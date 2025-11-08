Amazon unveils ‘Kindle Translate’ to help authors publish books in multiple languages

Amazon has launched Kindle Translate, a new artificial intelligence-based service designed to help authors using Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) release their eBooks in multiple languages. The platform aims to simplify the translation process, which will allow writers to reach a wider global audience without depending on third-party translation services. Amazon has launched Kindle Translate, an AI tool to help KDP authors publish eBooks in multiple languages.(Amazon )

Kindle Translate Beta Rollout

The service is currently available in its beta phase for a limited group of KDP authors. At launch, Kindle Translate supports translations between English and Spanish, along with German-to-English translation. Authors can handle the entire process from within the KDP dashboard, from selecting languages and setting prices to final publication.

Amazon stated that authors will be able to publish fully formatted translations within a few days of submission. Before the final release, each translation can be reviewed for accuracy. Writers have the option to either preview the translated content or enable automatic publishing once the translation process is complete.

Once published, translated eBooks will be listed on the Amazon store for purchase and download. These titles will carry a Kindle Translate label, making them easily identifiable for readers. Customers can also preview a sample of the translation before making a purchase.

The translated works will be eligible for KDP Select enrollment, giving authors access to programs such as Kindle Unlimited. As the service expands to include more language pairs, both writers and readers will benefit from a larger selection of translated books and a wider variety of stories.

Authors Welcome New Opportunity

Independent authors have welcomed the launch as a practical way to reach new audiences. Writer Roxanne St. Claire noted that affordable translation options have long been missing from the publishing industry, and Kindle Translate now allows independent authors to share their stories globally. Fellow author Kristen Painter added that translation tools open new markets and help revive interest in existing titles, which offers a broader readership and potential for increased revenue.