Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get up to 60% off on tablets from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, and more

Amazon Summer Sale will conclude in two days and in the last two days, if you still have been just wondering to buy appliances or gadgets, then it is time to hurry. And if you are planning to buy a tablet for yourself, then you can get up to 60% off the bestselling tablets from reckoned brands like Samsung, Redmi, Lenovo, Apple, and many more. Amazon Sale: Best tablets at up to 60% off

Apart from the 60% off that you can get on tablets, you can also get 10% instant discount along with offering you easy EMI options. So, read on more to find the best tablets at amazing deals and discounts during the sale.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

So, check out the best deals on tablets here

The Apple iPad (9th Generation) combines sleek design with powerful performance, making it a versatile device for work, creativity, and entertainment. With a vibrant 10.2-inch Retina display and support for the Apple Pencil (sold separately), users can sketch, take notes, and annotate documents with precision. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, this iPad offers smooth multitasking and immersive gaming experiences. Whether browsing the web, streaming videos, or editing photos, the iPad's intuitive interface and robust app ecosystem ensure seamless productivity. With features like Touch ID for secure authentication and support for the latest iPadOS updates, the Apple iPad (9th Generation) delivers a premium user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 combines portability with performance, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. Featuring an 8-inch display with vibrant colors and crisp clarity, this tablet offers an immersive viewing experience for movies, games, and more. With built-in Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, users can stay connected wherever they go. Powered by a quad-core processor and running on the latest Android operating system, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 delivers smooth performance for multitasking and running apps seamlessly. Whether for work or play, this tablet provides a versatile and affordable solution for users seeking a reliable and compact device.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 redefines the tablet experience with its sleek design and innovative features. Equipped with a stunning 11-inch display and Dolby Vision support, this tablet delivers vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and running on MIUI for Pad, the Xiaomi Pad 6 offers smooth performance for gaming, productivity, and multimedia consumption. With features like quad speakers tuned by JBL and a long-lasting battery, users can enjoy crisp audio and extended usage without interruption. Whether for work or entertainment, the Xiaomi Pad 6 provides a premium tablet experience at an affordable price point.

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is live: Get 40-65% off across diverse categories

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) offers versatility and performance in a sleek and portable design. Featuring an 11.5-inch 2K display with TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification, this tablet delivers stunning visuals and reduced blue light emissions for comfortable viewing. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and running on the latest Android operating system, the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) offers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like dual front-facing speakers, quad microphones, and optional accessories like the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, users can enjoy immersive audio and enhanced productivity on the go. Whether for work, entertainment, or creative endeavours, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is designed to meet the needs of modern users.

The realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet offers compact portability and powerful performance in a sleek and stylish design. Featuring an 8.7-inch display with slim bezels and a metal unibody construction, this tablet is both lightweight and durable, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and running on realme UI for Pad, the realme Pad Mini delivers smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and productivity tasks. With features like Dolby Atmos support, dual speakers, and a large battery, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without compromise. Whether for entertainment, education, or everyday tasks, the realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet offers a premium tablet experience at an affordable price point.

Also Read: Enjoy up to 65% off on TVs during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top 10 picks

The HONOR Pad X8 combines sleek design with powerful performance, making it an ideal companion for work, study, and entertainment. Featuring a 10.1-inch Full HD display with slim bezels, this tablet offers immersive visuals and a large viewing area for movies, games, and more. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and running on Magic UI 4.0, the HONOR Pad X8 delivers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like dual speakers, Histen 6.1 sound effects, and a long-lasting battery, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without interruption. Whether for productivity or leisure, the HONOR Pad X8 provides a premium tablet experience at an affordable price point.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers versatility and performance in a sleek and compact design. Featuring a 10.1-inch display with slim bezels, this tablet delivers immersive visuals and a large viewing area for movies, games, and more. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and running on the latest Android operating system, the Galaxy Tab A9 offers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and a long-lasting battery, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without compromise. Whether for work, entertainment, or creative endeavours, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is designed to meet the needs of modern users.

The OnePlus Pad offers a premium tablet experience with its sleek design and powerful performance. Featuring a 29.49cm display with slim bezels and a high refresh rate, this tablet delivers smooth visuals and responsive touch controls for an immersive gaming and multimedia experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and running on OxygenOS, the OnePlus Pad offers blazing-fast performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, a large battery, and Warp Charge technology, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without compromise. Whether for work, entertainment, or creativity, the OnePlus Pad provides a premium tablet experience that exceeds expectations.

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:Deals and discounts of up to 90% on top categories

The Nokia T21 combines elegance with performance, offering a premium tablet experience in a sleek and durable design. Featuring a 10.36-inch 2K display with slim bezels, this tablet delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and running on the latest Android operating system, the Nokia T21 offers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like dual speakers, OZO Audio, and a long-lasting battery, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without compromise. Whether for work, entertainment, or creativity, the Nokia T21 is designed to meet the needs of modern users.

Also Read: Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Enjoy discount of up to 54% on air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Orient and many more

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers a premium tablet experience with its sleek design and immersive display. Featuring a 26.31 cm display with narrow bezels, this tablet delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours for an enhanced viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and running on the latest Android operating system, the Galaxy Tab A7 offers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. With features like dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and a long-lasting battery, users can enjoy immersive audio and extended usage without compromise. Whether for work, entertainment, or creativity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is designed to elevate your tablet experience.

More stories on Amazon Sale:

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on refrigerators with up to 55% off

Enjoy up to 65% off on TVs during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top 10 picks

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is live: Get 40-65% off across diverse categories

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.