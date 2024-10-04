Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 30% off on best camera smartphones under 50000

Amazon Sale 2024: Amazon's festive sale has been going in full force with huge discounts on electronic items across categories and brands. This is the best time to purchase a new smartphone, as buyers can avail huge deals and discounts on their desired products. If you still haven't shopped during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, then worry not because we have found just the right products for you. Check out the list of best camera smartphones under ₹ 50000 you can buy during Amazon Sale 2024. (Amazon)

If you are in search of feature-filled camera-centric smartphones, then we have curated a list of 5 best camera smartphones such as Honor 200, Vivo V40 Pro, and others under Rs.50000 to help you make an informed decision.

5 best camera smartphones under Rs.50000

Honor 200 5G: The first camera smartphone in the list we have is the Honor 200 5G which was launched earlier this year in the high mid-range smartphone market. The Honor 200 5G features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle main camera with OS, a 50MP OIS telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide-angle macro camera. During the Amazon sale 2024, buyers can get the smartphone at a 30% discount with a sale price of just Rs.27998.

Vivo V40 Pro 5G: This is also a newly launched Vivo V-series smartphone with ZEISS optics cameras, providing a professional photography experience. The Vivo V40 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capabilities, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs.46350.

OnePlus 12R: Another feature-filled camera smartphone which you can consider buying is the new OnePlus 12R. The smartphone features a triple camera setup that comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera sensor, providing users with great image quality. Now, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get the OnePlus 12R at just Rs.40998.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: This smartphone is popularly known for its sleek and premium design and commendable camera capabilities. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G comes with a 50 MP wide-angle main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro vision. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G can be bought at a discounted price of Rs.35986 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: The last camera smartphone on the list we have is the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G which comes with unique camera features. The smartphone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Now, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs.45999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.