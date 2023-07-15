Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale begins, huge discounts on these Apple products

The 2023 edition of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, which lasts over two days, went live on Saturday, and will continue till 11:59pm on Sunday. The sale is exclusive to members of Amazon Prime, and offers attractive discounts on a range of products, including fashion, home appliances, smartphones, laptops, and more.

The 2023 edition of the annual 2-day extravaganza will come to a close on Sunday (Image courtesy: Amazon)

Accordingly, as part of the 2023 Prime Day event, the e-commerce giant has listed several products, including those from Apple, at huge discounts.

iPhone 14

Launched in September last year, iPhone 14 is the sixteenth generation of Apple's flagship device, the iPhone. From Prime Day 2023, buyers can get the 128 GB variant of iPhone 14 for ₹65,999, a discount of ₹13,901 on the variant's ₹79,900 launch price.

Watch Series 8

Also a September 2022 launch, the Series 8 of Watch can be purchased for ₹32,990, a drop of ₹12,910. It comes in two dial sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

Macbook Air 2020 M1

It was launched in November 2020 for ₹92,900. From Prime Day, however, you can get it for ₹81,990, i.e., ₹10,910 less. Also, there are EMI options starting at ₹3,917, while no-cost EMI options are available for card holders.

