Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 55% off on refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale kickstarts today for all. While, the prime members got an exclusive benefit of sneak peeking into the sale 12 hours prior, the sale is now open to all. Shoppers can expect up to 55% off on home appliances, encompassing top refrigerator brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier. Additionally, customers using SBI credit cards can avail a 10% instant discount, enhancing the overall savings during the sale period. Additionally, customers using SBI credit cards can avail a 10% instant discount, enhancing the overall savings during the sale period. Up to 55% off on refrigerators during Amazon Republic Day Sale

So, just in case, you’re looking to buy a refrigerator for your home, then, this sale is the perfect time to buy one. From single door refrigerators, to double and side by side door, and mini fridges, here is what you can actually expect during the sale.

Best double door refrigerators at up to 40% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

During the Amazon Sale, double-door refrigerators are among the top-rated appliances to look out for, offering up to 40% off. These refrigerators, ideal for medium to large families, come with advanced features like frost-free technology, spacious interiors, and energy-efficient designs. With top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier participating in the sale, customers can enjoy competitive pricing along with no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and extended warranties.

Upgrade your kitchen this Amazon Sale with the Samsung 236 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. Featuring a spacious design, energy-efficient 3-star rating, and frost-free technology, this fridge keeps your food fresh for longer. The digital inverter compressor ensures quieter operation and long-lasting durability, while its elegant double-door design adds a modern touch to your home. Don't miss out on exclusive discounts during the sale.

Specifications Capacity 236 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type Double Door

Celebrate freshness this Amazon Sale with the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Designed for energy efficiency and optimal cooling, it offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. The smart inverter compressor ensures silent and efficient performance, while frost-free technology reduces maintenance efforts. Grab this premium appliance at exciting discounts during the sale!

Specifications Capacity: 242 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type Double Door

Also Read: Best refrigerator in India 2024: Explore top 6 side by side fridges, storage and accessibility are their major draws

This Amazon Sale, make a smart choice with the Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. Its 6th Sense DeepFreeze technology ensures fast ice-making, while the frost-free feature keeps your fridge maintenance-free. Though compact, it offers ample space for your groceries, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families. Shop now to avail amazing discounts.

Specifications Capacity 235 L Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Standard Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type Double Door

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 80% off on fashion and lifestyle

Best single door refrigerators at up to 35% off during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Sale brings you amazing deals on single door refrigerators! Perfect for compact spaces, these energy-efficient models from brands like Godrej, Haier, and Samsung start at unbeatable prices. Save up to 35% and enjoy additional discounts with bank offers and exchange programs. Ideal for small families or bachelors, these refrigerators come with advanced cooling technology and modern designs.

Save big this Amazon Sale with the LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator. Perfect for small families, its 5-star energy rating ensures maximum savings on electricity bills. The inverter compressor provides unmatched cooling and quiet operation, while the sleek single-door design enhances your kitchen aesthetics. Don’t miss out on limited-time offers!

Specifications Capacity 185 L Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Inverter Cooling Type Direct-Cool Door Type: Single Door

Upgrade your kitchen essentials this Amazon Sale with the Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator. Compact yet efficient, it features advanced cooling technology for consistent freshness. Its stylish design and 2-star energy rating make it a budget-friendly choice for small households. Avail exciting offers and discounts during the sale!

Specifications Capacity: 184 L Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Standard Cooling Type Direct-Cool Door Type: Single Door

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Unmissable deals on refrigerators, TVs, laptops, ovens and more

Amazon sale on refrigerators

Amazon Sale on side by side refrigerators at up to 45% off:

The Republic Day Sale is here, offering jaw-dropping discounts on premium side-by-side refrigerators! Get up to 45% off on renowned brands like LG, Samsung, and Bosch. These refrigerators combine cutting-edge technology with immense storage capacity, perfect for large families or party enthusiasts.

Transform your kitchen this Amazon Republic Day Sale with the Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator. Its massive storage capacity and advanced AI-enabled features make food management effortless. Equipped with a digital inverter compressor, it offers unmatched energy efficiency and silent operation. Avail special discounts on this premium appliance during the sale.

Specifications Capacity: 653 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type: Frost Free Door Type: Side By Side

Celebrate convenience this Amazon Republic Day Sale with the Haier 596 L 3 Star 100% Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator. It offers unparalleled flexibility with convertible compartments, while the expert inverter technology ensures energy savings. Designed for large families, its frost-free feature minimizes maintenance. Shop now to enjoy fantastic offers!

Specifications Capacity 596 L Energy Rating: 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type Side By Side

This Amazon Republic Day Sale, redefine luxury with the LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator. With a sleek design and large storage, it caters to all your cooling needs. The smart inverter compressor ensures efficient performance, while frost-free technology reduces your workload. Avail exclusive deals during the sale!

Specifications Capacity 655 L Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor: Smart Inverter Door Type: Side By Side Special Features: Door-in-door design, energy-efficient, toughened glass shelves

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Countdown begins for prime members



French door refrigerator during Republic Day sale at up to 45% off:

Make your kitchen the centrepiece of your home with a French door refrigerator, now available at fantastic discounts in the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Save up to 45% on premium brands like LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung. These refrigerators feature large storage capacities, customizable shelving, and advanced cooling technologies, ideal for families who value both style and functionality.

This Amazon Republic Day Sale, experience luxury with the Samsung 550 L Convertible Digital Inverter Frost Free French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a convertible design, frost-free cooling, and elegant French doors, it’s perfect for modern kitchens. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability. Don’t miss out on sale offers!

Specifications Capacity: 550 L Compressor: Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type: French Door

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on bed, sofa set, table, patio furniture, and more

Triple-door refrigerators at up to 45% off during Amazon sale:

Upgrade your home with a stylish triple door refrigerator during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! With discounts of up to 45% on top brands like Whirlpool and Panasonic, these refrigerators offer advanced cooling technology and dedicated compartments for better food organization. Triple door models are perfect for modern households, combining elegance and utility.

This Amazon Republic Day Sale, add style to your kitchen with the Whirlpool 270 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator. Its triple-door design offers enhanced organization, while the frost-free feature ensures hassle-free cooling. The advanced 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology keeps your food fresher for longer. Grab yours during the sale!

Specifications Capacity: 270L Cooling Type Frost Free Door Type: Triple Door

FAQ on refrigerators When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start? A1: The sale begins on January 13, 2025, at 12 PM for all users. Amazon Prime members get early access starting at 12 AM on the same day.

Are there any bank offers available for additional discounts? A2: Yes, SBI credit cardholders can avail a 10% instant discount on credit and EMI transactions during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can earn up to 5% back on their purchases.

Can I avail No-Cost EMI options on refrigerator purchases? A3: Yes, the sale offers No-Cost EMI options on select products, making it easier to purchase high-value items like refrigerators.

Is there an exchange offer available for old refrigerators? A4: Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the sale, with up to ₹15,000 off on appliances. This means you can exchange your old refrigerator for a new one at a reduced price.

Are there any exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members? A5: Yes, Prime members not only get early access to the sale but also exclusive deals and offers. Additionally, they can enjoy benefits like free and faster delivery.

