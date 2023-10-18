Amazon Sale 2023: Explore the top ASUS laptops with up to 36% off

ASUS laptops come with many functions that make them stand out among other brands of laptops. , it comes with Harman Kardon-certified speakers that deliver clear and robust sound. Vivobook is a pick if you want to make a statement with your Laptop and is perfect for those who appreciate bold looks and colours in a thin, portable package size. ASUS laptops have characteristics like durability, reliability, and many features that make them prominent among other laptops. So, to know about their features, pros, cons, and uses, read this article. Learn about suggestions to buy the best Laptop for yourself and how to find it. Therefore, please read this article to learn about its features and find them in Amazon sale 2023. It details all the uses and features to help you make a selection and buy it whichever suits your needs and requirements. Lastly, it enlists the best value for money product and the best overall product after comparative analysis to help you buy the best product for yourself. Amazon Sale 2023: Bring home an ASUS laptop with the best deal.(Unsplash)

1. Asus 15-X515Ea-Bq562Ts Intel ® Core I5-1135G7 15.6 Inches Fhd Vivobook (8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd + 32Gb ® Optane Memory/Windows 10+Mcafee/Ms Office H&S 2019/Fp Reader/1.75 Kg/Silver)

It is an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with integrated IRIS X graphics. It has storage of 512 GB and has Intel Optane Memory HDD housing for storage expansion + 1 x 2.5' HDD slot for storage expansion. It has a display size of 39.62cm (15.6) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz, Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC, with wide 178° viewing angles, With ASUS Splendid. The Software includes a Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, a Pre-Installed MS Office Home & Student 2019 with lifetime validity, and a McAfee Anti-Virus with 1-year validity. Its input/output ports have 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen, 1 Type-C, and 1x Micro SD card reader. It has a fingerprint reader and VGA Web Camera (Fixed type), which gives wi-fi 5 (802.11ac) 2*2, Bluetooth 4.1, a Built-in speaker, and a Built-in microphone.

Specifications of Asus 15-X515Ea-Bq562Ts Intel ® Core I5

Brand: ASUS

Series: 15 X515Ea Bq562Ts

Colour: Silver

Form factor: Vivobook

Product dimensions: 23 x 35.9 x 1.99 cm; 1.75 Kilograms

RAM size: 8 GB

Audio details: Speakers

Connectivity type: Bluetooth, wi-fi

Wireless type: ‎Bluetooth, 802.11ac, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

Included components: Adaptor, Laptop, Manual

Pros Cons It gives the best performance Some negative reviews said that some laptop button only powers on a few times. It has a sleek design.

B09DCSCR77

2. ASUS Vivobook 15, IntelCore i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr /Silver/1.75), X1502ZA-EJ742WS

It is an ASUS laptop in Amazon Sale with an IntelCore i7-12650H Processor 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores). It has a memory of 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB Onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) and gives a storage of 512 GB. Its display size includes a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, 220nits, 60Hz refresh rate, an Anti-glare display, and 455 NTSC. It provides an integrated Intel UHD graphics. Its operating system includes a pre-installed Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and has software that is pre-installed Home and Student with lifetime validity. Its design is 1.99 cm long, is 1.20 kg, and is a thin and light laptop. It gives up to 6 hours of battery life, depending on the usage conditions. It is a backlit chiclet keyboard that you can use in 1.4 mm essential travel.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, IntelCore i7-12650H 12th Gen

Brand: ASUS

Series: ASUS Vivobook 15

Color: Icelight Silver

Form-factor: Ultra-Portable

Package dimensions: ‎48 x 28.8 x 6.6 cm; 1.7 Kilograms

RAM size: 16 GB

Memory technology: SODIMM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Included components: Laptop, Charging Adapter, User Manuals & Documents

Pros Cons It performs the quality with which you can handle your work. The sticker has Intel iRIS Xe, but when in GPU, it is written Intel R UHD. Gives a battery life of 3-4 hours

B0CCP9RSG9

3. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.8 kg), M1603QA-MB502WS

It is an ASUS laptop available in Amazon Sale 2023 and has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Mobile processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB cache, up to 4.2 GHz max boost). It has the memory of 8 GB DDR4 onboard with and storage of 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Its display is a 16.0-inch (40.64 cm) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio, LED Backlit 300nits, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, and 86% screen-to-body ratio. It has Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics and an operating system of Windows 11 Home, including Office Home and Student 2021 software. Its design is 1.99 cm thin, weighs 1.80 kg, and gives 50 WHrs battery capacity and gives up to 8 hours of battery life, depending on usage conditions. It has a backlit Chiclet keyboard with a number key and a 1.44 essential travel.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch

Brand: ASUS

Series: Vivobook 16X

Color: Quiet Blue

Form factor: Thin and light

Screen resolution: 1920X1200 pixels

Resolution: 1920 X 1200 (WUXGA) Pixels

Product dimensions: 24.77 x 35.84 x 1.99 cm; 1.8 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Audio details: Headphones, Speakers

Speaker Description: Built-in speakers

Pros Cons Screen quality, Brightness People faced clicking issues Anti-glare Its display is not good, as per some negative reviews

B09ZV5CDWD

4. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

It is an ASUS Vivobook laptop available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival, having a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P Processor of 1.1 GHz. It has a memory capacity of 8 GB DDR4 on board 3200 MHz with storage of 512 GB. Its display is a 15.6-inch (39.62cm), FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, 220nits, 60Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut and Anti-glare display. It has integrated Intel UHD graphics and an operating system of Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. Its design is 1.80-1.84 cm thin and weighs 1.70 kg. It is a thin and light laptop with 42 WHrs, 3S1P, three cell Lion, and gives a battery life of up to 6 hours. It has a Chiclet keyboard.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen

Rand: ASUS

Series: Vivobook 15

Color: Quiet Blue

Form factor: Ultra-Portable

Screen resolution: 1920X1080 Pixels

Product dimensions: 23.3 x 36 x 2 cm; 1.7 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Audio details: Headphones, Speakers

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth, wi-fi

Pros Cons Anti-glare, Value for money It’s laptop settings not opening properly Battery life As per some negative reviews, its panel screen is pathetic and ruins the whole experience of a fast processor.

B0BLP23H71

5. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W

It is an Intel Core i7-11800H Processor 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 Cores), which is available as best ASUS offers and plays over 100 high-quality PC games, plus new and upcoming blockbusters on day one like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV and one month of Game Pass-including EA Play. It has new games added, and there's always something new to play every time. Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite*, Knockout City, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft PC Bundle, Need for Speed Heat, Psychonauts2, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, 12 Minutes are some those games. In addition, it has a memory of 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz, Upgradeable Up to 32GB using 2x SO-DIMM Slot, Storage: 512g PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. Its display is 15.6-inch ( 39.62 cm) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 250nits, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, vIPS-level Anti-glare display, Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, with Adaptive-Sync. Its graphics are Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 VRAM with Up to 1585MHz at 60W (75W with Dynamic Boost). Lastly, its operating system is pre-installed Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz

Brand: ASUS

Series: TUF Gaming F15

Colour: Graphite Black

Form factor: Gaming Laptop

Package dimensions: 42.8 x 31.2 x 10.4 cm; 2.3 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Audio details: Headphones, Speakers

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth, wi-fi

Voltage type: 20 V

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Screen quality, Camera quality The response time is too low For gaming

B0CCYGC3TS

6. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ523WS

It is an ASUS Vivobook laptop, available in Amazon sale 2023 and instructed for handwash only. It has an Intel Core i5-12500H Processor with 2.5 GHz (18M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4P+8E cores). Its memory is 8 GB, and it has 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Its display is 15.6-inch (35.56cm), FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit, 60Hz refresh rate, 220nits, 45% NTSC color gamut, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 and it has Intel Iris X Graphics. Its operating system is Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Software Included: Pre-Installed Office Home and Student 2021. Lastly, it has a 1.99 cm thin and light Laptop and 42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion, and Up to 6 hours of battery life.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Product dimensions: 48.5 x 29 x 6.7 cm; 1.7 Kilograms

Item model no: X1502ZA-EJ523WS

Item weight: 1 kg 700 g

Included components: Laptop, Power Adaptor & User Manual

Pros Cons Camera quality Battery backup is poor Screen quality, Very fast bootup and fast shut-up

B0C5N3G2MD

7. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS

It is an ASUS smartphone with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Laptop 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores). It has 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory with 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Its display is a 5.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 45% NTSC color gamut with an anti-glare display. It has integrated intel UHD graphics, a backlit Chiclet keyboard with a number key, and an operating system of Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. The software included is Pre-Installed Office Home and Student 2021, and it comes with 1 year McAfee anti-virus.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020

Brand: ASUS

Series: Vivobook 15

Color: Transparent Silver

Form factor: Ultra Portable

Screen resolution: 1366X768

Product dimensions: 48.7 x 29.9 x 6.7 cm; 1.8 Kilograms

RAM size: 8GB

Voltage: 19 Volts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wi-fi

Are batteries included: Laptop, User Manual, 45W AC Adapter

Included components: Laptop, User Manual, 45W AC Adapter

Pros Cons Camera quality Performance is poor, and build quality is also low Anti-glare,Fingerprint reader Low battery life

B0C1GM4C6V

8. ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming Laptop F15, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), FX506HF-HN025W

It has an Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 2.7 with play over high-quality PC games and new and upcoming blockbusters with day one like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV and 1 month of game pass including EA Play. It has new games added, including Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite*, Knockout City, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft PC Bundle, Need for Speed Heat, Psychonauts2, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, 12 Minutes. Its memory details are 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz Support Up to 32GB 2x SO-DIMM slots, Storage: 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with additional 1x M.2 Slot for SSD Storage expansion. Lastly, its display is 15.6 inch (39.62 cms) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 250nits, 144Hz Refresh Rate, vIPS-level Anti-glare display, Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 with Adaptive-Sync. It works in the operating system of Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming Laptop F15

Brand: ASUS

Series: TUF Gaming F15

Colour: Black

Form-Factor: Ultra-Portable

Screen Resolution: 1920X1080 Pixels

Package dimensions: 43 x 30.8 x 10.4 cm; 2.3 Kilograms

RAM Size: 16

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Included components: Laptop, Adaptor, and User Manual

Pros Cons For gaming Some reviews said that battery backup is not good Anti-glare, Screen quality Works slow

B0C27SD9YR

Three best feature for consumers:

Best value for money product

Thus, from the list above of ASUS Laptops, the one which comes in the most miniature price range is ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS. It comes at only Rs. 28,990 and is considered the best ASUS laptop for money. It has the cheapest price as compared to other laptops.

Best overall product

So, taking into account the different features and all the functionalities and uses, the one ASUS laptop that can be considered the best overall product is the ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W since it has numerous features and functionalities and has best system of work as compared to all the other products. However, it has a high price of Rs. 69,990, but its features and functionalities are worth every penny.

How to find the best ASUS Laptop

So, it is here if you are looking for the best ASUS laptops. You must look for their features and other details in the online product descriptions and choose the one that suits your budget. Another point to add is you can read the reviews of these products to learn about their positive and negative reviews and accordingly buy one which is supported. Analyze your requirements and the details to buy one for yourself.

