Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best board game deals for your next family night!

Whether it's for your weekly family night or for your kids’ sleepover, board games never disappoint! Stack up some fun during Prime Day 2023 with the best board games deals. Don’t miss this opportunity to try some new, niche games or build your collection of classic board games.

Prime Day 2023 Hottest Board Game Deals

Bezier Games Cat in The Box Deluxe Edition: $20 (save $10)This trick-taking game can be played by 2-5 players. The game is strategic but simple enough without too many rules. It may be confusing at first but players soon get the hang of it. It’s a quick game so you can easily enjoy multiple rounds.

Catan Board Game: $30 (save $20)A strategy game with a science fiction theme, this game has been described as “addictive” by many players. The game can be played by up to 4 people. It’s not only perfect for family nights but also makes for a great gift

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Top 5 board games deals(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ticket to Ride: The Heart of Africa: $21 (save $9)A train route strategy game set in Africa! The game can be played by 2-5 players and is best for family nights with adolescent kids. Ticket to Ride is a classic game series with many versions set in various parts of the world. Add The Heart of Africa to your collection!

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: $7 (save $3)This animal-themed game is best for 3-8 players of any age! The game is so cute and fun that it will definitely leave you laughing. It is easy to learn and only takes 10-15 minutes to play so can enjoy multiple rounds

Happy Little Dinosaurs: $11 (save $9)This card game has the most adorable dinosaur art! The players are the dinosaurs trying to survive life’s little disasters. The dinosaur who survives it all wins the game. The game is a riot for players of all ages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}