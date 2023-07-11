Over 45,000 launches, fast deliveries to top 25 cities: Amazon gears up for ‘largest-ever’ Prime Day event
The 2023 edition of the e-commerce giant's annual 2-day extravaganza will be live on July 15 and 16.
Amazon will launch more than 45,000 new products in India during the 2023 edition of its annual Prime Day deal event, which will be live here on July 15 and 16. With so many launches scheduled, Prime Day 2023 will be the ‘largest-ever’ for the country.
“Prime Day will bring the lowest prices of the year across all the categories. We have 45,000 plus launches coming in this year, which I think is the largest-ever. There is participation from the biggest brands, be it Samsung, OnePlus, Maybelline or Tatas, which shows the excitement of the seller ecosystem,” Moneycontrol quoted Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India, as saying.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant has lined up fast deliveries to as many as top 25 cities for members of its loyalty programme; such buyers will receive their delivery on the day of the booking itself, or on the next day. Prime members from most tier-II cities, on the other hand, will receive their deliveries within 24 to 48 hours of placing their order.
“On Prime Day last year, I think, we had 150% more signups versus regular, which is pretty consistent with the way Prime Day moves. Even when I look at this year, I don't see a slowdown either in our regular performance,” Sahi further remarked.
He, however, cautioned that some categories go ‘up and down,’ citing air conditioner sales as example, which, he stressed, may be impacted due to the ongoing rains in some parts of the country.
Discounts at Prime Day 2023 event
Amazon will offer discounts to the tune of 70% on brands such as Maybelline, Renee, Plum, Nivea; 50-80% on Adidas, Puma, Skechers; 50% on L'Oreal, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda; and 50-80% on Fashion Frills, YouBella, Shining Diva, and more.
