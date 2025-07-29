Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 3rd gen launched: Price in India, specs, features, and more

Amazon has introduced the third-generation Echo Show 5 in India with upgraded features and capabilities. The new Echo Show 5 comes with built-in Alexa and a 5.5-inch screen for seamless interactions. It retains a compact design but offers powerful features like a camera for home monitoring, smart home controls, upgraded speakers for crisp audio, entertainment features, and much more. Therefore, if you are looking for a smart home device that can cater to your entertainment and other needs, then the third-generation Echo Show 5 may come to your liking. Know about its features and how it can be useful for modern home requirements. Amazon launched the Echo Show 5 3rd gen at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999.(Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show 5 ( 3rd generation): Specifications and features

The Amazon Echo Show 5 ( 3rd generation) flaunts a 5.5-inch display with curved edges and infinity cover glass. The display is designed to provide a quick view of the weather updates, manage smart home controls, security camera video feeds, and more. Amazon claims that the Echo Show comes with improved sound, making it perfect for home entertainment. On the screen, users can also enjoy watching movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 ( 3rd generation) is powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor to effortlessly manage complex commands and queries. It also features an improved microphone array for voice detection. For entertainment, the Echo Show now comes with an upgraded speaker system that includes a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker for double bass and clear vocals. It can play music and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Audible.

Apart from these features, the Echo Show can manage smart home devices, set timers, reminders, shopping lists, and more. Additionally, keeping user safety in mind, Amazon has included multiple layers of privacy controls, such as a built-in camera shutter and a microphone on/off button. Users will also have the ability to view and delete voice recordings in the Alexa app, making interaction more transparent. It's new “Drop In” feature also lets users connect compatible security cameras and video doorbells to access video feeds on the screen. With a front-facing camera, users can also have video calls with friends who have Echo devices with screens.

Amazon Echo Show 5 ( 3rd generation): Price and availability

The Amazon Echo Show 5 ( 3rd generation) will be available in two colour options: Charcoal and Cloud Blue. The smart device is introduced at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 in India and is available to purchase on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma.

