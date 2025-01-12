Amazon Republic Day Sale: Countdown begins for prime members; Kitchen appliances at up to 80% off

Give your kitchen a total makeover with the Amazon Republic Day Sale that starts on January 13, 2025. For prime members, the countdown begins 12 hours early, that is on the midnight of January 12, 2025. Whether you're looking for high-performance mixers, efficient microwave ovens, sleek dishwashers, or energy-saving chimneys, this sale has you covered. Enjoy unbeatable deals from top brands, with discounts going up to 80% and additional offers like bank cashback, no-cost EMIs, and exchange bonuses. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Starting in less than 6 hours! Grab up to 80% off on kitchen appliances

With this, shoppers get the opportunity to upgrade their kitchen with the finest kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders, gas stoves, induction cook tops, and more available at up to 80% off.



Water Purifiers at up to 80% off:



Ensure your family drinks clean, safe water with top-quality water purifiers available at up to 80% off. Choose from advanced RO, UV, and UF models from trusted brands designed to remove impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals while retaining essential minerals. These purifiers cater to diverse needs, whether for large families or compact spaces, and guarantee health and convenience. With modern designs and cutting-edge filtration technology, they complement your kitchen while delivering pure hydration. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your drinking water system at unmatched prices. Shop now and prioritize your health without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best air fryers: Upgrade to healthier and quicker cooking with top 10 options



Mixer Grinders at up to 65% off:

Upgrade your cooking experience with premium mixer grinders, available at up to 65% off. These appliances are perfect for blending, grinding, and mixing to create smooth pastes, spices, and batter effortlessly. Whether you're preparing chutneys, masalas, or smoothies, these versatile and durable mixer grinders deliver exceptional results. With powerful motors, ergonomic designs, and multi-speed options, they make cooking faster and easier. Ideal for every kitchen, they save time while ensuring consistent quality. Grab this amazing deal on trusted brands and elevate your culinary game with efficiency and style. Don’t delay—enhance your kitchen arsenal today!



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 brand options to efficiently reduce the preparation time for cooking

Air Fryers at up to 65% off:

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with air fryers now available at up to 65% off! Relish crispy, golden fries, nuggets, or roasted vegetables without excessive oil. Designed for health-conscious food enthusiasts, these air fryers use advanced rapid air circulation technology to cook food evenly while reducing fat intake. Sleek, compact designs and easy-to-use controls make them a must-have in modern kitchens. Perfect for frying, grilling, and baking, they offer versatility and convenience. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to bring home a healthier cooking companion and redefine your snack-time cravings. Buy now for delicious, nutritious meals every day.



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks with multiple wash cycles, adjustable racks and energy-efficient operation

Ovens at up to 55% off:

Discover the perfect oven for your baking and cooking needs with up to 55% off on premium models. Bake cakes, roast meats, or prepare gourmet dishes effortlessly with user-friendly controls and versatile cooking options. These ovens combine efficiency with style, offering convection technology for even heat distribution and faster cooking. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, these appliances are indispensable for creating culinary delights. With durable builds and energy-efficient designs, they blend seamlessly into any kitchen. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with an oven at a pocket-friendly price.



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Coffee Machines at up to 50% off:

Transform your mornings with coffee machines, available at up to 50% off. Brew café-quality espresso, cappuccino, or latte at home with ease and style. These machines are equipped with advanced brewing technology, ensuring rich flavours and perfect aroma in every cup. Whether you prefer a single-serve pod system or a bean-to-cup espresso maker, there's a model for every coffee lover. Compact and elegant designs make them an excellent addition to any kitchen or office. Take advantage of this incredible offer to elevate your coffee experience and enjoy Batista-style beverages at home. Shop now and savour perfection daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best 5 star geysers for home: Choose from top 10 instant water heaters of different capacities

Gas Stoves at up to 70% off:

Revamp your kitchen with modern gas stoves, available at up to 70% off. Featuring sleek designs, durable builds, and energy-efficient burners, these stoves are ideal for all cooking needs. Choose from two, three, or four-burner models that offer ample space for multitasking. With advanced ignition systems and robust safety features, these stoves make cooking hassle-free and secure. Designed for functionality and style, they suit any kitchen decor. Upgrade your cooking setup without stretching your budget by availing of this amazing offer. Don’t wait—bring home a gas stove that combines efficiency with elegance today!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed





Induction Cooktop at up to 70% off:

Experience modern cooking convenience with induction cooktops at up to 70% off. These energy-efficient and portable cooktops are perfect for quick, hassle-free meals. Featuring touch controls, preset cooking modes, and precise temperature settings, they simplify your cooking process. Safe and sleek, they use advanced electromagnetic technology for faster heating while maintaining cool surfaces. Perfect for small kitchens, students, or anyone seeking efficient cooking solutions, these cooktops are a game-changer. Grab this limited-time deal and enjoy smarter, safer, and faster cooking. Don’t miss out—upgrade to an induction cooktop that saves time, energy, and money!



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Beat the biting chill with the best hot beverage makers: Coffee makers, electric kettles, and more



Electric Kettles at up to 70% off:

Boil water in seconds with electric kettles now available at up to 70% off! Perfect for making tea, coffee, or instant noodles, these kettles combine speed and convenience. Featuring durable stainless steel or glass designs, automatic shut-off, and ergonomic handles, they are safe and easy to use. Compact and energy-efficient, they’re ideal for homes, offices, or dorm rooms. Available in various capacities and stylish designs, they blend functionality with elegance. Don’t miss this chance to bring home an indispensable kitchen gadget at an unbeatable price. Shop now and enjoy hot beverages and quick meals effortlessly!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Dinnerware at up to 65% off:

Transform your dining experience this Republic Day with Amazon's exclusive discounts on dinnerware, offering up to 65% off. From elegant porcelain plates to durable ceramic sets, find a wide range of styles to suit every occasion. Perfect for family gatherings or everyday use, these premium dinnerware sets combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Shop top brands at unbeatable prices and elevate your table setting without breaking the bank. Whether you're hosting a festive meal or upgrading your kitchen essentials, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home high-quality dinnerware that complements your style and enhances your dining moments.



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cookware at up to 60% off:

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale brings you up to 60% off on a wide range of cookware, helping you cook with ease and efficiency. Discover premium non-stick pans, stainless steel cookware, and durable cast iron skillets from top brands at incredible prices. Whether you're a home chef or a cooking enthusiast, this sale has something for every kitchen. Upgrade your culinary arsenal with high-performance cookware designed for versatility and convenience. Don't miss out on these amazing deals to create delicious meals effortlessly. Shop now and experience the joy of cooking with quality tools that are built to last.



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cutlery set at up to 60% off:

Enhance your dining table with stylish and functional cutlery sets available at up to 60% off during Amazon's Republic Day Sale. From sleek stainless steel spoons to elegant forks and knives, find the perfect set to complement your dinnerware. Ideal for formal dinners or casual meals, these durable and ergonomic cutlery pieces add a touch of sophistication to every bite. Choose from a wide variety of designs that cater to different tastes and budgets. Upgrade your kitchen essentials and impress your guests with premium cutlery that combines quality and elegance at unbeatable prices this festive season.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Glassware at up to 70% off

Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon's jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70% off on glassware. Whether you need wine glasses, tumblers, or stylish serving pitchers, this sale has it all. Perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying your favourite beverages in style, these high-quality glassware sets are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Choose from leading brands offering durability and elegance to suit every occasion. Elevate your hosting game or refresh your kitchen with timeless designs at prices you can’t resist. Don’t miss out on this deal.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Orient electric geysers: Efficient, durable and stylish water heating solutions for every home

Best electric tandoor: Make restaurant-style grilled, roasted, and baked dishes easily at home with these top 10 picks

Best air fryers to buy in 2024: 10 best buy options for healthy snacking

Best water purifiers: Top 10 options for clean and safe drinking water

FAQ on Amazon Republic Day Sale on kitchen appliances What are the dates for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025? The sale begins on January 13, 2025, at 12 noon, and will run for a limited period. Prime members have early access starting from midnight on the same day.

Are there exchange offers available for kitchen appliances? Amazon is offering exchange discounts on various products during the sale. While specific exchange offers on kitchen appliances may vary, it's advisable to check the product listing for exchange options and the value offered.

Will there be any additional benefits for Amazon Prime members during the sale? Yes, Amazon Prime members enjoy early access to the sale, starting 12 hours before non-Prime members. This early access allows Prime members to shop exclusive deals before they become available to the public.

Can I avail of No-Cost EMI options on kitchen appliances? Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on a wide range of products, including kitchen appliances, during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.