, wireless rear speakers, and a powerful subwoofer, delivering rich and immersive surround sound. The wireless rear speakers eliminate clutter, allowing for an unobstructed view while still providing cinematic audio. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB, you can easily connect your TV or other devices. Dolby Audio enhances your movie nights with dramatic sound quality, making every scene come alive. This soundbar is perfect for movie buffs and music lovers alike, offering an easy way to enhance your home entertainment system.

Specifications of Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 600 Watts

Special features: Wireless Rear Speakers, Dolby Audio

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos elevates your home entertainment with its immersive audio experience. Featuring advanced Dolby Atmos technology and Bose's proprietary TrueSpace, this soundbar delivers rich, multi-dimensional sound for movies, TV shows, and music. Its compact design houses five speakers, including two upward-firing transducers, providing a sound that spreads across the room for a cinematic feel. With built-in Alexa and support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2, you can easily stream your favourite content. The soundbar intelligently mixes non-Dolby signals, ensuring a full audio experience no matter what you’re watching. It’s perfect for anyone seeking high-quality sound and smart functionality in one stylish package.

Specifications of Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Atmos, Built-in Alexa

8. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Sound Bar provides an immersive home theatre experience with its powerful 110W output and a wired subwoofer, delivering deep bass for movies and music. This 2.1-channel soundbar features Dolby Digital audio, enhancing sound quality and making dialogue clearer and more engaging. With Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity, you can easily stream music or connect your devices for a versatile setup. The dedicated voice clarity mode allows you to enhance dialogue, ensuring you never miss a word during your favourite scenes. Its sleek, low-profile design fits seamlessly under your TV, complementing any home decor. This soundbar is an excellent choice for those seeking quality sound and user-friendly features.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 110 Watts

Special features: Dolby Digital Audio, Voice Clarity Mode

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a smart speaker that delivers exceptional sound quality with deeper bass and clearer vocals than its predecessors. With Alexa built-in, you can easily ask it to play music from various streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. This device also features motion detection and a temperature sensor, allowing you to automate your home by controlling lights, air conditioners, and more. You can set routines through the Alexa app, so your devices respond when you enter a room or when the temperature rises. Additionally, manage your daily tasks by asking Alexa to set reminders or add items to your shopping list. The Echo Dot can function as a standalone speaker or be paired with your phone via Bluetooth. With multiple privacy controls, including a mic-off button, you can enjoy peace of mind while using your smart speaker.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special features: Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor

The Amazon Echo Pop is a stylish smart speaker designed to fit seamlessly into any decor while delivering loud sound with balanced bass and crisp vocals. Available in four vibrant colours; Black, White, Green, and Purple. It adds a touch of flair to your space. With Alexa built-in, you can play music from popular streaming services like Amazon Music and Spotify, simply by asking. Control smart home devices such as lights, air conditioners, and TVs, or extend functionality to non-smart appliances using compatible smart plugs. Additionally, you can ask Alexa to play nursery rhymes, and set alarms, and reminders, making it a versatile addition to your home. Use the Echo Pop as a standalone speaker or connect it to your phone via Bluetooth for an enhanced audio experience. With multiple privacy controls, including a mic-off button, you can enjoy convenience and security.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special features: Voice Control, Stylish Design

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs When does early access for Prime members begin? Early access for Prime members starts at midnight before the general sale begins.

How long is the early access period? Prime members typically get 24 hours of early access.

What benefits do Prime members get during early access? Prime members enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, and access to limited stock items before others.

Can I sign up for Prime during the sale? Yes, you can subscribe to Prime anytime to enjoy early access and other benefits.

Does early access include all sale items? Most sale items are available, but some exclusive deals might be limited to early access.

