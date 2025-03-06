Menu Explore
Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Up to 80% off on different types from Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, HUL Pureit, and more

Kanika Budhiraja
Mar 06, 2025

Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Up to 80% off on Kent, Aquaguard, and other brands. Get safe drinking water with top purifiers and fast 48 hour delivery.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details checkDetails

₹20,286

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹10,584.27

HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹15,989

Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Glory RO+UV+UF+TA 6L storage water purifier with Active Copper by Eureka Forbes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,474

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹20,290

HUL Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Aquaguard Crest UV Inline Water Purifier with Active Copper Tech & Mineral Magnet | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Copper Premier UV+UF+AC storage water purifier suitable for municipal water (TDS up to 200ppm)|Not suitable for borewell & tanker|From Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Savings| Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹8,064.44

ROYAL AQUAFRESH Golden Audi Black 12 Ltr UV+RO+UF+TDS 14 Layer Waterpurification Advance Technology Electric Water Purifier (1 Year Warranty On Pump & SMPS) View Details checkDetails

₹3,789

Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

ROYAL AQUAFRESH Epic RO+UV+UF Water Purifier 12L 14 Layer Electric Water Purifier Fully Automatic RO Water Purifier Wall Mountable For Home and Office (1 Year Warranty On Motor & SMPS) View Details checkDetails

₹3,894

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Arroser Pure Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller With ACTIVE COPPER Controller 12 litre Black New Generation Advanced Wall Mountable (RO+UV+ACTIVE COPPER+TDS CONTROLLER)(Made In India)) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 6L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Under the Counter | White View Details checkDetails

₹17,495

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Faber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Every sip of water should be clean and safe, but finding the right purifier at the right price isn’t always easy. If you have been putting off this purchase, here’s your chance to bring home trusted water purifiers. Amazon Offers on water purifiers are here, bringing up to 80% off on brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and HUL Pureit.

Grab Amazon offers on water purifiers! Get up to 80% off on top brands.
Grab Amazon offers on water purifiers! Get up to 80% off on top brands.

From advanced RO systems to UV and copper water purifiers, there is something for every home. This sale is not just about discounts but about ensuring safe drinking water for your family. With extra savings and 48 hour home delivery, now is the best time to buy. These great deals are for a limited time, so grab your purifier before the sale ends.

Top deals on water purifiers with Amazon offers:

Grab Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Get deals and offers on top rated RO water purifiers at up to 58% off

Safe drinking water is essential, and now is the best time to buy from top-rated brands. Amazon offers exciting deals on water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, Havells, HUL Pureit, and more. Get amazing discounts along with exclusive bank offers. Enjoy 48 hour home delivery and grab these limited-time deals before they are gone. Don’t miss out on big savings!

Best deals on top rated water purifiers from top brands:

Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Get deals and offers on copper water purifiers at up to 51% off

Clean drinking water is essential for every home, and now is the best time to bring home a quality purifier. Amazon offers on water purifiers bring big savings on brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and HUL Pureit. From RO to UV and copper purifiers, there are plenty of options to choose from. Check reviews, compare features, and grab the best deal before these offers disappear.

Top deals on copper water purifiers from top brands:

Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Grab top deals and offers on UV water purifiers at up to 77% off

Safe and clean drinking water is now more affordable with Amazon Offers on water purifiers. Get big savings on UV water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, Havells, and HUL Pureit. Enjoy up to 77% off, exclusive bank discounts, and 48 hour home delivery. Avail no-cost EMI options for easy payments and bring home the right purifier without any hassle. These great deals are available for a limited time, so grab yours before the offer ends!

Top deals on UV water purifiers from top brands:

Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Get deals and offers on Alkaline water purifiers at up to 60% off

Looking for a reliable water purifier? Amazon Offers on water purifiers bring you exciting deals on top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and HUL Pureit. Choose from a range of alkaline purifiers designed to provide clean and healthy drinking water. Enjoy exclusive bank discounts and limited time offers while stocks last. Shop now and bring home the best water purifier at a price you will love!

Top deals on alkaline water purifiers from top brands:

Factors to consider while purchasing a water purifier with Amazon offers and deals

  • Water quality: Choose RO for hard water, UV for bacteria removal, or an RO+UV purifier for comprehensive filtration.
  • Filtration technology: Look for features like alkaline filtration or copper-enriched water for added benefits.
  • Storage capacity: Select a purifier with sufficient capacity based on your family size.
  • Deals and discounts: Check Amazon’s bank offers, cashback deals, and limited-time discounts for extra savings.
  • Brand and warranty: Choose trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and HUL Pureit with good warranty coverage.
  • Customer reviews: Read user feedback to ensure quality and long term performance.

FAQs on the Amazon offers on water purifiers

  • What discounts are available on water purifiers during Amazon offers?

    You can get up to 80% off along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

  • Which brands are included in Amazon’s water purifier deals?

    Top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and HUL Pureit are available at discounted prices.

  • Are there any bank offers on water purifiers?

    Yes, Amazon provides instant bank discounts and cashback on select credit and debit cards.

  • How long do the water purifier deals last on Amazon?

    These offers are for a limited time, so grab them before they expire.

  • Is there a free installation service available?

    Many brands offer free installation, but it’s best to check the product details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On