Amazon Summer Sale starts midnight: Up to 45% off on the best refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung and others

The Amazon sale is here with massive discounts on the best refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Whether you need a compact single-door model or a spacious side-by-side fridge with smart features, this Amazon Sale 2025 has something for every home and budget. With energy-efficient ratings, convertible cooling modes, inverter compressors, and sleek designs, now is the perfect time to grab a feature-rich refrigerator at a great price. Amazon sale offers big discounts on the best refrigerators

From small families to large households, you’ll find options that combine performance with savings. Don’t miss out on the limited-time deals—shop now and enjoy fresh food storage with the latest tech. Dive into our handpicked list of the best refrigerators you can buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to keep your kitchen cool and efficient.

This LG 322 L convertible refrigerator on Amazon sale features a frost-free design and smart inverter compressor, delivering quiet, energy-efficient cooling. When you need extra space, convert the freezer into a fridge. It's built for modern kitchens, with two sturdy tempered glass shelves, a 28L vegetable box, and a deodoriser to reduce odours. Enjoy features like Multi Air Flow cooling, Express Freeze, and Smart Diagnosis for everyday convenience.

Specifications Colour Dazzle Steel Dimensions 71D x 60W x 164H cm Capacity 322 Litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Experience the power of AI with Samsung’s 419 L WiFi-enabled refrigerator. This double door model features Convertible 5-in-1 modes tailored to your lifestyle—from Home Alone to Vacation. Its digital inverter compressor runs silently and efficiently, while the Active Fresh Filter and Twin Cooling Plus maintain optimal humidity and freshness. The sleek black matte finish, LED lighting, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket blend style and hygiene for today’s tech-savvy homes.

Specifications Colour Black Matte Dimensions 70 x 179 x 74.7 cm Capacity 419 Litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The Haier 190 L Single Door Refrigerator packs high efficiency in a sleek Dazzle Steel body. With 4-star energy savings and 1 Hour Icing Technology, it chills fast while using less power. The anti-bacterial gasket and inverter compatibility make it a reliable pick for small households. It offers ample space with toughened glass shelves, a base stand drawer and a 176L fresh food capacity.

Specifications Colour Dazzle Steel Dimensions 62.8D x 53W x 121.8H cm Capacity 190 Litres Energy Efficiency 4 Star Click Here to Buy Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Keep things fresh and flexible with the Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator. Switch between six freezer modes to suit your daily needs, and let the Cool Balance and Moisture Control Technology lock in freshness for up to 30 days. Its inverter compressor adjusts speed based on usage, saving energy and reducing noise.

Specifications Colour Steel Rush Dimensions 63.6D x 60.7W x 141H cm Capacity 223 Litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

The Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers AI-powered cooling and versatile storage. Use its 5-in-1 Convertible settings to switch between everyday, vacation, or solo modes. With Wi-Fi access and SmartThings integration, you can control and monitor your fridge remotely. The twin cooling system and fingerprint-resistant black matte finish add to its appeal, while its large compartments ensure your perishables stay fresh longer with minimal energy use.

Specifications Colour Black Matt Dimensions 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H cm Capacity 653 Litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)

The IFB 197L Direct Cool Refrigerator offers exceptional value for small families. It features a 5-star rating, an inverter compressor, and India's first 4-year machine warranty. It's built for everyday convenience with 10-hour cooling retention, Fast Ice technology, and an extra-spacious crisper with humidity control. The XL bottle bin, adjustable shelves, and stabiliser-free operation make it a smart choice for energy-conscious users.

Specifications Colour Mystic Blossom Blue Dimensions 66.5D x 53.9W x 139.5H cm Capacity 197 Litres Energy Efficiency 5 Star Click Here to Buy IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller

The Haier 325L 3-Star refrigerator offers flexible storage with 14 conversion modes like Veg, Dessert, Soft Freezer, and Surprise Party. Equipped with Triple Inverter and Fan Motor Technology, it provides energy-efficient, low-noise cooling performance. The bottom freezer ensures easy access to fresh foods while minimising back-bending. It’s perfect for medium families seeking innovation, including stabiliser-free operation and auto inverter connectivity.

Specifications Colour Dazzle Steel Dimensions 66.5D x 62.3W x 164H cm Capacity 325 Litres Energy Efficiency 3 Star Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Offering a 563L capacity, the Voltas Beko Side-by-Side Refrigerator is perfect for big families. Its ProSmart Inverter Compressor cools faster while consuming less energy. Active Fresh Blue Light maintains the freshness of fruits and veggies, while Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling. With 8 spill-proof glass shelves, 4 drawers, and a stylish INOX finish, this fridge combines efficiency with elegance.

Specifications Colour Inox Steel Dimensions 905W x 670D x 1770H mm Capacity 563 Litres Weight 88 Kg Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)

Best refrigerators What is a frost-free refrigerator? A frost-free refrigerator automatically prevents ice build-up, so you don’t have to manually defrost it.

What is a convertible refrigerator? Convertible refrigerators let you switch the freezer section into a fridge for extra fresh storage.

Do refrigerators need a stabiliser? Most modern refrigerators come with stabiliser-free operation and handle voltage fluctuations on their own.

What is an inverter compressor? An inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on cooling needs, saving energy and reducing noise.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.