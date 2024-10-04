Amazon Sale 2024 4 PM Deals: Save over 30% on top Samsung washing machines this Great Indian Festival; top deals for you

Get ready for unbeatable savings during the Amazon Sale 2024 with exclusive 4 PM Deals! This Great Indian Festival 2024, shoppers can save over 30% on top Samsung washing machines. With advanced technology and innovative features, Samsung washing machines are designed to meet all your laundry needs, ensuring your clothes come out fresh and clean every time. Whether you’re looking for energy-efficient options or machines that offer superior wash performance, you’ll find the perfect fit for your home. Wash away the old & embrace the new with amazing deals on Samsung washing machines at the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Samsung's extensive range offers something for everyone, combining style and functionality.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Light Grey. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, this washing machine provides efficient cleaning while saving energy. The Soft Closing Door ensures safe and quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Colour: Light Grey

Technology: Eco Bubble

Motor: Digital Inverter

Features: Soft Closing Door

Weight: 33 Kg

Dimensions: 54.5 x 56 x 86.3 cm

2. Samsung 8 Kg Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Lavender Grey features Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed for quick and efficient cleaning. The Soft Closing Door adds a layer of safety and convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Technology: Eco Bubble with Super Speed

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Colour: Lavender Grey

Features: Soft Closing Door

Award: Washing Machine Brand of the Year

Weight: 33 Kg

Dimensions: 54.5 x 56 x 86.3 cm

3. Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Digital Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox is an excellent choice. With AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers a smart and convenient laundry experience. The Hygiene Steam feature with an Inbuilt Heater ensures effective cleaning, while the Digital Inverter motor delivers quiet and energy-efficient performance.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Digital Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Colour: Inox

Features: AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Motor: Digital Inverter

Weight: 62 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 55 x 85 cm

4. Samsung 9 kg Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox features Eco Bubble Technology and delivers efficient cleaning performance. With AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity, it adds convenience to your laundry routine. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quiet operation, while the Hygiene Steam function sanitises your clothes.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Colour: Inox

Features: Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam

Motor: Digital Inverter

Weight: 66 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 55 x 85 cm

Unbelievable deals on Samsung washing machines await at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

5. Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Lavender Grey is an ideal choice for your laundry needs. Featuring Ecobubble technology, it delivers powerful cleaning performance even in cold water. The Hygiene Steam function with an Inbuilt Heater effectively sanitises your clothes, while the Digital Inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Colour: Lavender Grey

Features: Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Motor: Digital Inverter

Weight: 43 Kg

Dimensions: 56.8 x 56.5 x 90.0 cm

6. Samsung 7 kg Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in DA Silver is designed to meet all your laundry requirements. Featuring Hygiene Steam technology with an Inbuilt Heater, it effectively eliminates stubborn stains and allergens. The Digital Inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Colour: DA Silver

Features: Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Motor: Digital Inverter

Weight: 60 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 55 x 85 cm

7. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox features a Digital Inverter Motor for energy-efficient performance and a quieter wash. With its Hygiene Steam technology, it effectively removes tough stains and allergens, ensuring your laundry is impeccably clean.

Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Colour: Inox

Features: Digital Inverter Motor, Hygiene Steam

Weight: 70 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 55 x 85 cm

8. Samsung 8 kg Digital Inverter Motor Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in Inox features a Digital Inverter Motor for energy-efficient operation and reduced noise. With its Hygiene Steam function, it effectively tackles tough stains and allergens for a deep clean.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Digital Inverter Motor Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Colour: Inox

Features: Digital Inverter Motor, Hygiene Steam

Weight: 70 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 55 x 85 cm

9. Samsung 7 kg Eco Bubble Super Speed Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine In Light Grey features Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, providing efficient cleaning while saving time and energy. The Soft Closing Door adds a touch of convenience and safety to your laundry experience.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Eco Bubble Super Speed Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Colour: Light Grey

Features: Eco Bubble Technology, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door

Weight: 60 Kg

Dimensions: 55 x 56 x 85 cm

10. Samsung 9 kg Ecobubble Super Speed Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Black Caviar features Eco Bubble technology for exceptional cleaning results and Super Speed functionality to significantly reduce wash times. Enjoy added peace of mind with Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater for thorough sanitisation.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Ecobubble Super Speed Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Colour: Black Caviar

Features: Eco Bubble, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Weight: 70 Kg

Dimensions: 60 x 63 x 85 cm

Check out more deals on Samsung washing machines during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

FAQs regarding the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 deals on Samsung washing machines: What discounts can I expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 on Samsung washing machines? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can expect significant discounts on Samsung washing machines, with savings potentially exceeding 30%. Specific offers will vary by model and may include bundled deals or cashback offers.

Are there any exclusive models available only during the sale? Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale often features exclusive models or limited-edition colours of Samsung washing machines. Keep an eye on the sale listings for unique offerings that may not be available outside of the event.

How can I find the best deals on Samsung washing machines during the sale? To find the best deals, visit the dedicated Samsung storefront on Amazon during the sale. You can also use filters to sort by best-selling or most discounted products. Signing up for notifications will help you stay updated on flash sales and limited-time offers.

Is there a warranty or guarantee on Samsung washing machines purchased during the sale? Yes, Samsung washing machines purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale come with the standard manufacturer warranty. Be sure to check the warranty details on the product page before making a purchase.

Can I avail of financing options or EMI while purchasing a Samsung washing machine? Yes, Amazon typically offers financing options, including EMI plans, for large appliances like washing machines. Check the payment options available at checkout to choose a plan that suits your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.