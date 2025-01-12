Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Countdown begins for prime members; Kitchen appliances at up to 80% off

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 12, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Amazon Republic Day sale is just a few hours away for prime members; Up to 80% off on kitchen appliances.

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF View Details checkDetails

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm View Details checkDetails

Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter- 7 L Storage View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange View Details checkDetails

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water View Details checkDetails

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, View Details checkDetails

Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer View Details checkDetails

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen View Details checkDetails

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen View Details checkDetails

Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel View Details checkDetails

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer View Details checkDetails

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer View Details checkDetails

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre View Details checkDetails

USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu View Details checkDetails

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology View Details checkDetails

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window View Details checkDetails

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards 30Rcss Otg Oven For Kitchen View Details checkDetails

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven View Details checkDetails

IBELL Eo50Lgdlx Otg 50 Litre,Convection Oven Toaster Griller View Details checkDetails

Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, View Details checkDetails

Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller View Details checkDetails

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making View Details checkDetails

Philips HD6977/00 55 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 2000W View Details checkDetails

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven View Details checkDetails

Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTG (24 Liters) View Details checkDetails

Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine View Details checkDetails

Wonderchef Regenta Automatic Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

Black+Decker DCM25 330-Watt 1-Cup Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home View Details checkDetails

Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by DeLonghi View Details checkDetails

Cafe DESIRE I DRINK SUCCESS Tea Coffee Machine View Details checkDetails

COSTAR 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine View Details checkDetails

Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass View Details checkDetails

Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove View Details checkDetails

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove View Details checkDetails

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass View Details checkDetails

BLOWHOT Premium Hybrid Quartz 4B Gas Stove|Auto-Ignition View Details checkDetails

Wonderchef Platinum Plus 3 Burner Auto Glass Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen View Details checkDetails

Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove View Details checkDetails

Thermador Super Sleek Gas Stove 2 Burners View Details checkDetails

Glen 3 Burner LPG 6mm Thick Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove View Details checkDetails

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Havells Induction Cooktop Et-X Ceramic Plate 1900W | Indian Menu Option View Details checkDetails

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

KENT Star Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection View Details checkDetails

MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop View Details checkDetails

Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions View Details checkDetails

Borosil Eva 1 L 1200W Stainless Steel Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Majesty Ktx 9 Multifunction Stainless Steel Kettle View Details checkDetails

Nova Amaze NKT 2733 1.7-Litre Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

Salt SteamWell Pro Premium Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

Wipro Elato 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

SOLARA Premium Electric Kettle Xtra Large View Details checkDetails

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle View Details checkDetails

Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus View Details checkDetails

Yourowndcor Stoneware Ceramic Solid Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

The Earth Store Tritone Green Matte Marble 21 Piece Ceramic Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

@Home by Nilkamal Arias Moon Morning Glory Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Bodhi House Handcrafted Stoneware Reactive Glaze Ceramic Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Artysta Sea Swirls Ceramic Dinner Set of 18 Piece View Details checkDetails

ExclusiveLane Hut Dining Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

ExclusiveLane Hut Dining Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Serve n Style Round Melamine Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Electric Pressure Cooker View Details checkDetails

Bergner BE Essentials TriPly Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set View Details checkDetails

Hawkins Aluminium Futura 12 Litre Bigboy Biryani Handi View Details checkDetails

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

Prestige Svachh Flip-On Hard Anodised Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker View Details checkDetails

Hawkins Futura 5 Pieces Cookware Set 4 - Non Stick Kadhai View Details checkDetails

TRAMONTINA Titanex 30 cm Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Kadai View Details checkDetails

CORELLE Duranano Tawa Flat 26Cm/Thickness 3Mm, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tawa, View Details checkDetails

Morphy Richards WizPot 6 Litres View Details checkDetails

Kuvings Instant Pot 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker View Details checkDetails

BonZeaL Gift Hamper 24 Pcs Mirror Finish Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

FNS Montavo Alexa Gold 18 Piece Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

Star Work 24 Piece Cutlery Set | Gold Coated Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

MGeezz Stainless Steel Spoons View Details checkDetails

HOKIPO 410SS Mirror Finish 24Pcs Silver Cutlery Set View Details checkDetails

Aatwik Stainless Steel Gold Cutlery Set for Gifting and Dining View Details checkDetails

ROSTON Cutlery Set Stainless Steel Gold Premium Spoon Set View Details checkDetails

Swasha Combo Set of 24 Premium Golden and Silver View Details checkDetails

ZIBUYU® 24Pcs Spoon Set for Kitchen View Details checkDetails

Glencairn Whisky Glass Set of 4 View Details checkDetails

PrimeWorld European Barrel Plain 300 ml Clear Water Glasses Set View Details checkDetails

Nachtmann Spiegelau & Gin & Tonic Set/4, Glass, 640 ML View Details checkDetails

JustBrew® Double-Walled Borosilicate Glass Diamond Cut Cup Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Brass Glass Tumbler with Embossed Design View Details checkDetails

Melbify Zodiac Animal Shot Glasses View Details checkDetails

Troveas Adagio White Wine Crystal Goblet Glass View Details checkDetails

PrimeWorld Random Print 400 ml Glass Mug View Details checkDetails

WQR Premium Water Glass 300 ml Set of 6 View Details checkDetails

Lawei Clear Glass Saucer Plate (Without Cup) Transparent KACH KI RAKABI View Details checkDetails

Give your kitchen a total makeover with the Amazon Republic Day Sale that starts on January 13, 2025. For prime members, the countdown begins 12 hours early, that is on the midnight of January 12, 2025. Whether you're looking for high-performance mixers, efficient microwave ovens, sleek dishwashers, or energy-saving chimneys, this sale has you covered. Enjoy unbeatable deals from top brands, with discounts going up to 80% and additional offers like bank cashback, no-cost EMIs, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Starting in less than 6 hours! Grab up to 80% off on kitchen appliances
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Starting in less than 6 hours! Grab up to 80% off on kitchen appliances

With this, shoppers get the opportunity to upgrade their kitchen with the finest kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders, gas stoves, induction cook tops, and more available at up to 80% off.
 

Water Purifiers at up to 80% off:


Ensure your family drinks clean, safe water with top-quality water purifiers available at up to 80% off. Choose from advanced RO, UV, and UF models from trusted brands designed to remove impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals while retaining essential minerals. These purifiers cater to diverse needs, whether for large families or compact spaces, and guarantee health and convenience. With modern designs and cutting-edge filtration technology, they complement your kitchen while delivering pure hydration. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your drinking water system at unmatched prices. Shop now and prioritize your health without breaking the bank.

Also Read: Best air fryers: Upgrade to healthier and quicker cooking with top 10 options


Mixer Grinders at up to 65% off:

Upgrade your cooking experience with premium mixer grinders, available at up to 65% off. These appliances are perfect for blending, grinding, and mixing to create smooth pastes, spices, and batter effortlessly. Whether you're preparing chutneys, masalas, or smoothies, these versatile and durable mixer grinders deliver exceptional results. With powerful motors, ergonomic designs, and multi-speed options, they make cooking faster and easier. Ideal for every kitchen, they save time while ensuring consistent quality. Grab this amazing deal on trusted brands and elevate your culinary game with efficiency and style. Don’t delay—enhance your kitchen arsenal today!

Also Read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 brand options to efficiently reduce the preparation time for cooking

Air Fryers at up to 65% off:

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with air fryers now available at up to 65% off! Relish crispy, golden fries, nuggets, or roasted vegetables without excessive oil. Designed for health-conscious food enthusiasts, these air fryers use advanced rapid air circulation technology to cook food evenly while reducing fat intake. Sleek, compact designs and easy-to-use controls make them a must-have in modern kitchens. Perfect for frying, grilling, and baking, they offer versatility and convenience. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to bring home a healthier cooking companion and redefine your snack-time cravings. Buy now for delicious, nutritious meals every day.

Also Read: Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks with multiple wash cycles, adjustable racks and energy-efficient operation

Ovens at up to 55% off:

Discover the perfect oven for your baking and cooking needs with up to 55% off on premium models. Bake cakes, roast meats, or prepare gourmet dishes effortlessly with user-friendly controls and versatile cooking options. These ovens combine efficiency with style, offering convection technology for even heat distribution and faster cooking. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, these appliances are indispensable for creating culinary delights. With durable builds and energy-efficient designs, they blend seamlessly into any kitchen. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with an oven at a pocket-friendly price.

Also Read: Amazon offers on premium blankets: Up to 55% off

 

Coffee Machines at up to 50% off:

 

Transform your mornings with coffee machines, available at up to 50% off. Brew café-quality espresso, cappuccino, or latte at home with ease and style. These machines are equipped with advanced brewing technology, ensuring rich flavours and perfect aroma in every cup. Whether you prefer a single-serve pod system or a bean-to-cup espresso maker, there's a model for every coffee lover. Compact and elegant designs make them an excellent addition to any kitchen or office. Take advantage of this incredible offer to elevate your coffee experience and enjoy Batista-style beverages at home. Shop now and savour perfection daily.

 

Also Read: Best 5 star geysers for home: Choose from top 10 instant water heaters of different capacities

 

Gas Stoves at up to 70% off:

Revamp your kitchen with modern gas stoves, available at up to 70% off. Featuring sleek designs, durable builds, and energy-efficient burners, these stoves are ideal for all cooking needs. Choose from two, three, or four-burner models that offer ample space for multitasking. With advanced ignition systems and robust safety features, these stoves make cooking hassle-free and secure. Designed for functionality and style, they suit any kitchen decor. Upgrade your cooking setup without stretching your budget by availing of this amazing offer. Don’t wait—bring home a gas stove that combines efficiency with elegance today!

 

Also Read: Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed


Induction Cooktop at up to 70% off:

Experience modern cooking convenience with induction cooktops at up to 70% off. These energy-efficient and portable cooktops are perfect for quick, hassle-free meals. Featuring touch controls, preset cooking modes, and precise temperature settings, they simplify your cooking process. Safe and sleek, they use advanced electromagnetic technology for faster heating while maintaining cool surfaces. Perfect for small kitchens, students, or anyone seeking efficient cooking solutions, these cooktops are a game-changer. Grab this limited-time deal and enjoy smarter, safer, and faster cooking. Don’t miss out—upgrade to an induction cooktop that saves time, energy, and money!

Also Read: Beat the biting chill with the best hot beverage makers: Coffee makers, electric kettles, and more


Electric Kettles at up to 70% off:

 

Boil water in seconds with electric kettles now available at up to 70% off! Perfect for making tea, coffee, or instant noodles, these kettles combine speed and convenience. Featuring durable stainless steel or glass designs, automatic shut-off, and ergonomic handles, they are safe and easy to use. Compact and energy-efficient, they’re ideal for homes, offices, or dorm rooms. Available in various capacities and stylish designs, they blend functionality with elegance. Don’t miss this chance to bring home an indispensable kitchen gadget at an unbeatable price. Shop now and enjoy hot beverages and quick meals effortlessly!

 

Dinnerware at up to 65% off:

Transform your dining experience this Republic Day with Amazon's exclusive discounts on dinnerware, offering up to 65% off. From elegant porcelain plates to durable ceramic sets, find a wide range of styles to suit every occasion. Perfect for family gatherings or everyday use, these premium dinnerware sets combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Shop top brands at unbeatable prices and elevate your table setting without breaking the bank. Whether you're hosting a festive meal or upgrading your kitchen essentials, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home high-quality dinnerware that complements your style and enhances your dining moments.
 

Cookware at up to 60% off:

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale brings you up to 60% off on a wide range of cookware, helping you cook with ease and efficiency. Discover premium non-stick pans, stainless steel cookware, and durable cast iron skillets from top brands at incredible prices. Whether you're a home chef or a cooking enthusiast, this sale has something for every kitchen. Upgrade your culinary arsenal with high-performance cookware designed for versatility and convenience. Don't miss out on these amazing deals to create delicious meals effortlessly. Shop now and experience the joy of cooking with quality tools that are built to last.

Cutlery set at up to 60% off:

Enhance your dining table with stylish and functional cutlery sets available at up to 60% off during Amazon's Republic Day Sale. From sleek stainless steel spoons to elegant forks and knives, find the perfect set to complement your dinnerware. Ideal for formal dinners or casual meals, these durable and ergonomic cutlery pieces add a touch of sophistication to every bite. Choose from a wide variety of designs that cater to different tastes and budgets. Upgrade your kitchen essentials and impress your guests with premium cutlery that combines quality and elegance at unbeatable prices this festive season.

Glassware at up to 70% off

 

Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon's jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70% off on glassware. Whether you need wine glasses, tumblers, or stylish serving pitchers, this sale has it all. Perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying your favourite beverages in style, these high-quality glassware sets are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Choose from leading brands offering durability and elegance to suit every occasion. Elevate your hosting game or refresh your kitchen with timeless designs at prices you can’t resist. Don’t miss out on this deal.

FAQ on Amazon Republic Day Sale on kitchen appliances

  • What are the dates for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025?

    The sale begins on January 13, 2025, at 12 noon, and will run for a limited period. Prime members have early access starting from midnight on the same day.

  • Are there exchange offers available for kitchen appliances?

    Amazon is offering exchange discounts on various products during the sale. While specific exchange offers on kitchen appliances may vary, it's advisable to check the product listing for exchange options and the value offered.

  • Will there be any additional benefits for Amazon Prime members during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon Prime members enjoy early access to the sale, starting 12 hours before non-Prime members. This early access allows Prime members to shop exclusive deals before they become available to the public.

  • Can I avail of No-Cost EMI options on kitchen appliances?

    Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on a wide range of products, including kitchen appliances, during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

