Best Whirlpool chimney vs other brands: Upgrade your kitchen with top 10 choices for every budget

Whirlpool, renowned as one of the best chimney brands, brings innovation and functionality to kitchen spaces worldwide. With a commitment to excellence, Whirlpool chimneys offer unparalleled performance, effortlessly eliminating smoke, grease, and odors to maintain a clean and fresh cooking environment. Pick the best choice for your kitchen, comparing best Whirlpool chimneys with popular models

Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or a home cook, Whirlpool Chimneys provides optimal solutions tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences. From sleek finishes to advanced filtration systems, each Whirlpool chimney is crafted to enhance cooking experiences and elevate the aesthetics of modern kitchens.

1. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

A cost-effective chimney solution, the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers unmatched functionality. With a powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity and innovative filterless autoclean technology, it effectively eliminates smoke and grease, maintaining a clean cooking environment. Its 15-year warranty ensures long-term reliability, while touch and motion sensor controls enhance convenience. Finished in sleek black, the Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO redefines kitchen aesthetics while delivering superior ventilation performance.

Specification of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand Elica

Product Dimensions 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish Type Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity. Limited product dimensions. Innovative filterless autoclean technology.

2. Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney.

As the epitome of excellence, the Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to superior quality and innovation. With an impressive 11-year warranty and meticulously crafted in India, this chimney embodies durability and reliability. Its advanced features, including Touch + Gesture Control and Auto Clean technology, redefine convenience in kitchen ventilation. Enhanced by LED lighting and a built-in oil collector, it ensures a pristine cooking environment. Embrace the pinnacle of kitchen sophistication with Whirlpool, the best chimney brand, setting benchmarks for performance and craftsmanship.

Specifications of Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney.

Brand Whirlpool

Product Dimensions 45D x 90W x 50.6H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Material Glass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch + Gesture Control Limited color options Enhanced cooking environment

3. Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Experience unmatched kitchen ventilation with the Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. Made in India, this marvel combines reliability and innovation, backed by an impressive 11-year warranty. Boasting Touch + Gesture Control technology and a sleek black design, it exemplifies Whirlpool's commitment to excellence. With filterless autoclean functionality, maintenance is effortless, ensuring optimal performance for years to come. Elevate your kitchen with the best Whirlpool chimney, setting the standard for efficiency, durability, and style.

Specifications of Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand Whirlpool

Product Dimensions 45D x 90W x 50.6H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Material Glass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless autoclean Limited color options Impressive warranty

4. Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Experience the pinnacle of kitchen ventilation with the Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney - CGFL PRO 902 HAC. Equipped with Touch + Motion Sensor Control, this sleek black chimney ensures effortless operation and maintenance. The innovative Motion Sensor feature adds convenience to your cooking space, while the filterless auto clean technology guarantees hassle-free upkeep. Elevate your kitchen with the unmatched performance and style of Whirlpool chimneys, setting new standards for efficiency and user-friendly design.

Specifications of Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Brand Whirlpool

Colour Black

Special Feature Motion Sensor, Touch Control

Material Glass

Noise Level 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hassle-free maintenance Moderate noise level Sleek design

5. Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Discover unparalleled kitchen ventilation with the Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. Made in India and backed by an impressive 11-year warranty, this chimney embodies durability and innovation. Featuring Touch + Gesture Control and a sleek black design, it exemplifies the excellence of Whirlpool chimneys. With auto clean technology, maintenance is effortless, ensuring optimal performance for years to come. Elevate your kitchen with the best Whirlpool chimney, setting the benchmark for efficiency, durability, and style in culinary ventilation.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand Whirlpool

Product Dimensions 45D x 60W x 50.6H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Material Glass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size Limited size options Advanced features

6. Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Get ready to experience the ultimate kitchen ventilation with the Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. Featuring Touch + Gesture Control and a sleek black design, it exemplifies the hallmark of Whirlpool chimneys. With filterless autoclean technology, maintenance becomes effortless, ensuring consistent optimal performance. Elevate your kitchen with the best chimney brand.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand Whirlpool

Product Dimensions 42D x 60W x 78.5H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Material Glass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fits well in smaller kitchens Limited size options Advanced features

7. Livpure Emerald 60 1400 m3/hr Slant

The Livpure Emerald 60 offers unparalleled functionality as a cost-effective chimney solution for your kitchen. Boasting a powerful 1400 m3/hr suction capacity and an innovative filterless autoclean technology, it efficiently eliminates smoke and odors. Its oil collector ensures easy maintenance while the 10-year warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty provide peace of mind. With touch and gesture control features, all housed in a sleek black design, the Livpure Emerald 60 redefines convenience and style in kitchen ventilation.

Specification of Livpure Emerald 60 1400 m3/hr Slant

Brand Livpure

Product Dimensions 39D x 60W x 87.6H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative filterless autoclean technology. Limited product dimensions. LED lighting for enhanced visibility.

8. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best chimney choice for any modern kitchen. With a remarkable 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and an innovative autoclean feature, it efficiently removes smoke and grease, ensuring a clean cooking environment. Boasting a 12-year warranty on the motor, including a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it offers reliability and peace of mind. The added convenience of autoclean alarm and touch & gesture control, coupled with its sleek black design, make it a top-notch Made in India solution for kitchen ventilation.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand Faber

Product Dimensions 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Finish Type Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative autoclean feature. Limited vertical clearance. Long 12-year motor warranty.

9. Livpure Astor 90 1250 m3/hr Curved Glass

The Livpure Astor 90 presents an exceptional value proposition in the realm of chimney solutions, offering a blend of efficiency and affordability. With a robust 1250 m3/hr suction capacity and innovative filterless autoclean technology, it effortlessly eliminates kitchen odors and grease, ensuring a clean cooking environment. Backed by a 10-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it guarantees long-term reliability. Its touch and gesture controls, combined with a sleek black design, redefine convenience and style at an unbeatable chimney price.

Specification of Livpure Astor 90 1250 m3/hr Curved Glass

Brand Livpure

Product Dimensions 50D x 90W x 46.5H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative filterless autoclean technology. Limited brand options. Long-term warranty.

10. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia

The Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm kitchen chimney stands as a pinnacle of innovation and style, epitomizing the essence of the best chimney brand. Boasting a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and cutting-edge filterless auto-clean technology, it efficiently eliminates cooking odors and grease, ensuring a pristine kitchen environment. Enhanced with a metallic oil collector and intuitive motion sensor and touch controls, it offers effortless operation.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia

Brand Hindware

Product Dimensions 48.6D x 60W x 51.5H Centimeters

Colour Black

Special Feature Oil Collector

Finish Type Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Metallic oil collector. Limited color options. Powerful suction capacity.

Best 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Powerful suction capacity. Long-term warranty. Innovative filterless autoclean technology. Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Superior quality materials Touch + Gesture Control Enhanced cooking environment Whirlpool 90cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Innovative technology Filterless autoclean Impressive warranty Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Advanced control options Hassle-free maintenance Sleek design Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Trusted brand Compact size Advanced features Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Trusted brand Fits well in smaller kitchens Advanced features Livpure Emerald 60 1400 m3/hr Slant Powerful suction capacity. Innovative filterless autoclean technology. LED lighting for enhanced visibility. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Remarkable suction capacity. Innovative autoclean feature. Long 12-year motor warranty. Livpure Astor 90 1250 m3/hr Curved Glass Innovative filterless autoclean technology. Long-term warranty. High suction capacity. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia Powerful suction capacity. Metallic oil collector. Innovative filterless auto-clean technology.

Best value for money

Priced at just ₹15,790, the Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney - CGFL PRO 902 HAC offers exceptional value. A testament to Whirlpool's affordability without compromising quality, this chimney boasts innovative features like Touch + Motion Sensor Control and filterless auto clean technology for seamless operation and maintenance. Its sleek black design adds elegance to any kitchen. Elevate your cooking experience with this Whirlpool chimney.

Best overall product

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall chimney solution, offering unparalleled functionality and cost-effectiveness. Boasting a robust 1200 m3/hr suction capacity and cutting-edge filterless autoclean technology, it efficiently eliminates smoke and grease, ensuring a clean cooking environment. Its 15-year warranty guarantees long-term reliability, while touch and motion sensor controls add to its convenience. With a sleek black finish, the Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO not only enhances kitchen aesthetics but also delivers superior ventilation performance.

How to find the best chimney?

To find the best chimney for your kitchen, consider crucial factors. Assess your kitchen's size and layout for appropriate size and design. Prioritize features aligning with your habits like suction power, filtration, and control options. Choose from reputable brands like Whirlpool for reliability. Consider maintenance needs and warranty coverage. Read reviews and seek recommendations for insights. Compare prices for the best value.

