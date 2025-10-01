Amazon introduces Android replacement for Fire TV devices: New Vega OS comes with…

Amazon’s Fire TV devices have relied on Android-based software for years, but now the tech giant has introduced a major change to how its streaming device works. Amazon has launched its in-house operating system, Vega Fire TV devices, which will replace Android. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Select will be the first device to run on Vega OS, which is said to bring advanced streaming capabilities and a wide range of features. While the company did not list its detailed features, but is said to be faster and more reliable than previous versions of Fire TV OS, which was based on Android. Here’s have you need to know about Vega OS. Amazon teases its new operating system for Fire TV devices called Vega OS.(Amazon)

Amazon prefers Vega OS launch: Teases its advanced features

Amazon hosted its hardware showcase this year, which included the showcase of new Fire TV products. Among the new Fire TV products, the company announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, but with a major change. Reportedly, the 4K select will not run on Fire OS based on Android. However, Amazon teases its new Vega OS, which is said to deliver “vibrant 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support and apps that launch remarkably fast.”

Vega OS is revealed to offer several streaming services, including Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV. The is also said to come with support for Xbox Gaming, Luna, and Alexa+. It was further revealed that the 4K Select will come with 1GB RAM, showcasing the platform’s lightweight capabilities.

As per Amazon’s blog post, the Vega OS UI looks very similar to Fire OS, but the new Alexa+ integration may add a smart touch to the devices. However, its downside is that it will only support app downloads from the Amazon Appstore, and it will not support sideloading and Android.

As of now, the new Fire TV devices and the Fire TV Stick 4K Select are available in the US for pre-order. It is unclear if these products will make an Indian debut. As per the blog, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is priced at $39.99 in the US.