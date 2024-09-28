Amazon Sale 2024 is now LIVE: Get up to 90% off on smartwatches from Samsung, Noise, Apple and more

The Amazon Sale 2024 is LIVE, and it's time to take advantage of unbeatable offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This year, the excitement is palpable as shoppers flock to discover the best smartwatch deals available. If you've been eyeing that perfect smartwatch, now is the ideal moment to act. With amazing deals on smartwatches from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise and many more you can enjoy incredible savings that reach up to 90% off. Amazon Sale 2024: With discounts on top brands, it’s the perfect opportunity to invest in a stylish and functional smartwatch.

The Amazon Diwali Sale is the perfect occasion to upgrade your tech and make a stylish statement without breaking the bank. Explore a wide range of the best smartwatch offers that cater to every lifestyle, whether you need fitness tracking, health monitoring, or seamless connectivity. Don't miss out on the smartwatch discounts that will help you stay and enhance your daily routine.

The Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch, now available with an 83% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, is packed with features perfect for both men and women. It boasts a large 1.85” display with 550 NITS brightness for clear viewing, even under the sun. With Bluetooth calling, a 10-day battery life, and 100 sports modes, this smartwatch is designed for convenience and fitness. The Noise Health Suite tracks your wellness, while Smart DND ensures uninterrupted rest. Experience seamless connectivity with Tru Sync technology.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch

1.85” TFT LCD display

Bluetooth calling

10-day battery

100 sports modes

Smart DND feature

The Noise Twist Smartwatch is available with a massive 78% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This stylish smartwatch comes with a 1.38" round TFT display, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 water resistance. It also features 100+ watch faces and tracks health with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2. With a 7-day battery life, it’s perfect for daily use. Grab the best smartwatch deals during the Amazon Sale 2024 and enjoy premium features at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on these fantastic smartwatch discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Specifications of Noise Twist Smartwatch

1.38" TFT display

7-day battery life

100+ watch faces

Bluetooth calling

IP68 water resistance

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth(4.6cm, Black, Compatible with Android

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is available with a 65% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This premium smartwatch features a 4.6cm display and runs on Wear OS, powered by Samsung. It's compatible only with Android devices and offers advanced health monitoring like body composition analysis, sleep tracking, and a heart rate monitor. With 90+ workout modes and seamless connectivity, it’s the ultimate fitness companion. Don’t miss out on these best smartwatch offers and smartwatch discounts during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth

4.6cm display

Wear OS by Samsung

90+ workout modes

361mAh battery

Android-only compatibility

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE is available with a massive 77% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This sleek 4.6cm smartwatch offers LTE connectivity, allowing you to stay connected without your phone. It runs on Wear OS powered by Samsung and offers advanced health monitoring features like body composition analysis, heart rate, and sleep tracking. With 90+ workout modes and up to 40 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Don’t miss the best smartwatch deals and smartwatch discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

4.6cm display

LTE connectivity

Body composition analysis

90+ workout modes

40-hour battery life

Stay active and informed with this powerful fitness partner, and embrace a healthier lifestyle with the Apple Watch Series 9! The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), is now available at 16% off during Great Indian Festival Sale. This smartwatch features a sleek silver stainless steel case with a silver Milanese loop, perfect for both style and functionality. Enjoy an always-on Retina display that keeps you connected without needing your iPhone. With advanced health tracking, including blood oxygen and ECG apps, you can monitor your fitness and well-being effortlessly.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9

Size: 41mm (fits wrists 130-180mm)

Connectivity: GPS + Cellular

Battery: Long-lasting Lithium Ion

Health Features: Blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking

Special Features: Always-on display, customisable watch faces, water-resistant

Check out the best offers and discounts on smartwatches on Amazon Sale 2024.

Check out more deals on smartwatches on Amazon Sale 2024

The Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch is now available at an amazing 65% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Featuring built-in GPS, ultra-long 16-day battery life, and 10 ATM water resistance, this watch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers. With Zepp Coach™ offering AI-powered personalised workout guidance, you'll train smarter. Its dual-tone design is stylish and rugged, ready for any challenge. Don’t miss out on the best smartwatch deals and discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024!

Specifications of Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch

46mm dual-tone design

Built-in GPS with 5 satellite systems

16-day battery life

10 ATM water resistance

Zepp Coach™ for personalised workouts

The Amazfit Balance 46mm Smartwatch is now 39% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! It boasts a 1.5" AMOLED display, built-in GPT-4, and dual-band GPS for industry-leading accuracy. Enjoy 14 days of battery life, 100+ sports modes, AI-powered sleep analysis, and body composition metrics like BMI, body fat, and more. With Bluetooth calling, music storage, and Zepp Coach™, this watch offers personalised fitness coaching and a classic, lightweight design. Stay connected, active, and balanced with this powerful smartwatch, compatible with Android and iOS.

Specifications of Amazfit Balance 46mm Smartwatch

1.5" AMOLED display

14-day battery life

Built-in GPS

Bluetooth calling & music

150+ watch faces

The boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch is now available for just ₹799 during the Great Indian Festival Sale, offering an incredible 89% discount! This stylish smartwatch features a 1.69" HD display with 500 nits brightness, ensuring clear visuals. With a sleek metal body, it includes health monitoring functions like heart rate and SpO2 levels. Track your activities with 140+ watch faces and multiple sports modes, including running, cycling, and yoga. Designed for durability, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a battery life of up to 7 days.

Specifications of boAt Wave Lite Smart Watch

Screen: 1.69" HD touch display

Health Monitoring: HR & SpO2 levels

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Sports Modes: 10+ options

IP68 rated: Dust and water-resistant

Get the boAt Storm Call 3 Smart Watch now for just ₹899 during the Great Indian Festival Sale, featuring an impressive 89% discount! This smartwatch boasts a large 1.83" HD display, providing clear visuals for all your needs. With advanced Bluetooth calling and turn-by-turn navigation, staying connected and on track has never been easier. Customise your experience with the Watch Face Studio and enjoy over 700 active modes tailored to your lifestyle. Plus, the Emergency SOS feature ensures your safety at all times.

Specifications of boAt Storm Call 3 Smart Watch

Screen: 1.83" HD display

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

Navigation: Turn-by-turn directions

Durability: IP67 rated for dust and splash resistance

Features: QR code tray, built-in games, customisable watch faces

Elevate your fitness and cricket experience with the Cultsport Burn Plus smartwatch! This smartwatch is now available for just ₹1,499 with an incredible 85% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale! Featuring a stunning 1.78" AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, this smartwatch offers vibrant visuals and an always-on display. Stay connected with advanced Bluetooth calling, receive real-time cricket scores, and enjoy match notifications right on your wrist.

Specifications of Cultsport Burn Plus smartwatch

Display: 1.78" AMOLED, 600 nits brightness

Battery Life: Up to 7 days, fast charging in under 1.5 hours

Health Monitoring: 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep, and breathe training

Sport Modes: Over 100 options and cloud-based watch faces

Features: AI voice assistant, instant notifications, functional crown control

More smartwatch deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

FAQs on smartwatches on Amazon Sale What brands of smartwatches are available during the Amazon Sale 2024? You can find a variety of top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Noise, and more, offering their latest models at significant discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

How much can I save on smartwatches during this sale? The Amazon Sale 2024 features incredible discounts, with savings of up to 90% off on select smartwatches, making it an excellent opportunity to grab your favourite device at a lower price.

When does the Amazon Sale 2024 end? While the exact end date may vary, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale typically lasts for several days. It’s best to check the Amazon website for the most up-to-date information on sale dates and availability.

Are there any special offers for Prime members during the sale? Yes! Amazon Prime members often enjoy exclusive deals, early access to sales, and additional discounts on various products, including smartwatches, during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Can I return or exchange my smartwatch if I change my mind? Yes, Amazon has a return policy that allows customers to return or exchange products within a specified period. Be sure to check the return policy specific to the smartwatch you purchase during the sale for details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.