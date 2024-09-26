Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Washing machines at up to 43% off from top brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 features huge savings on washing machines, including smart, AI-powered, and energy-efficient models. Hurry!
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members and will be accessible to all shoppers from September 27. It is an excellent opportunity to purchase the best washing machines available in the Indian market. The sale offers top choices from leading brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and IFB. Customers can choose from a wide range of options, including both top-load and front-load models.
Whether you're looking for a basic machine or a high-end model with smart features, this sale has something for everyone. Advanced options include AI-powered washing machines and energy-efficient models that help reduce electricity bills. This is an ideal time to invest in a washing machine that suits your needs, with significant discounts available across a range of products. From simple washing needs to smart home solutions, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has it all covered.
Top picks for washing machines deals at the Amazon Sale 2024.
1.
Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F65LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)
The Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F65LF3CRB) is an ideal choice for small families. It features 12 wash programmes to handle different fabric types and laundry needs, while its Active Foam Wash Technology ensures deep cleaning. The antibacterial water inlet enhances hygiene, and the 5-star energy rating makes it an eco-friendly option. Its sleek Charcoal Inox Grey design adds a modern touch to any home, providing both style and functionality. This is a great option to pick up during Amazon Sale 2024.
Specifications of Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
6.5 kg capacity
Active Foam Wash Technology
12 wash programmes
Antibacterial water inlet
5-star energy rating
2) Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL) is perfect for medium-sized families. With AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers smart operation, while the Hygiene Steam function with an inbuilt heater ensures deep, germ-free cleaning. The Digital Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and durability. Its modern Inox design adds a sleek touch to your home, making laundry effortless and efficient. This can be yours during this Amazon Sale.
Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
7 kg capacity
AI Control with Wi-Fi connectivity
Hygiene Steam with inbuilt heater
Digital Inverter technology
5-star energy rating for efficient performance
Also read: Comprehensive comparison guide: IFB washing machines vs Voltas washers - which brand delivers superior performance?
3) LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z) is a reliable choice for small to medium families. Equipped with 5-star energy efficiency, it features TurboDrum and Smart Motion technology for powerful, efficient cleaning. The Waterfall Circulation ensures even detergent distribution for better wash results. Its Inverter technology provides energy savings and smooth performance, while the sleek Middle Free Silver design complements modern homes.
Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
7 kg capacity
TurboDrum and Smart Motion technology
Waterfall Circulation for better cleaning
Inverter technology for energy efficiency
5-star energy rating
4.
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW90T504DAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
The Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T504DAN1TL) is an excellent choice for large families. It features Eco Bubble Technology, which ensures efficient cleaning even at low temperatures. With AI Control and Wi-Fi, it offers smart, intuitive operation, while the Hygiene Steam function ensures deep cleaning and removes allergens. The Digital Inverter motor guarantees energy savings and long-lasting performance. Its stylish Inox design adds elegance to any home.
Specifications of Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
9 kg capacity
Eco Bubble Technology for efficient cleaning
AI Control with Wi-Fi connectivity
Hygiene Steam function for deep cleaning
Digital Inverter motor for energy efficiency
Also read: AI washing machines buying guide: Know all the details and features before you pick one
5.
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver)
The LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) is designed for medium to large families, offering efficient and powerful washing with TurboDrum technology. The Waterfall Circulation ensures even detergent distribution for better results, while the digital display makes operation easy and user-friendly. The Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, saving on electricity bills. Its Middle Free Silver design adds a modern, sleek look to any home. This can be a great option for your home to be bought during this Amazon 2024 Sale.
Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
8 kg capacity
TurboDrum for efficient washing
Waterfall Circulation for better cleaning
Digital display for easy operation
Inverter technology for energy savings
6.
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)
The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) is ideal for small to medium families, combining performance and energy efficiency with its 5-star rating. The Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD ensure thorough and gentle cleaning. It also features Steam Wash and Allergy Care, removing allergens for a hygienic wash. The in-built heater and touch panel enhance convenience, while Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues easily.
Specifications of LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
7 kg capacity
Direct Drive Technology with 6 Motion DD
Steam Wash and Allergy Care
In-built heater for efficient washing
Smart Diagnosis for easy problem-solving
7.
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, White)
The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL) is a great choice for medium to large families, offering effective cleaning with a 5-star energy rating. It features Hygiene Steam technology with an inbuilt heater, ensuring deep cleaning and sanitisation, ideal for removing stubborn stains and allergens. The Digital Inverter motor enhances energy efficiency while providing quieter operation. Its sleek white design fits well in any modern laundry space.
Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
8 kg capacity
Hygiene Steam technology with inbuilt heater
Digital Inverter motor for energy efficiency
Fully automatic for convenience
5-star energy rating for lower bills
Also read: Best 5-star washing machines: The perfect laundry solutions with our top 10 picks for you
8) Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL) is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it perfect for medium-sized families. With Eco Bubble Technology, it delivers powerful cleaning even in cold water, saving energy. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quiet operation and durability, while the soft closing door adds a touch of elegance and safety. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees low electricity consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for your laundry needs. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a good time to buy this appliances.
Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
8 kg capacity
Eco Bubble Technology for effective cleaning
Digital Inverter Motor for quieter operation
Soft closing door for added safety
5-star energy rating for energy efficiency
9) IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
The IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012) is a smart choice for modern households. Powered by AI, it features 9 Swirl Wash programmes that ensure thorough cleaning for various fabrics. The Steam Refresh Program eliminates wrinkles and refreshes garments, while the Eco Inverter technology provides energy efficiency and quiet operation. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily monitor and control your laundry from your smartphone. Its stylish Mocha finish adds a sophisticated touch to your laundry room.
Specifications of IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
8 kg capacity
AI-powered with 9 Swirl Wash programmes
Steam Refresh Program for wrinkle removal
Eco Inverter technology for energy savings
Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control
10.
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, centre jet pulsator, diamond drum and magic filter, Imperial Silver)
The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL) is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it perfect for small to medium families. Featuring a centre jet pulsator, it ensures thorough cleaning by creating a powerful water flow that penetrates fabrics deeply. The diamond drum design protects your clothes from damage, while the magic filter captures lint and dirt effectively. Its sleek Imperial Silver finish adds a modern touch to any laundry space, combining functionality with style.
Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
7 kg capacity
Centre jet pulsator for deep cleaning
Diamond drum to protect fabrics
Magic filter for lint and dirt removal
Fully automatic for ease of use
Similar articles for you:
Best top load washing machines to buy in 2024: Top 10 user-friendly, powerful, durable options
Best washing machines of 2024: 10 top-selling washing machine brands to consider in India
Best washing machine in India in 2024: Top 10 washers for quicker and cleaner laundry
Best washing machines under ₹20000: Top 10 budget-friendly options from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more
Top Washing machine with inbuilt heaters: Check out their benefits, features, and more
FAQs on washing machines
- What is the difference between front load and top load washing machines?
Front load washing machines are generally more energy-efficient and offer better cleaning performance. They are easier on fabrics but can be more expensive. Top load machines are easier to load and unload, typically faster, and often have a lower initial cost.
- How do I choose the right washing machine capacity?
The capacity you need depends on your household size. A 6-7 kg capacity is suitable for 2-3 people, while 8-9 kg is ideal for larger families. Consider your laundry habits and frequency to select the appropriate size.
- Are fully automatic machines better than semi-automatic ones?
Yes, fully automatic machines handle all washing processes automatically, including washing and spinning, saving time and effort. Semi-automatic machines require manual intervention between wash and spin cycles, making them less convenient.
- How often should I clean my washing machine?
It's recommended to clean your washing machine every month. Regular cleaning helps prevent odours and build-up of detergent residue. Run a hot wash cycle with vinegar or a washing machine cleaner to maintain freshness.
- Can I wash all types of fabrics in my washing machine?
Most washing machines can handle a variety of fabrics, but it’s essential to check the care labels on your clothes. Delicate items may require a gentle cycle or hand washing, while heavily soiled items might need a more robust setting.