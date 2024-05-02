Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on refrigerators with up to 55% off and maximise on the offers available

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is finally here, and if you're in the market for a new refrigerator, you're in luck! Amazon always brings out some fantastic deals and offers during their sales events, and this summer is no exception. The best deals on refrigerators at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Here are some of the top deals on the different types of refrigerators at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Single-door refrigerators at up to 55% off

At the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, discover single-door refrigerators with sleek designs and efficient cooling. Enjoy up to 55% off, on top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. Upgrade your kitchen with these space-saving wonders and keep your groceries fresh without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on these exclusive offers!

Double-door refrigerators at up to 55% off

Revamp your kitchen with double-door refrigerators at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024. Experience spaciousness and organization while enjoying up to 55% off on leading brands such as Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. Maximize freshness and convenience without compromising on style, all at unbeatable prices. Get the perfect pick for yourself today.

Side-by-side door refrigerators at up to 55% off

Upgrade to luxury with side-by-side door refrigerators at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024. Revel in ample storage and premium features while saving up to 55% on top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, and more. Elevate your kitchen aesthetic and enjoy unparalleled convenience at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Looking for your favourite brand of refrigerator? Here are the top brands on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale for you to pick the best refrigerators from:

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has unveiled a range of irresistible discounts on refrigerators, promising to keep your summer cool and budget intact. From sleek designs to energy-efficient models, this sale offers a chance to upgrade your kitchen essentials without breaking the bank. Be it a single door refrigerator or a fancy premium design with side-by-side doors. There is something for everyone here.

Looking for more information on your favourite brands and the refrigerators they have to offer? Read more here:

Best LG refrigerators: Top 8 picks for superior performance and quiet operation

Best Godrej refrigerators: Top 6 picks for efficient cooling and to keep your food fresh for long

Best LG convertible refrigerators in India: Top 4 models to keep your food fresh for longer

Looking for a pocket-friendly option? We have got you covered! Read more here:

Fridges under Rs.10000: Top 5 pocket friendly options that offer efficient cooling and keep food fresh

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2024 : Top deals on refrigerators

What are to top brands featured for refrigerators on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024?

You can find top refrigerator brands in India like LG, Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Godrej and more with great deals and discounts on all their top-selling refrigerators.

What bank discounts can I expect while shopping at the Amazon Summer sale?

ICICI debit and credit card users can expect an instant 10% discount on their purchases and also additional offers for Bank Of Baroda card holders and Onecard holders as well.

When does the sale go live for everyone and not just Amazon Prime users?

While the sale goes live at midnight on 2nd May 2024 for prime members, all users can avail of the offers and discounts from afternoon noon on the very same day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.