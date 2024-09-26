Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Washing machines at up to 43% off from top brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members and will be accessible to all shoppers from September 27. It is an excellent opportunity to purchase the best washing machines available in the Indian market. The sale offers top choices from leading brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and IFB. Customers can choose from a wide range of options, including both top-load and front-load models. Amazon Sale 2024: Get very attractive discounts of all kinds of washing machines.

Whether you're looking for a basic machine or a high-end model with smart features, this sale has something for everyone. Advanced options include AI-powered washing machines and energy-efficient models that help reduce electricity bills. This is an ideal time to invest in a washing machine that suits your needs, with significant discounts available across a range of products. From simple washing needs to smart home solutions, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has it all covered.

Top picks for washing machines deals at the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F65LF3CRB) is an ideal choice for small families. It features 12 wash programmes to handle different fabric types and laundry needs, while its Active Foam Wash Technology ensures deep cleaning. The antibacterial water inlet enhances hygiene, and the 5-star energy rating makes it an eco-friendly option. Its sleek Charcoal Inox Grey design adds a modern touch to any home, providing both style and functionality. This is a great option to pick up during Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

6.5 kg capacity

Active Foam Wash Technology

12 wash programmes

Antibacterial water inlet

5-star energy rating

2) Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL) is perfect for medium-sized families. With AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers smart operation, while the Hygiene Steam function with an inbuilt heater ensures deep, germ-free cleaning. The Digital Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and durability. Its modern Inox design adds a sleek touch to your home, making laundry effortless and efficient. This can be yours during this Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

7 kg capacity

AI Control with Wi-Fi connectivity

Hygiene Steam with inbuilt heater

Digital Inverter technology

5-star energy rating for efficient performance

3) LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z) is a reliable choice for small to medium families. Equipped with 5-star energy efficiency, it features TurboDrum and Smart Motion technology for powerful, efficient cleaning. The Waterfall Circulation ensures even detergent distribution for better wash results. Its Inverter technology provides energy savings and smooth performance, while the sleek Middle Free Silver design complements modern homes.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

7 kg capacity

TurboDrum and Smart Motion technology

Waterfall Circulation for better cleaning

Inverter technology for energy efficiency

5-star energy rating

The Samsung 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T504DAN1TL) is an excellent choice for large families. It features Eco Bubble Technology, which ensures efficient cleaning even at low temperatures. With AI Control and Wi-Fi, it offers smart, intuitive operation, while the Hygiene Steam function ensures deep cleaning and removes allergens. The Digital Inverter motor guarantees energy savings and long-lasting performance. Its stylish Inox design adds elegance to any home.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

9 kg capacity

Eco Bubble Technology for efficient cleaning

AI Control with Wi-Fi connectivity

Hygiene Steam function for deep cleaning

Digital Inverter motor for energy efficiency

The LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) is designed for medium to large families, offering efficient and powerful washing with TurboDrum technology. The Waterfall Circulation ensures even detergent distribution for better results, while the digital display makes operation easy and user-friendly. The Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, saving on electricity bills. Its Middle Free Silver design adds a modern, sleek look to any home. This can be a great option for your home to be bought during this Amazon 2024 Sale.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

8 kg capacity

TurboDrum for efficient washing

Waterfall Circulation for better cleaning

Digital display for easy operation

Inverter technology for energy savings

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) is ideal for small to medium families, combining performance and energy efficiency with its 5-star rating. The Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD ensure thorough and gentle cleaning. It also features Steam Wash and Allergy Care, removing allergens for a hygienic wash. The in-built heater and touch panel enhance convenience, while Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues easily.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

7 kg capacity

Direct Drive Technology with 6 Motion DD

Steam Wash and Allergy Care

In-built heater for efficient washing

Smart Diagnosis for easy problem-solving

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL) is a great choice for medium to large families, offering effective cleaning with a 5-star energy rating. It features Hygiene Steam technology with an inbuilt heater, ensuring deep cleaning and sanitisation, ideal for removing stubborn stains and allergens. The Digital Inverter motor enhances energy efficiency while providing quieter operation. Its sleek white design fits well in any modern laundry space.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

8 kg capacity

Hygiene Steam technology with inbuilt heater

Digital Inverter motor for energy efficiency

Fully automatic for convenience

5-star energy rating for lower bills

8) Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL) is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it perfect for medium-sized families. With Eco Bubble Technology, it delivers powerful cleaning even in cold water, saving energy. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quiet operation and durability, while the soft closing door adds a touch of elegance and safety. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees low electricity consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for your laundry needs. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a good time to buy this appliances.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

8 kg capacity

Eco Bubble Technology for effective cleaning

Digital Inverter Motor for quieter operation

Soft closing door for added safety

5-star energy rating for energy efficiency

9) IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012) is a smart choice for modern households. Powered by AI, it features 9 Swirl Wash programmes that ensure thorough cleaning for various fabrics. The Steam Refresh Program eliminates wrinkles and refreshes garments, while the Eco Inverter technology provides energy efficiency and quiet operation. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily monitor and control your laundry from your smartphone. Its stylish Mocha finish adds a sophisticated touch to your laundry room.

Specifications of IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

8 kg capacity

AI-powered with 9 Swirl Wash programmes

Steam Refresh Program for wrinkle removal

Eco Inverter technology for energy savings

Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL) is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it perfect for small to medium families. Featuring a centre jet pulsator, it ensures thorough cleaning by creating a powerful water flow that penetrates fabrics deeply. The diamond drum design protects your clothes from damage, while the magic filter captures lint and dirt effectively. Its sleek Imperial Silver finish adds a modern touch to any laundry space, combining functionality with style.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

7 kg capacity

Centre jet pulsator for deep cleaning

Diamond drum to protect fabrics

Magic filter for lint and dirt removal

Fully automatic for ease of use

