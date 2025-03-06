Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Up to 80% off on different types from Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, HUL Pureit, and more
Mar 06, 2025 02:00 PM IST
Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Up to 80% off on Kent, Aquaguard, and other brands. Get safe drinking water with top purifiers and fast 48 hour delivery.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
|
|
|
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details
|
₹20,286
|
|
|
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details
|
₹10,584.27
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹15,989
|
|
|
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Glory RO+UV+UF+TA 6L storage water purifier with Active Copper by Eureka Forbes (Black) View Details
|
₹13,474
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹20,290
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Crest UV Inline Water Purifier with Active Copper Tech & Mineral Magnet | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Copper Premier UV+UF+AC storage water purifier suitable for municipal water (TDS up to 200ppm)|Not suitable for borewell & tanker|From Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Savings| Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹8,064.44
|
|
|
ROYAL AQUAFRESH Golden Audi Black 12 Ltr UV+RO+UF+TDS 14 Layer Waterpurification Advance Technology Electric Water Purifier (1 Year Warranty On Pump & SMPS) View Details
|
₹3,789
|
|
|
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details
|
₹9,890
|
|
|
ROYAL AQUAFRESH Epic RO+UV+UF Water Purifier 12L 14 Layer Electric Water Purifier Fully Automatic RO Water Purifier Wall Mountable For Home and Office (1 Year Warranty On Motor & SMPS) View Details
|
₹3,894
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Arroser Pure Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller With ACTIVE COPPER Controller 12 litre Black New Generation Advanced Wall Mountable (RO+UV+ACTIVE COPPER+TDS CONTROLLER)(Made In India)) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 6L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Under the Counter | White View Details
|
₹17,495
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Faber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
