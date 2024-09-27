Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Chimneys and microwaves at up to 75% off; upgrade your kitchen today!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including chimneys and microwaves. With savings of up to 75%, this sale presents an excellent chance to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality appliances at affordable prices. Whether you're looking to modernise your cooking setup or replace old equipment, this sale has a variety of options to suit your needs. Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 75% discount on microwaves and chimneys to upgrade your kitchens easily.

From efficient kitchen chimneys that help keep your space clean to versatile microwaves that make cooking more convenient, the offers are hard to ignore. Take advantage of these limited-time deals to enhance your kitchen without overspending. The sale promises great value on trusted brands, making it the perfect time for a refresh.

Best deals on kitchen appliances at the Great Amazon Sale

Top picks for kitchen chimney deals at the Amazon Sale 2024

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to provide an efficient and clean cooking experience. With a powerful 1310 m3/hr suction capacity, it effectively removes smoke and oil, ensuring a fresh kitchen atmosphere. The motion sensor control allows easy operation with just a hand wave, while the auto clean feature helps maintain the chimney effortlessly. Ideal for modern kitchens, it is a great choice for busy households and can also make for a thoughtful housewarming gift. The perfect pick for your home at the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney



Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Colour: Black

Special features: Oil Collector, Auto Clean

2. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Inalsa EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney comes at a great deal at the Great Amazon Sale and offers a sleek design with efficient performance, ideal for everyday cooking. With a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it easily handles medium to heavy frying and grilling, keeping your kitchen smoke-free. Its dual LED lamps brighten the cooking area, while the double baffle filter ensures easy maintenance. This chimney is perfect for small to medium kitchens and can be a practical gift for new homeowners.

Specifications of Inalsa EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney



Control Type: Push Button

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Colour: Black

Special features: LED Light, Double Baffle Filter

The Faber 60 cm Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney provides a sleek and efficient solution for modern kitchens. With a powerful two-way suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, it ensures effective smoke removal, making it ideal for heavy cooking. The filterless design reduces maintenance, while the auto-clean feature keeps it hassle-free. Equipped with gesture and touch control, this chimney adds convenience to daily use and could be a great upgrade for contemporary homes. One of the most value-for-money choices to make at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney



Control Type: Gesture & Touch

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Colour: Black

Special features: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Also read: Best Whirlpool chimney vs other brands | Best Elica chimney

4. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney offers a sleek design and effective performance for a modern kitchen. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr airflow, it keeps your cooking area fresh and smoke-free. The motion sensor and touch controls make operation effortless, while the filterless design means less maintenance. Ideal for energy-conscious homes, it features an energy-saving LED lamp, adding both style and functionality to your kitchen.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney



Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Colour: Black

Special features: Built-In Oil Collector, Energy Saving LED Lamp

At the Great Indian Festival Sale, you can find the Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney designed for efficient smoke and oil removal in medium to heavy cooking environments. With a 1000 m³/hr suction power and dual LED lamps, it ensures a clean and well-lit cooking space. The double baffle filter is easy to maintain, and the push-button controls offer simple operation. This chimney is perfect for small kitchens and can be a practical gift for new homeowners.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney



Control Type: Push Button

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Colour: Black

Special features: High Suction, Double Baffle Filter

Top picks for microwave deals at the Amazon Sale 2024

6. Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven

The Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance designed for small families, singles, or couples. It offers 125 pre-programmed Instacook menus for easy meal preparation, including Indian and international dishes. With 800W power, it supports functions like grilling, baking, defrosting, and express cooking. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability, while the Godrej Instachef app enhances convenience. This microwave is ideal for quick, healthy meals and can make the perfect buy at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven



Control Type: Digital Display

Capacity: 19 L

Colour: White Rose

Special features: Child Safety Lock, 125 Instacook Menus

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven offers a compact and efficient solution for bachelors and small families. With 800 watts of power, it ensures fast and even cooking for delicious meals. The oven features 51 auto-cook menus, allowing you to easily prepare a variety of dishes from snacks to desserts. Its vapour-clean function helps keep it odour-free, while the digital display and touch keypad make operation simple. This microwave is perfect for those who want quick and tasty meals without compromising quality. Shop at the Amazon Sale today!

Specifications of Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven



Control Type: Touch Keypad

Capacity: 20 L

Colour: Silver

Special features: 51 Auto Cook Menus, Vapour Clean

The LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven combines advanced cooking features with a stylish design, perfect for families of 4 to 6 members. It offers versatile cooking modes, including baking, grilling, and reheating, with a maximum temperature for optimal results. The charcoal feature enhances flavour, while 10 years of warranty on the charcoal heater provides peace of mind. This microwave also includes auto-cook programs for healthy meals, making it a great choice for health-conscious users.

Specifications of LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven



Control Type: Digital

Capacity: 28 L

Colour: Black with Regal Pattern

Special features: Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock

Also read: Best convection microwave oven options | Best Samsung microwave ovens for your kitchen in 2024

The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is an ideal appliance for large families, combining convenience and versatility. With multiple cooking modes, it excels at baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. The unique curd-making feature allows you to prepare yoghurt easily. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, backed by a 10-year warranty. The touch keypad is user-friendly, making meal preparation hassle-free and enjoyable, perfect for everyday cooking and special occasions. Pick the best microwave from the latest deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Specifications of Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven



Control Type: Touch KeyPad

Capacity: 28 L

Colour: Black

Special features: Curd Making, Ceramic Enamel Cavity

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is a practical choice for families with 5 to 6 members, designed for efficient reheating, melting, and cooking. With 69 auto-cook recipes, including Indian and continental dishes, meal preparation is simplified. Its touch keypad is easy to use and clean, while features like child safety lock and multi-stage cooking ensure convenience and safety. Backed by a solid warranty, this microwave is perfect for daily cooking needs.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven



Control Type: Touch KeyPad

Capacity: 24 L

Colour: Silver

Special features: 69 Auto-Cook Menus, Child Safety Lock

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs What types of microwaves are available during the sale? You can find a variety of microwaves, including solo, convection, and grill models, from top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and more.

Are there any specific brands offering discounts on chimneys? Yes, brands such as Elica, Faber, and Hindware are expected to offer significant discounts on their chimneys, including filterless and autoclean models.

What should I consider when choosing a microwave? Consider factors like capacity, cooking features (e.g., auto-cook menus), energy efficiency, and whether you need a convection or solo model based on your cooking needs.

How can I find the best deals on chimneys? Check the "Deals of the Day" section and look for additional offers or coupons that may be available during the sale for added savings.

