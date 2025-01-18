Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 55% off single door, double door and more refrigerators from leading brands
Jan 18, 2025 01:00 PM IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale ends today! Check out deals and discounts on refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Godrej and other big brands during Amazon Sale 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹35,490
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (2024, IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RDC215D/S0WBR0M0000GO, Stella Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OBEY, Blue Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 192 L 5 Star Icemagic Powercool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
|
Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹73,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black) View Details
|
₹60,700
|
|
|
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black) View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Bluestar 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator with Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB View Details
|
₹8,840
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters) View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
View More Products