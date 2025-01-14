Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Grab deals on OnePlus 13 series, Redmi 14C, and other newly launched phones

Amazon’s awaited Republic Day Sale is officially live for everyone and buyers can grab huge deals and discounts on their desired products. If you are planning to buy any electronic product this season, then the ongoing Amazon sale would be the best opportunity to get huge discounts and bank offers. Alongside discounts on existing products, Amazon has also provided offers on newly launched products such as OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and others. Apart from these devices, Amazon also commenced pre-reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, know more about the newly launched products. Amazon Republic Day Sale is live for everyone, know about new launches and launch offers.(OnePlus)

Amazon Republic Day Sale: New smartphone with launch deals

OnePlus recently launched its flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India. While the sale for the OnePlus 13 started on January 10, Amazon has now provided massive discounts and bank offers as the Republic Day Sale commenced on January 13. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R sale officially started on the first day of the Amazon sale, allowing buyers to get their hands on the newly launched devices at a reasonable price.

In terms of discounts, the OnePlus 13 was launched at Rs.69999 in India for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Now, as part of the Republic Day Sale, Amazon is providing an Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions, no-cost EMI options, and up to Rs.22800 off with an exchange offer. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R was priced at Rs.42999, however, during the sale, buyers can avail flat Rs.1500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions or get up to Rs.22800 off with an exchange offer.

Amazon also commenced the sale of Xiaomi’s affordable model, the Redmi 14C. According to Amazon, the smartphone was priced at Rs.13999. However, during the Great Republic Day Sale, it's available for just Rs.10998. Buyers can also avail of 5% cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card if they are Prime members.

Lastly, the sale is also teasing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and it has also commenced the pre-reservation for Galaxy S25 models at Rs.1999. By pre-order, buyers can avail advantages up to Rs.5000. Therefore, grab the amazing deals before the sale ends.