Best electric tandoor: Make restaurant-style grilled, roasted, and baked dishes easily at home with these top 10 picks

Electric tandoors are a game-changer for home cooking, giving you the ability to recreate those mouthwatering, smoky dishes that are usually only possible in a traditional tandoor oven. Suppose you're in the mood for tender grilled kebabs, crisp roasted veggies, or soft, warm naan, these appliances make it easy to enjoy all your favourite tandoori dishes right in your kitchen. They cook quickly and efficiently, with less hassle and mess compared to traditional methods, while still delivering that rich, authentic flavour we all crave. If you love cooking or simply want to spice up your meals, an electric tandoor is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Get that smoky, flavourful tandoori taste at home with an electric tandoor!

When it comes to choosing the right electric tandoor, it can be tough to decide, given the variety of options available. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up the top 10 picks that offer great value, performance, and ease of use. No matter your cooking skill level, these tandoors promise to bring delicious, restaurant-quality meals to your home with minimal effort.

Let’s start exploring all the options below.

The Glen Electric Tandoor and Grill is perfect for anyone who loves tandoori cooking at home. With its stainless steel body and 1100-watt power, it brings the same smoky flavours of grilled kebabs, roasted vegetables, and soft naan you find in restaurants, straight to your kitchen. It’s easy to use, quick to heat up, and makes cooking hassle-free. If you're a beginner or an experienced cook, this electric tandoor will add some fun and flavour to your meals. So buy it now and enjoy grilled items like never before, with less mess and more taste, all in the comfort of your home.

Specifications of Glen Electric Tandoor:

Power: 1100 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Capacity: Suitable for small to medium servings

Adjustable temperature control

Includes grilling and roasting tray

Crisp-fit design for easy storage

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and easy to store. Limited capacity for larger servings. Affordable and simple to use. Basic temperature control options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love how easy it is to cook a variety of dishes with this tandoor. They enjoy the convenience and consistent results it provides for everyday meals.

Why choose this product?

The Glen Electric Tandoor and Grill is a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy flavorful tandoori dishes without the need for a traditional tandoor. Its concise size and easy-to-use features make it a perfect fit for smaller kitchens.

The Mini Chef Electric Tandoor is an excellent choice for making your signature tandoori dishes at home. With its food-warming top, this tandoor helps you keep your food warm while grilling or roasting, making it perfect for entertaining. The one piece magic cloth and recipe book added extra value, making cooking easier and more enjoyable. Suppose you're a beginner or experienced cook, this electric tandoor is sure to bring restaurant-like flavours to your kitchen without the hassle.

Specifications of Mini Chef Electric Tandoor:

Power: 1100 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Adjustable temperature control

Compact design for easy storage

Suitable for grilling, roasting, and baking

Ideal for small to medium portions

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Small size, perfect for small kitchens. Limited capacity for large meals. Includes useful accessories like a recipe book. May require longer cooking times.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love how simple and quick it is to make tasty tandoori dishes with this tandoor. The bonus recipe book and magic cloth are much appreciated for added convenience.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a hassle-free way to enjoy your favourite grilled and roasted foods at home, this electric tandoor is a great pick. It's user-friendly and fits easily into smaller kitchens.

3. Wellberg Electric Tandoor 14 Inch Electric Tandoor

The Wellberg Electric Tandoor 14-inch brings the authentic tandoori cooking experience to your home. Crafted with a sturdy stainless steel body, it offers the convenience of grilling, roasting, and baking all in one. With essential accessories like skewers, a pizza cutter, and non-stick magic paper, preparing delicious dishes like kebabs, naans, and roasted veggies becomes easy and fun. Its space efficient design fits well in any kitchen, making it a great choice for family meals or entertaining guests.

Specifications of Wellberg Electric Tandoor 14 Inch:

Size: 14 inches

Power: 1000 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Included accessories: Pizza cutter, Digital recipe book, Grill handle, Gloves, 4 skewers, 4 legs, Non-stick magic paper

Temperature control: Adjustable

Cooking functions: Grilling, Roasting, Baking

Compact-form design: Saves kitchen space

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Includes useful accessories for convenience. It takes a little longer to heat up. Non-stick magic paper makes it easier to clean. Limited space for large meals.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate how easy and convenient the Wellberg Electric Tandoor is to use. They also enjoy the useful accessories and love preparing their preferred grilled and baked dishes at home with ease.

Why choose this product?

The Wellberg Electric Tandoor is an excellent option for those looking for a reliable and easy-to-use appliance. Its user-friendly design and versatile accessories make it a must-have for home cooks who want to enjoy tandoori-style meals with minimal effort.

The BrightBerg Pizza Making Electric Tandoor B-4 TR is perfect for anyone who enjoys making pizzas, grilling, roasting, and baking at home. With its space-saving and portable design, this tandoor easily fits into any kitchen space. It features a non-stick seat, timer, and regulator, allowing for precise cooking control. No matter if you’re preparing a homemade pizza, grilling veggies, or roasting meat, this tandoor makes it simple and quick. Ideal for those looking for easy, healthy, and delicious home-cooked meals.

Specifications of BrightBerg Pizza Making Electric Tandoor:

Size: Organised & portable design

Power: Efficient heating element for quick cooking

Material: Durable construction with non-stick seat

Timer: Adjustable timer for controlled cooking

Regulator: Precise temperature control

Cooking Functions: Grilling, Roasting, Baking, Pizza making

Ideal for: Quick and healthy cooking at home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ideal for quick cooking Limited cooking capacity for large meals Compact and easy to store May require careful temperature monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the versatility of the BrightBerg Electric Tandoor, mentioning its ease of use and the quality of grilled and baked dishes. They also love how it helps prepare meals quickly.

Why choose this product?

This electric tandoor is perfect for those looking to cook a variety of dishes in less time. Its portable design and useful features make it a great addition to any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals with ease.

The Glen 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill is the perfect addition for those who love to enjoy tandoori meals without stepping out. Made with a sturdy stainless steel body and featuring 1100 watts of power, it heats up quickly, making cooking efficient and enjoyable. If you want to grill kebabs, roast vegetables, or bake tandoor roti, this tandoor’s 40 cm surface allows you to cook in larger batches. With simple controls, anyone can easily master the art of tandoori cooking right at home.

Specifications of Glen 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill:

Size: 40 cm

Power: 1100 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Functions: Grilling, Roasting, Baking

Fast heat-up time

Slim design for space-saving

Easy-to-clean surface

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and easy to use May not be big enough for large families Cooks evenly and consistently No precise temperature control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate how easy it is to use and clean the Glen 5014 Electric Tandoor. Many love how quickly it cooks their favourite tandoori dishes and how even the heat distribution is.

Why choose this product?

For anyone who wants to make authentic tandoori dishes at home with minimal effort, the Glen 5014 offers great value. Its spacious cooking surface and simple design make it an easy choice for everyday use.

6. Chefman Electric Tandoor

The Chefman Electric Tandoor is built for those who want to bring the essence of traditional tandoori cooking to their kitchen. Designed with larger meals in mind, its spacious interior makes it easy to prepare dishes for family dinners, special occasions, or parties. No matter it's juicy kebabs, crispy tandoori chicken, or freshly baked breads, this electric tandoor helps create a warm, enjoyable cooking experience. With adjustable settings and a durable build, it’s a reliable cooking companion for all your grilling and roasting needs.

Specifications of Chefman Electric Tandoor:

Size: Large (Ideal for cooking for groups)

Power: 1200 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Temperature Control: Adjustable

Non-stick Coating: Yes, for easy cleanup

Cooking Functions: Grilling, Roasting, Baking

Timer: Yes, for precise cooking

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious for large meals Takes up more kitchen space Even heat distribution for uniform cooking Requires a larger countertop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large cooking capacity and consistent grilling results. It’s perfect for big gatherings, and they love the non-stick feature for easy cleaning.

Why choose this product?

This electric tandoor is the best choice for anyone who often hosts dinner parties or enjoys making large quantities of tandoori dishes. Its easy-to-use design and large cooking capacity make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Also Read: How to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen: A complete buying guide for healthier, hassle-free cooking at home

The Chefman Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment brings the experience of tandoori cooking to your home with ease. This model comes with useful accessories that help you create everything from grilled kebabs to roasted vegetables without the need for a traditional tandoor oven. The adjustable temperature settings allow you to control the heat, ensuring your food is cooked just right. Its design makes it convenient for everyday use, in case you’re preparing meals for the family or hosting a gathering with friends.

Specifications of Chefman Electric Tandoor:

Power: 1200 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Temperature Control: Adjustable for precise cooking

Accessories: Includes skewers, grill racks, and more

Cooking Functions: Grilling, Roasting, Baking

Size: Medium (ideal for small gatherings)

Non-stick Coating: Yes, for easy cleaning

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comes with helpful accessories May take up space in smaller kitchens Adjustable temperature for versatile cooking Not suitable for large family meals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate how easy the Chefman Electric Tandoor is to use, especially with the included accessories. They love the simple design and how it helps them prepare their favourite grilled dishes with minimal effort.

Why choose this product?

The Chefman Electric Tandoor is perfect for anyone who enjoys grilling at home. The included accessories make it even more convenient to prepare a variety of dishes without the mess or hassle.

The Wellberg Electric Tandoor Medium Size 2 in 1 is a versatile kitchen companion, perfect for grilling, roasting, and baking. It comes with a set of accessories that help you easily create delicious meals right at home. If you're making kebabs, grilling vegetables, or roasting meats, this tandoor and grill combination simplifies the cooking process. Its slim design fits comfortably in most kitchens, and the easy-to-use features make it ideal for both beginners and seasoned cooks alike.

Specifications of Wellberg Electric Tandoor:

Power: 1200 watts

Material: Stainless steel body

Temperature control: Adjustable

Cooking functions: Grilling, roasting, baking

Size: Medium

Design: 2-in-1 tandoor and grill

Non-stick surface: Yes, for easy cleaning

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Great for small to medium meals Not suitable for large gatherings Comes with useful accessories Takes time to heat up

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love how the Wellberg Electric Tandoor simplifies cooking their favourite grilled and roasted dishes at home. Many mention the easy setup and the included accessories that make the process even more convenient.

Why choose this product?

The Wellberg Electric Tandoor is a great choice for anyone who loves grilling and roasting at home. Its 2-in-1 design and useful accessories make it simple to cook delicious meals without the hassle.

Also Read: Best electric tandoor for home: Top 10 options for authentic tandoori delights

The BrightBerg Electric Tandoor Pizza Machine B-4 Big Xll 2000 watts brings the taste of tandoori dishes right to your kitchen with ease. Built with a powerful 2000 watt capacity and a CRC seat powder-coated body, it’s designed to handle high heat and deliver consistent results. The stainless steel element ensures even cooking, while the thoughtful accessories make meal prep a breeze. In case you're grilling kebabs, baking pizzas, or roasting veggies, this tandoor is your go-to appliance for delicious meals on any occasion.

Specifications of BrightBerg Electric Tandoor:

Power: 2000 watts

Material: CRC seat powder coating body, stainless steel element

Accessories: Includes various cooking accessories

Suitable for: Grilling, roasting, baking

Ideal for: Home cooking, BBQ, pizza making

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 2000W power for faster cooking May be too large for smaller kitchens Durable CRC coating and stainless steel element Requires proper care for longevity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the generous cooking space and the fast cooking process. They also mention the solid construction and the practical accessories that come with the electric tandoor, making it easier to cook a variety of dishes.

Why choose this product?

The BrightBerg Electric Tandoor is an excellent option for those seeking a reliable appliance for preparing tandoori dishes. With its high power and durable design, it's a great fit for cooking a wide range of dishes for meals or gatherings.

The KGF Classic Heat Controller Standard Electric Tandoor is built for those who love preparing tandoori meals at home. With a 2000 watts heating element, it cooks food quickly and evenly, making it great for grilling, roasting, and baking. Its 16-inch size fits well in most kitchens and is perfect for small gatherings. The sleek black finish and sturdy design promise durability, offering a reliable way to enjoy delicious, homemade tandoori dishes without the hassle of going to a restaurant. It’s an excellent addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of KGF Classic Heat Controller Standard Electric Tandoor:

Size: 16 inches

Power: 2000 watts heating element

Colour: Classy black

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 2000 watts power for quick cooking Only suitable for medium-sized batches Comes with all essential accessories May occupy more kitchen counter space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate how easy it is to use the KGF Classic Heat Controller Electric Tandoor. They love that it comes with everything needed for cooking tandoori dishes and find the 2000 watt power and 16-inch size perfect for preparing meals for their family or guests.

Why choose this product?

The KGF Classic Heat Controller Electric Tandoor is a great choice for those who love cooking tandoori dishes at home. With its fast cooking and even heat distribution, along with a durable build and helpful accessories, it makes cooking both simple and enjoyable.

Also Read: Looking for the best oven for baking at home? Check out our detailed buying guide to help you choose

Top 3 features of the best electric tandoors:

Best Electric Tandoors Material Used Type Special Features Glen Electric Tandoor and Grill Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor & Grill Dual function for grilling and tandoori-style cooking Mini Chef Electric Tandoor Stainless Steel, Powder Coated Electric Tandoor Compact design, efficient for small batches Wellberg Electric Tandoor 14-inch Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor 14-inch size, comes with accessories for grilling and roasting BrightBerg Pizza Making Electric Tandoor B-4 TR Stainless Steel, Powder Coated Electric Tandoor & Pizza 2000W power, ideal for pizza and tandoori dishes Glen 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor & Grill 40 cm size, 1100W, comes with grilling and roasting functions Chefman Electric Tandoor Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor Large size, designed for cooking a variety of tandoori dishes Chefman Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor Includes multiple accessories, easy to use and clean Wellberg Electric Tandoor Medium Size 2-in-1 Stainless Steel, Aluminium 2-in-1 Electric Tandoor & Grill Versatile, great for grilling, baking, and roasting BrightBerg Electric Tandoor Pizza Machine B-4 Big Xll 2000W Stainless Steel, CRC Powder Coated Electric Tandoor & Pizza 2000W, designed for pizza making, grills and tandoori cooking KGF Classic Heat Controller Standard Electric Tandoor Stainless Steel, Aluminium Electric Tandoor 16-inch size, 2000W heating element, heat controller for even cooking

Best overall electric tandoor:

When it comes to creating your ideal setup, the Glen Electric Tandoor and Grill is the kitchen companion you can count on. It’s like having a trusted friend who makes every meal easier. With its 1100 watts power, it heats up quickly, ensuring your food cooks just right every time. The stainless steel body adds durability and a sleek finish to your kitchen, while the compact design makes storage a breeze. In case you are grilling or roasting, this tandoor delivers consistent, delicious results. Simple, reliable, and efficient; just what you need!

Also Read: Air fryer vs OTG oven: What are the differences? Our comparison with top options

Best budget friendly electric tandoor:

If you're looking for a budget-friendly electric tandoor that delivers on both value and quality, the Wellberg Electric Tandoor Medium Size 2 in 1 is a great choice. It's perfect for grilling and roasting, and the 2-in-1 design makes it versatile enough for a variety of dishes. Compact yet spacious, this electric tandoor is easy to use and clean, making it ideal for everyday meals. Plus, with the handy accessories included, you’ll have everything you need to get started right away.

What size electric tandoor should I choose to suit my cooking needs and available kitchen space?

Understanding your cooking frequency and the number of people you usually cook for can help determine whether a small, medium, or large tandoor will be the best fit for your kitchen.

How can I ensure that the tandoor maintains consistent heat and cooks evenly without overcooking or undercooking my dishes?

Looking for features such as adjustable heat settings and a reliable heating element can help you avoid uneven cooking, ensuring your tandoor meets your expectations every time.

Is the electric tandoor easy to clean, and does it come with accessories that make the cooking process more convenient?

Regular cleaning is crucial for maintaining the tandoor’s lifespan, and accessories like trays, skewers, or non-stick coatings can make your cooking experience smoother and cleaning hassle-free.

Similar stories for you:

Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between ₹10000-20000: Top 10 options for you

Best microwave brands in India: Master the art of cooking with top 9 picks from Samsung, Haier and more

Best blender mixer under ₹10000: Top 10 models for versatile blending and mixing capabilities

Best juicer mixer grinder: Find your all-in-one kitchen appliance for juicing, grinding and blending needs, top 10 picks

FAQs on best electric tandoors: What is the ideal wattage for an electric tandoor? A 1500 watt to 2000 watt electric tandoor is ideal for fast and efficient cooking.

Can an electric tandoor be used for baking? Yes, most electric tandoors can also be used for baking bread, cakes, and pizzas.

Is it safe to use an electric tandoor indoors? Yes, electric tandoors are safe for indoor use as they don’t produce smoke like traditional tandoors.

How long does it take to cook food in an electric tandoor? Cooking time typically ranges from 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the food and temperature setting.

Can I cook multiple dishes at once in an electric tandoor? Yes, many electric tandoors have spacious interiors that allow you to cook multiple items simultaneously, making it great for family meals or gatherings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.