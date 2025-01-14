Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: PC accessories discounted by up to 75% – Check deals on keyboards and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has officially started, running from 13 to 19 January. During the sale, there are a slew of offers on a variety of products, including PC accessories, with discounts of up to 75% on select items. We’ve curated a list of some of the best accessory deals currently available on Amazon. From keyboard and mouse combos to gaming headphones, here’s everything you need to know. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best deals on PC accessories.(Amazon)

1. Razer BlackShark V2 X

If you’re in the market for a reliable pair of gaming headphones with 7.1 surround sound and compatibility across multiple devices, including PC and consoles (PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S), the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a great option—especially at its discounted price of ₹3,099. With an MRP of ₹7,999, this deal represents a big price drop.

The headphones feature ample cushioning on the headband and large ear cups, making them comfortable for prolonged use, even for those with larger ears. Equipped with 50mm drivers, they deliver excellent sound quality. They are lightweight and feature oval memory foam ear cups. Additionally, the noise-isolating microphone is ideal for group chats, and the headphones are available in several colours, including black, green, pink, and white, along with special editions.

2. Portronics 7-in-1 USB-C Dock

With modern laptops often limited to USB Type-C ports, a docking station is essential for improved I/O. The Portronics 7-in-1 Type-C Dock offers a 4K HDMI port, USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port, USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C PD port charging port supporting up to 60W, and both microSD and full-size SD card slots.

3. Amazon Basics Monitor Stand

For those new to desk setups or looking to tidy up their workspace, the Amazon Basics Monitor Stand offers a cost-effective solution at ₹1,609. This height-adjustable arm mount is made of durable stainless steel and can be attached to desks 0.8 to 3.9 inches thick.

The stand also includes a cable management system for a clutter-free setup. Additionally, it allows for screen tilting from -15° to +85° and offers 360° rotation for flexible viewing angles.

4. Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you want an entry-level but reliable keyboard and mouse combo, the Logitech MK270r is a great option. This set includes a 2.4GHz wireless dongle for easy connection to your desktop or laptop. Further, the keyboard features spill-resistant keys, a full-size layout, and up to two years of battery life.

5. Portronics Key7 Combo

Portronics Key7 combo offers a wireless keyboard and mouse set with a striking orange and black colour scheme accented by hints of grey. The mouse features a 1,200 DPI sensor for precise tracking, while the keyboard includes 104 keys. All of this comes in a compact and wireless design.