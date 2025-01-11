Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals to look out for

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Republic Day is almost here and e-commerce platforms including Amazon have officially announced the sale dates. During the sale, several electronic items across categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and others will be available at a massive discount and offers. Therefore, if you want to buy any electronics or gadgets, then keep an eye on the Amazon website or app as it has started revealing the deals and offers on products. If you are planning to buy smartphones, then top brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and others will be providing massive discounts. Therefore, know about the expected deals and discounts on the top 5 smartphones that you can not miss. Grab huge discounts on smartphones during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.(Apple)

5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

iPhone 15: If you are eyeing an iPhone model as an upgrade, then Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will be providing a massive price drop on iPhone 15. The e-commerce giant has recently revealed the discount price of the smartphone, showcasing a reasonable price for the device. The iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.56999, however, during the sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.56999, including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Another flagship model that can be bought during the Republic Day Sale is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be available at less than half the price of the smartphone. Reportedly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs.149999, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.69999 during the sale. It is a steal deal price for a popular flagship model.

OnePlus 12: Since OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 13 model, last year’s OnePlus 12 is expected to get a massive price drop during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. While, Amazon has yet to reveal the offer price, but it has already listed the smartphone as part of the sale, therefore, we can app discounts, bank discounts, and exchange offers. Therefore, keep an eye out for the price reveal.

iQOO 13: This is the latest flagship series smartphone launched in 2024 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. iQOO 13 is a performance-centric smartphone, offering powerful gaming and multitasking experience. Additionally, this new smartphone will be available at a massive discount price during the Republic Day Sale as Amazon has already started teasing the price drop for the smartphone.

OnePlus 13R: This smartphone has recently made its debut on January 7 with some flagship specifications and features. Additionally, just after launch, Amazon has started to tease the OnePlus 13R as one of the discounted products during the Republic Day Sale. Therefore, we can expect a price drop.